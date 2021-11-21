From what you've read and heard about the substantial Iranian missile program, it seems weak posturing with what they used tonight, their top tier missile arsenal has some massive ordernance and are hypersonic, those were definitely not used.



This looks like they were using this as a dummy run and testing the Iron Dome out and also seeing how US would deal with it, they even told Israel, US and the Arabs it was going to happen and when.



If they attack properly, it would be in unison with Hezbollah missiles and Houthi and Syria militia drones.



Hopefully this is the end of it, back channel talks not to escalate this any further and Netanyahu doesn't get his regional war to stop him leaving office and jail time.



Maybe, maybe not; I'm on the fence with this. What bothers me is that the response from Iran was disproportionate. Attack from their own soil is an escalation that is strange in the sense that word on the street was that Iran were holding the rains of Hezbollah not to escalate in response to Gaza. Iran could have chosen to use Hezbollah, the Houthies and other proxies to coordinate attack an on Israel. Why did they chose not to, why risk further escalation by crossing a red line that was never crossed before? Secondly, why 300 drones / rockets (by last figures)? It's too much risk for civilian casualties. If they didn't care, then the proxies were the better option. If it is testing the Iron Dome indeed, then that's in preparation for war. And if so, Israel should destroy all of their nuclear enrichment sites and storage facilities.It's really a complex issue, but I can't make much sense of what had transpired so far as being a measured response. It is not.