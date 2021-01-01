« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:52:54 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 03:03:52 pm
The Russians giving awards to the soldiers that tortured the IS terrorists. They are the Mafia

(Warning - The article is brutal read)


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/25/russian-officials-lauding-torture-was-unthinkable-now-it-is-proud-to-do-so


"As a result of the attack, some Russian MPs have called for the reinstitution of the death penalty. There has been a moratorium on executions since 1996"


I had to laugh ironically when I read that bit
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:54:58 am
Anyone watch Enemy in the Woods?

Its a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Ukrainian Berlingo Battalion who are defending a section of a railway line that runs through a forest that lies north-west of Kupyansk. Their aim is to stop the Russian army controlling the railway.

Its a bleak, depressing and brutal insight which shows the utter pointlessness of war. The soldiers on either side face a desperate battle under extreme conditions and stress whilst the likes of Putin sits many miles away in safety.

Like most conflict documentaries I was left with the question of what is it all about and why so many young men and women put their lives on the line for no real benefit. Yes Ukraine people are fighting to save their country but on the Russian side its just a conveyor of wasted lives. Russia may win but how does this serve the country and why do so many people have to lose their precious lives? Putin cannot be turfed out through democratic means and that allows him to do whatever he wants and to abuse his freedom and power.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:57:07 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:52:54 pm

"As a result of the attack, some Russian MPs have called for the reinstitution of the death penalty. There has been a moratorium on executions since 1996"


I had to laugh ironically when I read that bit

Flip flop will be buzzing.
