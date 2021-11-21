« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15400 on: Yesterday at 08:06:04 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm

You should walk away from the thread.It was artsy/prog rock type band,Nobody should go to an event and be gunned down by terrorist c*nts no matter who the govenment is.RIP.

I'll walk where I want to, thanks.

As I said, loss of life is tragic. But Russia/Putin is going to try and exploit this tragedy to the max and that I will not condone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15401 on: Yesterday at 08:07:11 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:27:45 pm
Oh do fcuk off with that shit. There's footage of them mowing down innocent people huddled in corners for christ sake.

After the shit you have been spouting lately, you could do some fcking off of your own, lad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15402 on: Yesterday at 08:07:17 pm
The correct type of artsy prog rock.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15403 on: Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm
I read something on the BBC saying that the Americans had warned their citizens in Russia two weeks ago to avoid large gathering and music concerts in Moscow.

I dont want to go on tin foil hat, but how do the Americans know something like this is going down and the Russians seemingly not? Someone in the FSB has absolutely dropped the ball in a tragic way.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15404 on: Yesterday at 08:19:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm
I read something on the BBC saying that the Americans had warned their citizens in Russia two weeks ago to avoid large gathering and music concerts in Moscow.

I dont want to go on tin foil hat, but how do the Americans know something like this is going down and the Russians seemingly not? Someone in the FSB has absolutely dropped the ball in a tragic way.

If you want to go full tin hat, it's a false flag with the blame to be put on Ukraine, and the Americans have spies inside who knew about it....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15405 on: Yesterday at 08:22:39 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm
I dont want to go on tin foil hat, but how do the Americans know something like this is going down and the Russians seemingly not? Someone in the FSB has absolutely dropped the ball in a tragic way.

A cynical person might say, that the FSB haven't dropped the ball, but rather weighed up the pros and cons of something like this and come to the conclusion you'd expect of them. We're talking about a state that has no issues with sending their people, the same kind of people who have been at that concert, into a war to just get mowed down on the frontlines. I don't think they'd give a fuck about some people at a concert being killed, if it suits their agenda and they can use it to put the blame on and whip up hatred for whoever they want to pin this on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15406 on: Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:07:17 pm
The correct type of artsy prog rock.

There is no correct type of prog rock but they don't have to be killed for listening to it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15407 on: Yesterday at 08:25:58 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:19:43 pm
If you want to go full tin hat, it's a false flag with the blame to be put on Ukraine, and the Americans have spies inside who knew about it....

LOL I just said I dont want to go tin foil hat and your suggesting I go full tin foil hat!!!

Im a firm subscriber to the simplest explanation is usually the right one, ie the Russian security services dropped the ball.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15408 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm

There is no correct type of prog rock but they don't have to be killed for listening to it.

I meant for them & by them I mean that little paranoid rat Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15409 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:06:04 pm
I'll walk where I want to, thanks.

As I said, loss of life is tragic. But Russia/Putin is going to try and exploit this tragedy to the max and that I will not condone.

Unfortunately he will just like what the United States and the UK did before.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15410 on: Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:51:04 pm
Sorry, but I'm all out of sympathy for a country who's leader specialises in brutality and deception. We know that Zelensky would never, ever sanction such an attack because the optics would be hideous. But Ukraine isn't the only country Putin has stomped on with spiked boots.

I know it's cynical of me, but it's fucking Russia. The whole thing already stinks.

There's children dead amongst that crowd.

But yeah those children are responsible for the actions of the cnuts inside the Kremlin and you've no pity for them.

I understand you are angry at Russia everyone with a heart is but you've let yourself down badly in here tonight.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15411 on: Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:19:43 pm
If you want to go full tin hat, it's a false flag with the blame to be put on Ukraine, and the Americans have spies inside who knew about it....

Or it could be the Russians decided to let it happen because they thought they could use it to their advantage. I wonder if the Americans passed on any intel, but that Russian intelligence services dismissed it out of hand, assuming it was a deception, or were just too arrogant to think it could happen?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15412 on: Yesterday at 08:56:23 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm
There's children dead amongst that crowd.

But yeah those children are responsible for the actions of the cnuts inside the Kremlin and you've no pity for them.

I understand you are angry at Russia everyone with a heart is but you've let yourself down badly in here tonight.

I said the loss of life is tragic. I guess you're not reading my posts.

And you let yourself down badly almost every time you post lately.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15413 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm
He's too busy watching the videos.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15414 on: Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:56:23 pm
I said the loss of life is tragic. I guess you're not reading my posts.

And you let yourself down badly almost every time you post lately.

You said you've no pity for them. I'm done chatting to anyone who's no pity for dead people/children at the hands of terrorists.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15415 on: Yesterday at 09:08:42 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
You said you've no pity for them. I'm done chatting to anyone who's no pity for dead people/children at the hands of terrorists.

Oh thank fuck for that. Please please put me on ignore, then I can do the same and avoid your inane drivel.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15416 on: Yesterday at 09:37:05 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm

I dont want to go on tin foil hat, but how do the Americans know something like this is going down and the Russians seemingly not? Someone in the FSB has absolutely dropped the ball in a tragic way.

From some news reporting:

> Tomorrow 5th anniversary of the defeat of the ISIS Caliphate in Syria/Iraq.
> Russia killed 6 Isis-K terrorists in the predominantly Islamic North Caucasus region on 04/03.
> Russia recently arrested terrorists who were going to attack a synagogue on 07/03.

I'm sure the US are either listening for their own protection or have spies imbedded in these groups. They possibly gave the FSB a heads up and maybe out of stupidity or arrogance they didn't act.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15417 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15418 on: Yesterday at 10:01:36 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack.

That would make sense given Russias role in Syria for so long.

This is horrible enough - lets just pray it isnt leading to a false flag response.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15419 on: Yesterday at 10:07:24 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm
ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Absolute shower of cowards.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15420 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
What is it Father used to say about the word "but" everything before it is horseshit...

Time to lock the thread for a bit maybe ?   
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15421 on: Yesterday at 11:41:35 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:22:53 pm
And now Russia wants international sympathy?

Errr, no.

Loss of innocent life is tragic, but given the circumstances and current conditions within Russia, I'll be holding off when it comes to pity.

Weren't these just innocent people going to a concert?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15422 on: Yesterday at 11:42:57 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
What is it Father used to say about the word "but" everything before it is horseshit...

Time to lock the thread for a bit maybe ?


Padlock and chains.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15423 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm
Fucking hell this is grim news

Sounds like the terrorists have escaped too. If it really is ISIS (they've not provided proof), I only hope they're captured without more innocents murdered and the scum don't manage to 'martyr' themselves out of justice
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15424 on: Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm
ISIS wouldn't hesitate for a second to do the same thing in a city in this country. It's not an attack on the Russian state, just on regular folk, same as always.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15425 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm
Fucking hell this is grim news

Sounds like the terrorists have escaped too. If it really is ISIS (they've not provided proof), I only hope they're captured without more innocents murdered and the scum don't manage to 'martyr' themselves out of justice

With any luck they're on their way to the local military institution, with nothing but evil intent.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15426 on: Today at 12:00:42 am
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm
ISIS wouldn't hesitate for a second to do the same thing in a city in this country. It's not an attack on the Russian state, just on regular folk, same as always.
Yep. It's what they do, and they always will.

They love violence too much, and sadly for innocent civilians pretty much everywhere the're too fucking cowardly to ever try to take their zealous fundamentalism into battle. instead they will always try to murder innocent people (predominantly children and young people) trying to have fun

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm
With any luck they're on their way to the local military institution, with nothing but evil intent.
alas, we've decades of experience of these corwards and we all know they're more likely to try to find a school, a synagogue, a mosque or a music venue
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15427 on: Today at 12:16:52 am
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
Terrible visuals, brings back the memories of Mumbai terrorist attacks. Indiscriminate firing on civilians, awful.

My first thought was Paris 2015, but also agree very similar to Mumbai.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15428 on: Today at 12:21:37 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:00:42 am
Yep. It's what they do, and they always will.

They love violence too much, and sadly for innocent civilians pretty much everywhere the're too fucking cowardly to ever try to take their zealous fundamentalism into battle. instead they will always try to murder innocent people (predominantly children and young people) trying to have fun

alas, we've decades of experience of these corwards and we all know they're more likely to try to find a school, a synagogue, a mosque or a music venue

We're still talking about ISIS & not Russia ?

Be great if they were able to take out the midget though wouldn't it, never happen but we can dream.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15429 on: Today at 12:26:04 am
It's more than likely Chechens who've started identifying as ISIS.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15430 on: Today at 12:37:32 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:26:04 am
It's more than likely Chechens who've started identifying as ISIS.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_State_insurgency_in_the_North_Caucasus

It's this.

Most reports saying it's an Ingushetia cell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15431 on: Today at 12:42:11 am
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 11:49:43 pm
ISIS wouldn't hesitate for a second to do the same thing in a city in this country. It's not an attack on the Russian state, just on regular folk, same as always.

Yes.
