I dont want to go on tin foil hat, but how do the Americans know something like this is going down and the Russians seemingly not? Someone in the FSB has absolutely dropped the ball in a tragic way.



A cynical person might say, that the FSB haven't dropped the ball, but rather weighed up the pros and cons of something like this and come to the conclusion you'd expect of them. We're talking about a state that has no issues with sending their people, the same kind of people who have been at that concert, into a war to just get mowed down on the frontlines. I don't think they'd give a fuck about some people at a concert being killed, if it suits their agenda and they can use it to put the blame on and whip up hatred for whoever they want to pin this on.