ISIS wouldn't hesitate for a second to do the same thing in a city in this country. It's not an attack on the Russian state, just on regular folk, same as always.
Yep. It's what they do, and they always will.
They love violence too much, and sadly for innocent civilians pretty much everywhere the're too fucking cowardly to ever try to take their zealous fundamentalism into battle. instead they will always try to murder innocent people (predominantly children and young people) trying to have fun
With any luck they're on their way to the local military institution, with nothing but evil intent.
alas, we've decades of experience of these corwards and we all know they're more likely to try to find a school, a synagogue, a mosque or a music venue