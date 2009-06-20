« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15360 on: March 12, 2024, 08:42:57 pm »
Its definitely a possibility that some Western policy makers are doing as your suggesting, but I think youre in danger of giving them a bit too much credit. I think the primary reason aid is being drip fed to Ukraine is just simple fear of a Russian reaction couple with European countries not spending enough on weapons over decades and the cupboards being bare.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15361 on: March 13, 2024, 04:47:27 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15362 on: March 14, 2024, 11:28:41 am »
French Assembly approves the France-Ukraine bilateral security agreement.

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/politics/article/2024/03/12/french-pm-warns-of-tipping-point-as-parliament-approves-macron-s-ukraine-strategy_6612070_5.html

Le Pen's mob abtained. And Melenchon of course voted against.

What comes after the horseshoe theory? When the far left becomes even more extreme and pro-fascist than the far right?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15363 on: March 14, 2024, 11:45:16 am »
Pretzel theory?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15364 on: March 20, 2024, 06:08:19 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15365 on: March 20, 2024, 06:24:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 20, 2024, 06:08:19 pm
The Russians have improved their tactics significantly.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2024/03/13/three-ukrainian-helicopters-landed-near-the-front-line-to-reload-a-russian-drone-was-watching-and-russian-artillery-was-ready/?sh=504ab16c35e6


The article's a bit misleading. Ukraine have recently shot down over a dozen Russian aircraft near the front, and one theory is that they've combined a less valuable S-300 radar system with a patriot battery, allowing them to risk them closer to the front line and detect aircraft earlier. As a result a patriot battery was hit, which is significantly less costly than the actual patriot radar system and an acceptable trade for so many aircraft. It's also been suggested that a HIMARS was damaged because they've been getting moved closer to the front in an attempt to make up for a lack of artillery ammunition.

Unfortunately the Ukrainian military isn't infallible and they have taken losses due to unnecessary risks. Jets were destroyed a year or two back after being parked too close to the front and these helicopter losses seem like the result of either another poor decision or Ukraine getting too comfortable with Russia's usually inaccurate artillery fire.

What the article describes as a pattern of Russian improvement is really Ukraine taking bigger risks, partly due to ammo shortages and partly due to a huge uptick in Russian offensives ahead of the election over there, along with what sounds like a mistake on their part.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15366 on: March 20, 2024, 06:28:39 pm »
I don't disagree, but the Russians had lacked that good drone-to-artilery coordination a few months ago, which led to big losses on their side. This improvement will cut the losses. I also think that they are improving their night vision capabilities, which will neutralize another Ukrainian advantage. I consider both of those to be significant game changers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15367 on: March 20, 2024, 08:28:12 pm »
It's the ebb and flow of war. One side develops a new tactic - the other side reacts, adapts and responds. Unless it's the Black Sea Fleet of course. Then you just sink. ;)

Ukrainian defence industry is currently developing it's own medium range missiles and 155mm artillery shells, which is what is most desperately needed. Counter intuitive as it might seem, it's likely a lot easier for us to ship the raw materials to Ukraine so they can make the ammunition themselves rather than all the faffing about with red tape and politics trying to release reserve and surplus ammunition from NATO countries.

As I've said many times, modern, high tech weaponry like tanks, planes and missiles isn't easy to mass produce. But shells and drones are much easier to crank out once the production lines are up and running.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15368 on: March 20, 2024, 10:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 20, 2024, 06:24:12 pm
The article's a bit misleading. Ukraine have recently shot down over a dozen Russian aircraft near the front, and one theory is that they've combined a less valuable S-300 radar system with a patriot battery, allowing them to risk them closer to the front line and detect aircraft earlier. As a result a patriot battery was hit, which is significantly less costly than the actual patriot radar system and an acceptable trade for so many aircraft. It's also been suggested that a HIMARS was damaged because they've been getting moved closer to the front in an attempt to make up for a lack of artillery ammunition.

Unfortunately the Ukrainian military isn't infallible and they have taken losses due to unnecessary risks. Jets were destroyed a year or two back after being parked too close to the front and these helicopter losses seem like the result of either another poor decision or Ukraine getting too comfortable with Russia's usually inaccurate artillery fire.

What the article describes as a pattern of Russian improvement is really Ukraine taking bigger risks, partly due to ammo shortages and partly due to a huge uptick in Russian offensives ahead of the election over there, along with what sounds like a mistake on their part.
Maybe Im being pedantic (me!). But are they unnecessary risks, or miscalculated ones? Or maybe correctly calculated, but like is possible with any risk, for unlucky this time?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15369 on: March 20, 2024, 10:41:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2024, 10:36:56 pm
Maybe Im being pedantic (me!). But are they unnecessary risks, or miscalculated ones? Or maybe correctly calculated, but like is possible with any risk, for unlucky this time?

The Patriot battery loss was likely a calculated risk, as they took out 13 planes before they lost the battery, including an A-50 which is a rare and crucial Russian plane that deals with early threat detection. The HIMARS was probably a necessary risk as Russia have been pushing hard trying to take advantage of the Ukrainian artillery shell shortage.

The helicopters loss seems like a miscalculation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15370 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
« Reply #15370 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
I see the Kremlin has admitted officially for the first time now they are at a state of war as opposed to their special military operation. Could be a precursor to a full mobilisation who knows. Either way the news coming out of that conflict is not looking good at all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15371 on: Today at 12:30:14 pm »
« Reply #15371 on: Today at 12:30:14 pm »
I see Russia has been attacking Ukrainian dams again. Pretty sure that's a violation of international law. Not that Putin gives a crap about that of course.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15372 on: Today at 02:02:58 pm »
« Reply #15372 on: Today at 02:02:58 pm »
Looks like Russia's only real tactic is to just overwhelm defences through saturation attacks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15373 on: Today at 02:12:40 pm »
« Reply #15373 on: Today at 02:12:40 pm »
Disgusting America is now putting pressure on Ukraine to stop the long range drone attacks hitting russian oil and gas because it is driving up the cost of oil.

Fuck right off, you've not helped with funding now you want to stop the one tactic which really will hurt Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15374 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm »
« Reply #15374 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:30:14 pm
I see Russia has been attacking Ukrainian dams again. Pretty sure that's a violation of international law. Not that Putin gives a crap about that of course.
Yes attacking civillian infrastructure is a violation of International Law and yes Vlad da Bad doesn't give a fuck.
 
https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/war-crimes.shtml
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15375 on: Today at 03:01:42 pm »
« Reply #15375 on: Today at 03:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:12:40 pm
Disgusting America is now putting pressure on Ukraine to stop the long range drone attacks hitting russian oil and gas because it is driving up the cost of oil.

Fuck right off, you've not helped with funding now you want to stop the one tactic which really will hurt Russia.

I can only conclude from that , that enough Russian oil is still being bought that a reduction in output drives up price. Madness.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15376 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
« Reply #15376 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
Good grief:

Russia vetoed the UN resolution calling for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war

Putin is insane and horrible
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15377 on: Today at 03:27:19 pm »
« Reply #15377 on: Today at 03:27:19 pm »
The UN is fucking worthless anyway, Putin has proved it over and over.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15378 on: Today at 03:27:54 pm »
« Reply #15378 on: Today at 03:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:12:40 pm
Disgusting America is now putting pressure on Ukraine to stop the long range drone attacks hitting russian oil and gas because it is driving up the cost of oil.

Fuck right off, you've not helped with funding now you want to stop the one tactic which really will hurt Russia.
Isn't that a stupid motivation too? How is that driving the cost of oil when Russia is under trade embargo? Doesn't that affect the cost to those who buy from Russia (which wouldn't be that bad)?

The problem with the US is that they have never have a viable long-term strategy for any conflict they got involved in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15379 on: Today at 03:28:31 pm »
« Reply #15379 on: Today at 03:28:31 pm »
Europe really does need to wake up.

Shoigu has announced that Russia will be creating 2 new ground armies and made a point of saying that's bigger than the current EU armies combined.

He's mobilising for much more than Ukraine.

I'm not sure what it's going to take before they realise how far Russia will take this.

Ukraine can't keep holding on forever being drip fed military aid.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15380 on: Today at 03:30:14 pm »
« Reply #15380 on: Today at 03:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:27:19 pm
The UN is fucking worthless anyway, Putin has proved it over and over.
Russia, China and the US, all have proven the UN Security Counsel worthless. The entire UN needs restructuring to reflect the real world, not the immediately post-WWII world. No fucking permanent members would be a good start.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm »
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:28:31 pm
Europe really does need to wake up.

Shoigu has announced that Russia will be creating 2 new ground armies and made a point of saying that's bigger than the current EU armies combined.

He's mobilising for much more than Ukraine.

I'm not sure what it's going to take before they realise how far Russia will take this.

Ukraine can't keep holding on forever being drip fed military aid.

Maybe , by keeping him busy in Ukraine, he's not attacking somewhere else? If 'we' fully supported Ukraine they'd have driven Putin out?
Do we 'let' the war drag on so long that if\when Ukraine get the upper hand they drive on to take Moscow?

Presumably , pretty much anywhere else Putin attacks means he is taking on Nato?
Maybe we let this war drag on a long time to totally deplete Russia's resources?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm »
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:01:42 pm
I can only conclude from that , that enough Russian oil is still being bought that a reduction in output drives up price. Madness.


China and India are still buying plenty aren't they? Presumably whoever they used to by from previously now sells to the West instead.
If Russia can't supply, they'd go back to their previous sources and prices would be driven up.


The West seem relucatant to go too hard on anything that could also damage themselves (even though it would be far harder on Russia).


Reminds me of some stats I saw the other day about how a lot of exports the West has restricted/banned have seen a massive decrease in sales to Russia, but coincidentally almost matching increases in sales to countries such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

e.g. https://news.sky.com/story/how-uk-made-cars-are-finding-their-way-to-russias-showrooms-13092809
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15383 on: Today at 03:42:52 pm »
« Reply #15383 on: Today at 03:42:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:32:11 pm
Maybe , by keeping him busy in Ukraine, he's not attacking somewhere else? If 'we' fully supported Ukraine they'd have driven Putin out?
Do we 'let' the war drag on so long that if\when Ukraine get the upper hand they drive on to take Moscow?

Presumably , pretty much anywhere else Putin attacks means he is taking on Nato?
Maybe we let this war drag on a long time to totally deplete Russia's resources?

But what happens when Ukraine eventually breaks under the relentless onslaught? It's held on incredibly well, but they only seem to be increasing the assaults. They don't care how many of their troops die.

Russia gets a huge financial boost stealing Ukraines resources. Plus the near slave labour and forced conscription.

US aid has pretty much gone now, Johnson isn't going to let it pass and when Trump gets in it's gone completely.

NATO clearly doesn't fancy it with Russia and he can take Moldova and Georgia as they aren't in NATO. He already controls Belarus, Hungary and Slovakia with their leaders in his pocket.

I just think all the signs are ominous and we don't seem prepared for the worst at all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15384 on: Today at 03:42:53 pm »
« Reply #15384 on: Today at 03:42:53 pm »
Israel-Hamas war benefits Russia so not really a shock is it
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15385 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
« Reply #15385 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:42:52 pm
But what happens when Ukraine eventually breaks under the relentless onslaught? It's held on incredibly well, but they only seem to be increasing the assaults. They don't care how many of their troops die.

Russia gets a huge financial boost stealing Ukraines resources. Plus the near slave labour and forced conscription.

US aid has pretty much gone now, Johnson isn't going to let it pass and when Trump gets in it's gone completely.

NATO clearly doesn't fancy it with Russia and he can take Moldova and Georgia as they aren't in NATO. He already controls Belarus, Hungary and Slovakia with their leaders in his pocket.

I just think all the signs are ominous and we don't seem prepared for the worst at all.

Sadly , your points are very plausible :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15386 on: Today at 04:01:34 pm »
« Reply #15386 on: Today at 04:01:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:52:01 pm
Sadly , your points are very plausible :(

He's an absolute bastard and appeasement hasn't worked. They stood back when he started this shit in 2014.

He throws another army at Ukraine and the line will break.

All the mines will have been stepped on and driven over and they'll still come, then the ammo will likely run out.

I could be wrong of course and he just gets stuck in there like they did Afghanistan.

But I think it's better to be prepared for something bad that doesn't happen, than not be prepared for something that does.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15387 on: Today at 04:47:16 pm »
« Reply #15387 on: Today at 04:47:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:01:42 pm
I can only conclude from that , that enough Russian oil is still being bought that a reduction in output drives up price. Madness.

Selling to fellow fascist wannabees like India.

As for the size of any Russian Army, good luck trying to use boots to overwhelm a modernised force.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15388 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm »
« Reply #15388 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm »
Mass shooting and a fire at a concert in Moscow....

https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1771230828355289210
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15389 on: Today at 05:57:55 pm »
« Reply #15389 on: Today at 05:57:55 pm »
The LGBT army striking back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15390 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm »
« Reply #15390 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:55:53 pm
Mass shooting and a fire at a concert in Moscow....

https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1771230828355289210

Terrible visuals, brings back the memories of Mumbai terrorist attacks. Indiscriminate firing on civilians, awful.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15391 on: Today at 07:22:53 pm »
« Reply #15391 on: Today at 07:22:53 pm »
And now Russia wants international sympathy?

Errr, no.

Loss of innocent life is tragic, but given the circumstances and current conditions within Russia, I'll be holding off when it comes to pity.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15392 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm »
« Reply #15392 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:22:53 pm
And now Russia wants international sympathy?

Errr, no.

Loss of innocent life is tragic, but given the circumstances and current conditions within Russia, I'll be holding off when it comes to pity.

Oh do fcuk off with that shit. There's footage of them mowing down innocent people huddled in corners for christ sake.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15393 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm »
« Reply #15393 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm »
Twitter rumors that as many as 140 dead. I do sympathize with the innocent civilians that lost their lives and their families.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15394 on: Today at 07:30:20 pm »
« Reply #15394 on: Today at 07:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:22:53 pm
And now Russia wants international sympathy?

Errr, no.

Loss of innocent life is tragic, but given the circumstances and current conditions within Russia, I'll be holding off when it comes to pity.


Come on. They didnt go into the war room in the Kremlin. Its normal people who happen to live in a state perennially run by a despot. They were at a concert not a pro war rally. Its the same as the Bataclan or the Manchester Arena it just happens to be in Moscow.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15395 on: Today at 07:45:46 pm »
« Reply #15395 on: Today at 07:45:46 pm »
Let's take a guess on the nationality of these attackers when they find a 'dropped' passport after they escaped.

Got to be close between Moldovan and Ukrainian.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15396 on: Today at 07:51:04 pm »
« Reply #15396 on: Today at 07:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:30:20 pm

Come on. They didnt go into the war room in the Kremlin. Its normal people who happen to live in a state perennially run by a despot. They were at a concert not a pro war rally. Its the same as the Bataclan or the Manchester Arena it just happens to be in Moscow.

Sorry, but I'm all out of sympathy for a country who's leader specialises in brutality and deception. We know that Zelensky would never, ever sanction such an attack because the optics would be hideous. But Ukraine isn't the only country Putin has stomped on with spiked boots.

I know it's cynical of me, but it's fucking Russia. The whole thing already stinks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15397 on: Today at 07:56:02 pm »
« Reply #15397 on: Today at 07:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:51:04 pm
Sorry, but I'm all out of sympathy for a country who's leader specialises in brutality and deception. We know that Zelensky would never, ever sanction such an attack because the optics would be hideous. But Ukraine isn't the only country Putin has stomped on with spiked boots.

I know it's cynical of me, but it's fucking Russia. The whole thing already stinks.

You should walk away from the thread.It was artsy/prog rock type band,Nobody should go to an event and be gunned down by terrorist c*nts no matter who the govenment is.RIP.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15398 on: Today at 08:01:51 pm »
« Reply #15398 on: Today at 08:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:27:45 pm
Oh do fcuk off with that shit. There's footage of them mowing down innocent people huddled in corners for christ sake.

Why would you even seek that shit out.


And he's right, I feel sorry for the innocents but Russia can go fuck itself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15399 on: Today at 08:03:56 pm »
« Reply #15399 on: Today at 08:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:56:02 pm

You should walk away from the thread.It was artsy/prog rock type band,Nobody should go to an event and be gunned down by terrorist c*nts no matter who the govenment is.RIP.
Totally agree.  These are people just going about their business.
