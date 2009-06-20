Maybe , by keeping him busy in Ukraine, he's not attacking somewhere else? If 'we' fully supported Ukraine they'd have driven Putin out?
Do we 'let' the war drag on so long that if\when Ukraine get the upper hand they drive on to take Moscow?
Presumably , pretty much anywhere else Putin attacks means he is taking on Nato?
Maybe we let this war drag on a long time to totally deplete Russia's resources?
But what happens when Ukraine eventually breaks under the relentless onslaught? It's held on incredibly well, but they only seem to be increasing the assaults. They don't care how many of their troops die.
Russia gets a huge financial boost stealing Ukraines resources. Plus the near slave labour and forced conscription.
US aid has pretty much gone now, Johnson isn't going to let it pass and when Trump gets in it's gone completely.
NATO clearly doesn't fancy it with Russia and he can take Moldova and Georgia as they aren't in NATO. He already controls Belarus, Hungary and Slovakia with their leaders in his pocket.
I just think all the signs are ominous and we don't seem prepared for the worst at all.