The Russians have improved their tactics significantly.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2024/03/13/three-ukrainian-helicopters-landed-near-the-front-line-to-reload-a-russian-drone-was-watching-and-russian-artillery-was-ready/?sh=504ab16c35e6





The article's a bit misleading. Ukraine have recently shot down over a dozen Russian aircraft near the front, and one theory is that they've combined a less valuable S-300 radar system with a patriot battery, allowing them to risk them closer to the front line and detect aircraft earlier. As a result a patriot battery was hit, which is significantly less costly than the actual patriot radar system and an acceptable trade for so many aircraft. It's also been suggested that a HIMARS was damaged because they've been getting moved closer to the front in an attempt to make up for a lack of artillery ammunition.Unfortunately the Ukrainian military isn't infallible and they have taken losses due to unnecessary risks. Jets were destroyed a year or two back after being parked too close to the front and these helicopter losses seem like the result of either another poor decision or Ukraine getting too comfortable with Russia's usually inaccurate artillery fire.What the article describes as a pattern of Russian improvement is really Ukraine taking bigger risks, partly due to ammo shortages and partly due to a huge uptick in Russian offensives ahead of the election over there, along with what sounds like a mistake on their part.