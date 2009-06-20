It's the ebb and flow of war. One side develops a new tactic - the other side reacts, adapts and responds. Unless it's the Black Sea Fleet of course. Then you just sink.
Ukrainian defence industry is currently developing it's own medium range missiles and 155mm artillery shells, which is what is most desperately needed. Counter intuitive as it might seem, it's likely a lot easier for us to ship the raw materials to Ukraine so they can make the ammunition themselves rather than all the faffing about with red tape and politics trying to release reserve and surplus ammunition from NATO countries.
As I've said many times, modern, high tech weaponry like tanks, planes and missiles isn't easy to mass produce. But shells and drones are much easier to crank out once the production lines are up and running.