Meanwhile, we are entering the third year of the Russian invasion (and the ninth year of the illegal annexation of Crimea) - the biggest European war since the Nazis invaded Poland. It's astonishing to me that there has not yet been a general mobilisation in the country. One could argue that there are sufficient volunteers and they don't need conscription. But you wonder how much longer this will be the case.
Do you mean a general mobilisation in Ukraine?
This article gives a good explanation of some of the reasons and competing pressures between military needs and that of the civilian government: https://kyivindependent.com/move-to-expand-mobilization-brings-ukrainian-society-face-to-face-with-immense-pressure-of-war/
From what I understand, they don`t have the capacity or resources to do that. It means not only arming and training hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of new recruits, but it also means dragging those recruits away from other economically productive (and tax paying) activities which are needed to fuel the war effort. In that article Zelenskiy says it takes six civilian taxpayers to pay for one fighter.
And at the end of it all, a recruit with a couple of months training at most goes on to become "meat" in the fucked up mix of trench warfare conditions with 21st century precision-and-drone-guided munitions. In regards to volunteers, apparently they have largely dried up in anything like the scale needed, which is unsurprising considering the ongoing human costs of the war. At this stage, the majority of soldiers are already mobilized recruits.
Interestingly, and to give some idea of Ukraine's committment to democracy and constitutional rule, that article mentions that Ukraine's civilian gvoernment is still, even at this stage, unwilling to impelement policies that might be deemed too draconian. At some point that will probably have to bow to necessity.