Oh - very good!



Superb.



It's kind of interesting lads what Putin's ignorant - and deliberately misleading - forays into 'history' have done. They have accidentally opened up pieces of real history that the West, as well as Russia, has found it convenient to forget for several generations. The most obvious, which Sikorski refers to in that wonderful clip, is the Nazi-Soviet alliance of 1939-41 which plunged the world into war in September 1939. Two brutish totalitarian systems - Nazism and Communism - combined to invade and partition Poland. (One could have added that the German Communist party made a similar alliance with Hitler in 1931-2 in order to throw the Socialist administration out of Berlin and Prussia). Putin, of course, in his long interview with that American cocksucker floated the hilarious thesis that Poland had provoked Hitler to invade.The other piece of history that the Russians hate to be reminded of is their lousy military record. Sikorski in his own urbane way dropped this into the conversation too - the serial defeats of Russian arms at the hands of the British, French, Japanese, Germans, Poles and Afghans. It doesn't mean much in the current war perhaps but it's exactly the thing that Putin's fragile ego can't bear to hear. "You nearly always run away in the end Ivan".