Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
It is much worse than this. Anatol Lieven is a contributor to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank - and it is exactly what you think it is.

From Wikipedia:

Interesting. His approach is very similar to Mearsheimer too. It's the Kissinger school of international politics. Big imperialist power blocs coming to 'mutual understanding' in order to crush smaller independent nations who have got all emotionally wound up by boring stuff like 'sovereignty' and 'human rights'.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
Interesting. His approach is very similar to Mearsheimer too. It's the Kissinger school of international politics. Big imperialist power blocs coming to 'mutual understanding' in order to crush smaller independent nations who have got all emotionally wound up by boring stuff like 'sovereignty' and 'human rights'.
Why is the Guardian providing Anatol Lieven a platform to shill for Putin?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15282 on: Today at 12:01:01 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
Why is the Guardian providing Anatol Lieven a platform to shill for Putin?

I hope because it is being true to its traditions and allowing its readers the benefit of hearing all sides of the argument. I don't believe the paper is where it was it a few years back when Seumas Milne was on its editorial staff and the paper became a genuine home for all sorts of insane ideas and apologetics.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15283 on: Today at 12:16:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:01:01 am
I hope because it is being true to its traditions and allowing its readers the benefit of hearing all sides of the argument. I don't believe the paper is where it was it a few years back when Seumas Milne was on its editorial staff and the paper became a genuine home for all sorts of insane ideas and apologetics.
But how many Guardian readers would know that Anatol Lieven is a member of the Valdai Discussion Club or what this means? The Guardian do not even make mention of his membership in his profile.

Here's a recent article about the Club and Putin. The Bell is operated by three Russians sacked from Russian outlets due to pressure from the Kremlin in 2017. Subsequently, in 2022, the Bell and its founders and have been designated as 'foreign agents' by the Russian authorities and its website blocked within Russia. Anyway...

https://en.thebell.io/valdais-fall-from-relevance/

https://en.thebell.io/about/
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15284 on: Today at 01:18:47 am »
Kissingers Realpolitik has never gone away, those in favour will say Cuba and Turkey should'nt of got the nukes which in the end neither of then did. And of those against it, you'd be hard pressed to find any of them in the US or UK who'd want Mexico or Eire having Russian or Chinese nukes based in either of those countries.
And lets be honest neither the US or UK would allow that...Sovereignty be damned.
 
I'd be interested to hear from anyone on here who thinks Cuba & Turkey should of got the nukes or Eire or Mexico should get them. Should they ever choose to exercise their sovereignty and go down that route...
 
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15285 on: Today at 02:16:40 am »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15286 on: Today at 09:40:02 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:18:47 am
Kissingers Realpolitik has never gone away, those in favour will say Cuba and Turkey should'nt of got the nukes which in the end neither of then did. And of those against it, you'd be hard pressed to find any of them in the US or UK who'd want Mexico or Eire having Russian or Chinese nukes based in either of those countries.
And lets be honest neither the US or UK would allow that...Sovereignty be damned.
 
I'd be interested to hear from anyone on here who thinks Cuba & Turkey should of got the nukes or Eire or Mexico should get them. Should they ever choose to exercise their sovereignty and go down that route...
 
This sounds like a really interesting thread you could start.

Meanwhile, we are entering the third year of the Russian invasion (and the ninth year of the illegal annexation of Crimea) - the biggest European war since the Nazis invaded Poland. It's astonishing to me that there has not yet been a general mobilisation in the country. One could argue that there are sufficient volunteers and they don't need conscription. But you wonder how much longer this will be the case.
