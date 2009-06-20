Kissingers Realpolitik has never gone away, those in favour will say Cuba and Turkey should'nt of got the nukes which in the end neither of then did. And of those against it, you'd be hard pressed to find any of them in the US or UK who'd want Mexico or Eire having Russian or Chinese nukes based in either of those countries.

And lets be honest neither the US or UK would allow that...Sovereignty be damned.



I'd be interested to hear from anyone on here who thinks Cuba & Turkey should of got the nukes or Eire or Mexico should get them. Should they ever choose to exercise their sovereignty and go down that route...

