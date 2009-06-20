« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 18, 2024, 09:20:46 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 18, 2024, 09:07:05 pm
You are making no sense now.

I'm just amazed anyone on this site was blind to what the Republicans are about. A real gang of thugs.

Whatever dude. That's your problem.  :wave
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 18, 2024, 09:22:24 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 18, 2024, 09:20:46 pm
Whatever dude. That's your problem.  :wave

I don't think he likes you  ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 18, 2024, 10:18:08 pm
Was a good documentary on CNN just ended, tracking Navalny from his original poisoning up to his arrest on his return to Russia from Germany.  Think he semi expected hed be arrested on his return, given Putins form. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 18, 2024, 10:40:01 pm
Quote from: TSC on February 18, 2024, 10:18:08 pm
Was a good documentary on CNN just ended, tracking Navalny from his original poisoning up to his arrest on his return to Russia from Germany.  Think he semi expected hed be arrested on his return, given Putins form. 

I dont think a single part of whats happened has been unexpected to be honest, its all been very much to form.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 19, 2024, 03:07:31 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February 17, 2024, 03:13:09 pm
It's amazing how many Putin defenders are out there on twitter, although hardly a surprise considering Musk's position on the conflict. Just totally sickened hearing people making excuses for the little man and basically underestimating Navalny's importance. I seem to recall to Putin saying this about Anna Politkovskaya when they murdered her, she was only a very unimportant person, who didn't make a mark according to the thug. Nobody murders unimportant people, only a Putin defender would believe such bollocks.

Not just Twitter, real people too. It makes me so angry I have to just cut off contact before saying something indictable. The way right-leaning people in my country preach personal responsibility when it comes to crime, saying the young Sudanese men who grew up in a refugee camp with no father (murdered) have no excuses, but will in the next breath claim that the Ukraine war is solely due to NATO breaking a promise (that never existed) in 1992, poor little Putin has no agency, cannot be held responsible, etc. They say no to immigration, no to an indigenous Voice to parliament, because our sovereignty is inviolable, our borders must be impregnable. But Putin should be allowed to blast his way into a neighbouring country, annex its territory, claim the country doesn't exist and its nationhood is a myth. One fucker even said yesterday, straight-faced, that "Ukraine is part of Russia anyway". Just like Hitler said about Austria. These fucking c*nts were all vehemently hostile to the USSR, but as soon as they removed the stone of socialism and attached the stone of communism, maybe said a few mean things about gays and transsexuals, suddenly they can't get enough of the tyrannical warmonger. These fucking c*nts were all-in on war when it came to bombing the brown people and moo-slems, but some Orange c*nt tells them that war was bullshit and suddenly they're a bunch of pacifists... well except for the moo-slems, seeyalater Gaza. FUCK!!!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 19, 2024, 04:24:39 am
Quote from: GreatEx on February 19, 2024, 03:07:31 am
NATO breaking a promise (that never existed) in 1992,
Not so sure about that ??? a bit of further reading might be of interest to you ...
George Washington University National Security Archive
Re Feb12th 1990 Open Skies Conference, you'll find the notes taken in relation to what got said by Baker and Shevardnadze and a whole lot more...
Bear in mind we live in a time where people cant agree on the colour of shite ...Make of it what you will.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 19, 2024, 05:55:35 am
OK sure, I oversimplified a bit in the interests of a compact rant. I guess the counter to that is that the USA has no authority to prevent other countries joining an international treaty. So I should have said the promise was lacking in merit, or something like that. Or just dropped the "(that never existed)" as an olive branch. Either way, no excuses.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 19, 2024, 06:24:22 am
Quote from: TSC on February 18, 2024, 10:18:08 pm
Was a good documentary on CNN just ended, tracking Navalny from his original poisoning up to his arrest on his return to Russia from Germany.  Think he semi expected hed be arrested on his return, given Putins form.

It's currently on iplayer as well, it was a good documentary.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 19, 2024, 07:47:02 am
Also on ABC iView for the antipodeans among us (search for "foreign correspondent navelny")
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 19, 2024, 10:04:41 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February 19, 2024, 06:24:22 am
It's currently on iplayer as well, it was a good documentary.
It is an excellent documentary. I watched it when it was released - possibly the best documentary I have ever watched. I highly, highly recommend it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 19, 2024, 01:58:16 pm
Yulia could become President of Russia.

Every woman would vote for her.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 19, 2024, 06:38:46 pm
Yulia Navalnaya has done an interview where she accuses Putin of poisoning her husband and claiming that they will name the people involved in his murder. Anyone who has seen that documentary will know that Putin attempted to poison him on another occasion and his team found out the names of those people involved. The authorities are refusing to hand his body over to his family and they still don't where the body is two days after his death. This story will rumble on and on and Putin will find it a lot harder to distinguish the fuss unlike the way he cleared the flowers from all the memorials inside Russia at on the weekend.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 12:35:04 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 12:47:49 am
A US congressman being interviewed today has claimed that Russia are losing 12-15 soldiers for every Ukrainian.

https://www.msnbc.com/morning-joe/watch/house-member-urges-passing-of-66b-foreign-aid-border-supplemental-204489285648
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:18:35 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 18, 2024, 09:20:46 pm
Whatever dude. That's your problem.  :wave

Not a problem at all my friend.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:23:20 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:23:45 pm
Beeb just reported Navalny widows account on X has been banned.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:25:06 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:26:25 pm
Confirmed by John Simpson as well, a complete disgrace shame on you Musk.  :no

John Simpson
@JohnSimpsonNews
·
15m
From the Russian opposition agency Meduza:  The social media site X (formerly Twitter) has suspended the account of Alexey Navalnys widow, Yulia Navalnaya. Navalnaya created the account on February 19, when she announced she would continue the work of her husband.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:27:47 pm
Can we just ban twitter here completely and tell Musk to eat shit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:29:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February 20, 2024, 01:27:47 pm
Can we just ban twitter here completely and tell Musk to eat shit.

Yes please, yes and yes!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:29:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February 20, 2024, 01:27:47 pm
Can we just ban twitter here completely and tell Musk to eat shit.

I am so tempted to do that, but then haven't we already lost by giving up the fight?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:40:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February 20, 2024, 01:27:47 pm
Can we just ban twitter here completely and tell Musk to eat shit.

Or at the very least stop posting the links.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 01:58:13 pm
Elon Musk is a grade a c*nt, shocker!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 02:05:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 20, 2024, 01:58:13 pm
Elon Musk is a grade a c*nt, shocker!

He's nothing but a Saudi bitch boy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 02:05:20 pm
Musk must really love the taste of Putin's cock.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 02:12:46 pm
 Now unbanned
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 02:16:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 20, 2024, 02:12:46 pm
Now unbanned

Must have been the fuss I made.  ;) :D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 03:35:32 pm
If only Musk could fall out of a sodding window.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 03:37:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 20, 2024, 03:35:32 pm
If only Musk could fall out of a sodding window.

Or have his undies poisoned.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 20, 2024, 04:28:50 pm
Has a reason been given for the ban yet? It could have been due to mass reporting by bots/trolls, or someone artificially inflating her follower count and then reporting her for it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
February 21, 2024, 12:52:07 am
Multiple videos popping up the last few days of Russians executing surrendering Ukrainians. Appears Russia is going to the extinction method.

I've seen 3 in 4 days and refusing to watch anymore as it makes me angry. Russians on telegram posting them and gloating.

A video from the fall of Avdiivka where Ukrainian soldiers were found executed with their hands tied. Absolute barbarians these Russians.

Don't know how the West can see this and not do more, the US needs to send those cluster munitions. They are badly needed.

Reports of relentless Russian attacks at Robotyne, around Marinka and around Avdiivka. They're pushing on while there is the ammo shortage.

Then sadly there are reports that the Ukrainian marines have now finally been driven out of Krynky. Not confirmed yet but looks likely.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:56:30 am
Must be really annoying for Putin when someone he can't execute calls him out.

Quote
The Kremlin has accused Joe Biden of debasing himself and disgracing his country after the US president called Vladimir Putin a crazy SOB during a fundraiser in San Francisco.

Biden was talking about the climate crisis on Wednesday when he said: We have a crazy SOB like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.

Biden has previously called others a son of a bitch. In January 2022, he was caught on a hot mic using the same term of abuse about a Fox News White House reporter.

The Kremlin said Bidens comments were a disgrace for the United States.

The use of such language against the head of another state by the president of the United States is unlikely to infringe on our president, President Putin, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. But it debases those who use such vocabulary.

The remarks were probably some kind of attempt to look like a Hollywood cowboy, Peskov added.

The US president has previously called Putin a killer, a pure thug, a war criminal and a butcher. Shortly after Putins invasion of Ukraine, Biden said the Russian president cannot stay in power.

Meanwhile, the US said it was preparing major sanctions against Moscow in response to Alexei Navalnys death.

Full Article: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/22/joe-biden-vladimir-putin-crazy-sob-donald-trump-alexei-navalny

Fun part is that it was just a random, throwaway line as part of a speech on a very different topic. It's taken as a given what Putin is these days.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:42:05 am
Considering Russia is now using Iranian and North Korean hardware the world has to really get it's finger out of it's ass and get proper aid to Ukraine.

They should start by releasing all the frozen Russian assets to purchase as much as needed, you'd be hard pressed to find a Russian billionaire that hasn't got that from dodgy links to Putin and exploiting normal Russians.



Would turn the war significantly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:49:32 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:42:05 am
Considering Russia is now using Iranian and North Korean hardware the world has to really get it's finger out of it's ass and get proper aid to Ukraine.

They should start by releasing all the frozen Russian assets to purchase as much as needed, you'd be hard pressed to find a Russian billionaire that hasn't got that from dodgy links to Putin and exploiting normal Russians.



Would turn the war significantly.
It would be very helpful to the war effort and also very symbolic.  There's surely a lot more than $47bn of dodgy Russian money washing around the UK (well, London).

Russia could hardly cry foul seeing as though they've effectively taken over the Russian operations of many western multinationals.

I'm pleased to see that CAS has upheld the ban on Russia competing at the Olympics:
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/68378456
Russia's appeal against suspension by International Olympic Committee dismissed

Russia's appeal against the International Olympic Committee's decision to suspend its membership has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) "with immediate effect" in October for "a breach of the Olympic charter".

The ROC recognised regional organisations from four Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia since its full-scale invasion began in 2022.

The suspension by the IOC means the ROC is no longer entitled to operate as a national Olympic committee.
