It's amazing how many Putin defenders are out there on twitter, although hardly a surprise considering Musk's position on the conflict. Just totally sickened hearing people making excuses for the little man and basically underestimating Navalny's importance. I seem to recall to Putin saying this about Anna Politkovskaya when they murdered her, she was only a very unimportant person, who didn't make a mark according to the thug. Nobody murders unimportant people, only a Putin defender would believe such bollocks.



Not just Twitter, real people too. It makes me so angry I have to just cut off contact before saying something indictable. The way right-leaning people in my country preach personal responsibility when it comes to crime, saying the young Sudanese men who grew up in a refugee camp with no father (murdered) have no excuses, but will in the next breath claim that the Ukraine war is solely due to NATO breaking a promise (that never existed) in 1992, poor little Putin has no agency, cannot be held responsible, etc. They say no to immigration, no to an indigenous Voice to parliament, because our sovereignty is inviolable, our borders must be impregnable. But Putin should be allowed to blast his way into a neighbouring country, annex its territory, claim the country doesn't exist and its nationhood is a myth. One fucker even said yesterday, straight-faced, that "Ukraine is part of Russia anyway". Just like Hitler said about Austria. These fucking c*nts were all vehemently hostile to the USSR, but as soon as they removed the stone of socialism and attached the stone of communism, maybe said a few mean things about gays and transsexuals, suddenly they can't get enough of the tyrannical warmonger. These fucking c*nts were all-in on war when it came to bombing the brown people and moo-slems, but some Orange c*nt tells them that war was bullshit and suddenly they're a bunch of pacifists... well except for the moo-slems, seeyalater Gaza. FUCK!!!