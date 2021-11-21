« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 912139 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:07:05 pm
You are making no sense now.

I'm just amazed anyone on this site was blind to what the Republicans are about. A real gang of thugs.

Whatever dude. That's your problem.  :wave
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
Whatever dude. That's your problem.  :wave

I don't think he likes you  ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm
Was a good documentary on CNN just ended, tracking Navalny from his original poisoning up to his arrest on his return to Russia from Germany.  Think he semi expected hed be arrested on his return, given Putins form. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:40:01 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm
Was a good documentary on CNN just ended, tracking Navalny from his original poisoning up to his arrest on his return to Russia from Germany.  Think he semi expected hed be arrested on his return, given Putins form. 

I dont think a single part of whats happened has been unexpected to be honest, its all been very much to form.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:07:31 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February 17, 2024, 03:13:09 pm
It's amazing how many Putin defenders are out there on twitter, although hardly a surprise considering Musk's position on the conflict. Just totally sickened hearing people making excuses for the little man and basically underestimating Navalny's importance. I seem to recall to Putin saying this about Anna Politkovskaya when they murdered her, she was only a very unimportant person, who didn't make a mark according to the thug. Nobody murders unimportant people, only a Putin defender would believe such bollocks.

Not just Twitter, real people too. It makes me so angry I have to just cut off contact before saying something indictable. The way right-leaning people in my country preach personal responsibility when it comes to crime, saying the young Sudanese men who grew up in a refugee camp with no father (murdered) have no excuses, but will in the next breath claim that the Ukraine war is solely due to NATO breaking a promise (that never existed) in 1992, poor little Putin has no agency, cannot be held responsible, etc. They say no to immigration, no to an indigenous Voice to parliament, because our sovereignty is inviolable, our borders must be impregnable. But Putin should be allowed to blast his way into a neighbouring country, annex its territory, claim the country doesn't exist and its nationhood is a myth. One fucker even said yesterday, straight-faced, that "Ukraine is part of Russia anyway". Just like Hitler said about Austria. These fucking c*nts were all vehemently hostile to the USSR, but as soon as they removed the stone of socialism and attached the stone of communism, maybe said a few mean things about gays and transsexuals, suddenly they can't get enough of the tyrannical warmonger. These fucking c*nts were all-in on war when it came to bombing the brown people and moo-slems, but some Orange c*nt tells them that war was bullshit and suddenly they're a bunch of pacifists... well except for the moo-slems, seeyalater Gaza. FUCK!!!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:24:39 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:07:31 am
NATO breaking a promise (that never existed) in 1992,
Not so sure about that ??? a bit of further reading might be of interest to you ...
George Washington University National Security Archive
Re Feb12th 1990 Open Skies Conference, you'll find the notes taken in relation to what got said by Baker and Shevardnadze and a whole lot more...
Bear in mind we live in a time where people cant agree on the colour of shite ...Make of it what you will.
