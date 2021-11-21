« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 911860 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,582
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15240 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:07:05 pm
You are making no sense now.

I'm just amazed anyone on this site was blind to what the Republicans are about. A real gang of thugs.

Whatever dude. That's your problem.  :wave
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15241 on: Today at 09:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:20:46 pm
Whatever dude. That's your problem.  :wave

I don't think he likes you  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15242 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm »
Was a good documentary on CNN just ended, tracking Navalny from his original poisoning up to his arrest on his return to Russia from Germany.  Think he semi expected hed be arrested on his return, given Putins form. 
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,592
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15243 on: Today at 10:40:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:18:08 pm
Was a good documentary on CNN just ended, tracking Navalny from his original poisoning up to his arrest on his return to Russia from Germany.  Think he semi expected hed be arrested on his return, given Putins form. 

I dont think a single part of whats happened has been unexpected to be honest, its all been very much to form.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 