Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 911727 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15200 on: Yesterday at 08:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:01:26 pm
$40mil is peanuts, hardly evidence of wide spread symmetric corruption.

Where there's smoke there's usually a fire.

Plus that's not the point. The point is that they're not helping their case for funding by embezzling money that should be used for weapons procurement.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15201 on: Yesterday at 08:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:06:50 pm
Where there's smoke there's usually a fire.

Plus that's not the point. The point is that they're not helping their case for funding by embezzling money that should be used for weapons procurement.
And by factor was the embezzlement of money during the COVID crisis in the UK, which diverted money away from urgently required medical supplies towards cronies or products unfit for purpose? Unpatriotic c*nts are gonna c*nt, and steal and defraud, even in the most serious of circumstances. $40m if fuck all in the grand scheme of things, these kinds of things happen in every war, and are not remotely exclusive to Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15202 on: Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:12:54 pm
And by factor was the embezzlement of money during the COVID crisis in the UK, which diverted money away from urgently required medical supplies towards cronies or products unfit for purpose? Unpatriotic c*nts are gonna c*nt, and steal and defraud, even in the most serious of circumstances. $40m if fuck all in the grand scheme of things, these kinds of things happen in every war, and are not remotely exclusive to Ukraine.

Who has said that they're remotely exclusive to Ukraine?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15203 on: Yesterday at 08:21:00 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 08:00:52 pm
Now NOEL reports who is one of the sane accounts on twitter, reporting of huge Russian attacks at Robotyne.
One of the few places the Ukrainian counter offensive made any real ground.

It's never ending. Putin knows they have no ammo and is exploiting it.

Not good news at all. It was hard to believe that the last podcast I listened too was insisting that Putin was in problems. Now off the last couple of days he's got shot of his biggest critic in Russia and is now making progress in Ukraine. This guy has already survived many critical moments and it was crazy that after all this time the west let him off the hook. We will come to regret this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15204 on: Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:21:00 pm
Not good news at all. It was hard to believe that the last podcast I listened too was insisting that Putin was in problems. Now off the last couple of days he's got shot of his biggest critic in Russia and is now making progress in Ukraine. This guy has already survived many critical moments and it was crazy that after all this time the west let him off the hook. We will come to regret this.

I've been following it incredibly closely, even too closely at times as I had to step away as it pisses me off so much, I actually get angry.

But ever since the US aid dried up, Russia launched huge attacks across the lines. Tinfoil hat time would say they are linked...

While the Ukrainians had plenty of ammo, Russia was running into brick walls.

The videos on telegram of Russian failed assaults were astonishing, horrific losses, reminiscent of world war 1.The only word that can describe it is a slaughter. They were going nowhere.

In about 18 months the only place they made ground was Bakhmut and that cost them dearly. Ripped the guts out of Wagner.

But as the ammo has dried up, they have slowly made ground.

I just don't understand why the West isn't absolutely desperate to stop this. They've done alot, but they could do 100 times more.

Really pisses me off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15205 on: Yesterday at 08:44:27 pm »
Anyone who thinks he will stop at the Donbas, Crimea and the land bridge of Zaphoriza and Kherson is kidding themselves.

This prick will go as far as we allow him.

Not like we haven't got the kit to stop him.

Scrapping M2 Bradley's instead of giving them to Ukraine? The delays of F-16's? The refusal to supply proper ATACM's? Madness.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15206 on: Yesterday at 09:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:06:50 pm
Where there's smoke there's usually a fire.

Plus that's not the point. The point is that they're not helping their case for funding by embezzling money that should be used for weapons procurement.

It's no secret that Ukraine has issues with corruption, it's a remnant of their soviet days, however they've been seeking to quash it and also being very open about their findings, rather than sweeping it all under the rug.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15207 on: Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 08:44:27 pm
Anyone who thinks he will stop at the Donbas, Crimea and the land bridge of Zaphoriza and Kherson is kidding themselves.

This prick will go as far as we allow him.

Not like we haven't got the kit to stop him.

Scrapping M2 Bradley's instead of giving them to Ukraine? The delays of F-16's? The refusal to supply proper ATACM's? Madness.

Yep.  Who would have guessed we're governed by a bunch of c*nts!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15208 on: Yesterday at 09:29:32 pm »
Republicans are compromised.

It's just occurred to me - they've not been tying immigration to aid for Ukraine to force compromises on immigration - they've been using immigration as a cover to fuck over Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15209 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm
Yep.  Who would have guessed we're governed by a bunch of c*nts!

There has to be a reason why they aren't particularly bothered though?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15210 on: Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:29:32 pm
Republicans are compromised.

It's just occurred to me - they've not been tying immigration to aid for Ukraine to force compromises on immigration - they've been using immigration as a cover to fuck over Ukraine.

They are definitely compromised.

It's no longer tinfoil hat stuff.

Trump, Gaetz, Greene, Johnson. Plus others.

No hiding or explaining the siding with Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15211 on: Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
They are definitely compromised.

It's no longer tinfoil hat stuff.

Trump, Gaetz, Greene, Johnson. Plus others.

No hiding or explaining the siding with Putin.

And that is why US allies must be thinking about taking the orange bastard out.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15212 on: Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:29:32 pm
Republicans are compromised.

It's just occurred to me - they've not been tying immigration to aid for Ukraine to force compromises on immigration - they've been using immigration as a cover to fuck over Ukraine.

Yep the speaker who just blocked the aid till the 28th Feb has taken payments from companies owned by Russians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15213 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm »
When Labour are in power I really want to see them do something about all the Russian money still being used in this country, at the very least we should blocking anything which is flooding into Putin. He is still being supplied by rich twats in this country and everything should be done to end it. Way too many people rolling in it, say nothing of seizing Russian assets.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15214 on: Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm »
  :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15215 on: Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm »
That's from the Orange twats time though isn't it ?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15216 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm
That's from the Orange twats time though isn't it ?

Still very relevant now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15217 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm
Yep the speaker who just blocked the aid till the 28th Feb has taken payments from companies owned by Russians.

Wonder if it explains why Gaetz pulled the rug out from under McCarthy? He's currently under investigation after all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15218 on: Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Still very relevant now.

It should be over the Capitol Building now. Or just the GOP flag.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15219 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm
Wonder if it explains why Gaetz pulled the rug out from under McCarthy? He's currently under investigation after all.

Gaetz the alleged underage girl sex trafficker no less.

Emphasis on the world alleged of course.

It was always maga wish to have Johnson in as speaker.

He's a fucking robot that guy, dead eyes. With huge ties to Russian owned companies.

Hard to deny maga are up to their tits in Russia.

This Ukrainian aid bill saga is obvious. Johnson just does not want it to go through. Sends them on fucking holiday while Ukraine is running out of shells.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15220 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm
And that is why US allies must be thinking about taking the orange bastard out.

Said this for a while. A large, match grade bullet only costs about $50 and can be shot accurately from up to a mile away, he loves golf on those open courses...

Cheap compared to the damage this piece of shit could do.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15221 on: Yesterday at 10:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm
Who has said that they're remotely exclusive to Ukraine?
Well. You made it sound like it was something unexpected or exceptional. I expect such things are somewhat factored into calculations by Ukraine and every country at war.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 02:54:20 pm
The embezzlement of funds intended for ammo and the numerous weapons procurement corruption schemes can't be helping either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15222 on: Today at 08:11:00 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Dont tell me you didn't already know this?

No I didn't, hopefully it was just a one-off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15223 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:11:00 am
No I didn't, hopefully it was just a one-off.

It wasn't, but tackling corruption is a big part of Ukraine's application to the EU and NATO, so it's all being handled publicly. They even fired their previous Minister of Defence late last year because, despite being a popular figure, corruption thrived under his leadership pre-invasion.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15224 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Yeah, it's not just a Russia problem.

That said, corruption seems to hurt the Russian military a lot more and thank fuck for that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15225 on: Today at 12:36:49 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
They are definitely compromised.

It's no longer tinfoil hat stuff.

Trump, Gaetz, Greene, Johnson. Plus others.

No hiding or explaining the siding with Putin.

Corbyn as well, sadly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15226 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:49 pm
Corbyn as well, sadly.
Is it true Corbyn has said nothing about Navalny's death? Maybe he's been busy in the allotment and has not heard.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15227 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:49 pm
Corbyn as well, sadly.
That evil Corbyn the puppet master eh, pulling his strings, causing grief and turmoil around the World while making Jam in his secret bunker under his allotment... Warra C*nt.

Seriously though... Let it go Andy, you'll feel better for it in the long run.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15228 on: Today at 03:38:05 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:31:23 pm
That evil Corbyn the puppet master eh, pulling his strings, causing grief and turmoil around the World while making Jam in his secret bunker under his allotment... Warra C*nt.

Seriously though... Let it go Andy, you'll feel better for it in the long run.
You are getting a bit carried away there, BBR. Would you care to list any other political figures, particularly former PMs or LotO, who are still involved in politics and have issued no statement upon Navalny's death?

By the way, no one has accused Corbyn of being a puppet-master. That's patently ridiculous.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15229 on: Today at 03:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:36:49 pm
Corbyn as well, sadly.

Really? When the likes of Bojo is swimming in dirty russian money and friends.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15230 on: Today at 05:21:03 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15231 on: Today at 05:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:29:32 pm
Republicans are compromised.

It's just occurred to me - they've not been tying immigration to aid for Ukraine to force compromises on immigration - they've been using immigration as a cover to fuck over Ukraine.


Putin's love of embracing puritanical oppression of personal freedoms chimes exactly with those of the MAGAloon bigots - or 'conservatives' as they like to call themselves.

I think they view him as a bulwark against the tide of social liberalism, a beacon of promoting sky-fairy piety over human rights.



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15232 on: Today at 05:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:26:56 pm

Putin's love of embracing puritanical oppression of personal freedoms chimes exactly with those of the MAGAloon bigots - or 'conservatives' as they like to call themselves.

I think they view him as a bulwark against the tide of social liberalism, a beacon of promoting sky-fairy piety over human rights.

That and the fact that a lot of those dickheads actively pray for the end of the world, it's why they always back those hospital wrecking murderers, those who shall not be named.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15233 on: Today at 08:05:07 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:21:00 pm
Not good news at all. It was hard to believe that the last podcast I listened too was insisting that Putin was in problems. Now off the last couple of days he's got shot of his biggest critic in Russia and is now making progress in Ukraine. This guy has already survived many critical moments and it was crazy that after all this time the west let him off the hook. We will come to regret this.

The Russians always had the long game in the back pocket. 10's of thousands of soldiers deaths to them is like water off a ducks back for those in power and the sad thing is there seems zero will power from the west to do what's required.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15234 on: Today at 08:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:29:32 pm
Republicans are compromised.

It's just occurred to me - they've not been tying immigration to aid for Ukraine to force compromises on immigration - they've been using immigration as a cover to fuck over Ukraine.

You've only just realised this?

The Republicans are sick weirdos. They've been hoping for a Russia victory from day one.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15235 on: Today at 08:14:18 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15236 on: Today at 08:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:08:31 pm
You've only just realised this?

The Republicans are sick weirdos. They've been hoping for a Russia victory from day one.

No?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15237 on: Today at 08:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:30:56 pm
No?

Then how come you stated it's only occurred to you?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15238 on: Today at 08:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:32:53 pm
Then how come you stated it's only occurred to you?

That's not what I stated. I stated that it just occurred to me that Republicans were using immigration as an excuse to kill aid to Ukraine, rather than tying aid to Ukraine to immigration to leverage compromise from President Biden.

We all know the Republicans are corrupt and compromised. It was just a question of degree.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15239 on: Today at 09:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:34:57 pm
That's not what I stated. I stated that it just occurred to me that Republicans were using immigration as an excuse to kill aid to Ukraine, rather than tying aid to Ukraine to immigration to leverage compromise from President Biden.

We all know the Republicans are corrupt and compromised. It was just a question of degree.

You are making no sense now.

I'm just amazed anyone on this site was blind to what the Republicans are about. A real gang of thugs.
