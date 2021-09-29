Not good news at all. It was hard to believe that the last podcast I listened too was insisting that Putin was in problems. Now off the last couple of days he's got shot of his biggest critic in Russia and is now making progress in Ukraine. This guy has already survived many critical moments and it was crazy that after all this time the west let him off the hook. We will come to regret this.



I've been following it incredibly closely, even too closely at times as I had to step away as it pisses me off so much, I actually get angry.But ever since the US aid dried up, Russia launched huge attacks across the lines. Tinfoil hat time would say they are linked...While the Ukrainians had plenty of ammo, Russia was running into brick walls.The videos on telegram of Russian failed assaults were astonishing, horrific losses, reminiscent of world war 1.The only word that can describe it is a slaughter. They were going nowhere.In about 18 months the only place they made ground was Bakhmut and that cost them dearly. Ripped the guts out of Wagner.But as the ammo has dried up, they have slowly made ground.I just don't understand why the West isn't absolutely desperate to stop this. They've done alot, but they could do 100 times more.Really pisses me off.