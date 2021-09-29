« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15200 on: Today at 08:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:01:26 pm
$40mil is peanuts, hardly evidence of wide spread symmetric corruption.

Where there's smoke there's usually a fire.

Plus that's not the point. The point is that they're not helping their case for funding by embezzling money that should be used for weapons procurement.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15201 on: Today at 08:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:06:50 pm
Where there's smoke there's usually a fire.

Plus that's not the point. The point is that they're not helping their case for funding by embezzling money that should be used for weapons procurement.
And by factor was the embezzlement of money during the COVID crisis in the UK, which diverted money away from urgently required medical supplies towards cronies or products unfit for purpose? Unpatriotic c*nts are gonna c*nt, and steal and defraud, even in the most serious of circumstances. $40m if fuck all in the grand scheme of things, these kinds of things happen in every war, and are not remotely exclusive to Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15202 on: Today at 08:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:12:54 pm
And by factor was the embezzlement of money during the COVID crisis in the UK, which diverted money away from urgently required medical supplies towards cronies or products unfit for purpose? Unpatriotic c*nts are gonna c*nt, and steal and defraud, even in the most serious of circumstances. $40m if fuck all in the grand scheme of things, these kinds of things happen in every war, and are not remotely exclusive to Ukraine.

Who has said that they're remotely exclusive to Ukraine?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15203 on: Today at 08:21:00 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 08:00:52 pm
Now NOEL reports who is one of the sane accounts on twitter, reporting of huge Russian attacks at Robotyne.
One of the few places the Ukrainian counter offensive made any real ground.

It's never ending. Putin knows they have no ammo and is exploiting it.

Not good news at all. It was hard to believe that the last podcast I listened too was insisting that Putin was in problems. Now off the last couple of days he's got shot of his biggest critic in Russia and is now making progress in Ukraine. This guy has already survived many critical moments and it was crazy that after all this time the west let him off the hook. We will come to regret this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15204 on: Today at 08:42:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:21:00 pm
Not good news at all. It was hard to believe that the last podcast I listened too was insisting that Putin was in problems. Now off the last couple of days he's got shot of his biggest critic in Russia and is now making progress in Ukraine. This guy has already survived many critical moments and it was crazy that after all this time the west let him off the hook. We will come to regret this.

I've been following it incredibly closely, even too closely at times as I had to step away as it pisses me off so much, I actually get angry.

But ever since the US aid dried up, Russia launched huge attacks across the lines. Tinfoil hat time would say they are linked...

While the Ukrainians had plenty of ammo, Russia was running into brick walls.

The videos on telegram of Russain failed assaults were astonishing, horrific Russian losses, reminiscent of world war 1.The only word that can describe it is a slaughter. They were going nowhere.

In about 18 months the only place they made ground was Bakhmut and that cost them dearly.

But as the ammo has dried up, they have slowly made ground.

I just don't understand why the West isn't absolutely desperate to stop this. They've done alot, but they could do 100 times more.

Really pisses me off.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15205 on: Today at 08:44:27 pm »
Anyone who thinks he will stop at the Donbas, Crimea and the land bridge of Zaphoriza and Kherson is kidding themselves.

This prick will go as far as we allow him.

Not like we haven't got the kit to stop him.

Scrapping M2 Bradley's instead of giving them to Ukraine? Madness.
