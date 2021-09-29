I was sadder than I'd have expected myself to be when I just heard that.It's tragic, adds to the list of that murderous bastard Putin.
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Awful news. I'll still never understand why he went back. Surely he could have seen this coming from a mile away. He could have been a major thorn in Putin's side even while in exile.
He was doomed the moment he decided to return to Russia. mind you they still would have been trying to murder him no matter where he went.
Sad to say but in death, he could be a bigger thorn. Just depends on if enough people see this as a disgusting tragedy or just another day.
Can't help but feel that Tucker Carlson missed an important topic in his 'interview' last week. Maybe he should go back and ask a couple of questions, see what happens?
Putin though. Going back to all the truly evil despots history has thrown up, hes right up there with Hitler, Stalin, Genghis Khan et al.
