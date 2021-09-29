Sad to say but in death, he could be a bigger thorn. Just depends on if enough people see this as a disgusting tragedy or just another day.



Going by what has happened in the past, I don't really think there's a lot of hope of this changing the minds of (enough) people (to make a difference). Putin has created a country where he can get away with the most blatant things and even murders. Countless dead journalists and policital/opposition leaders and blatant murder attemps in the past few years or even decades are proof of that: Anna Politkovskaya, Boris Nemtsov to name two of them. People either seem to be swayed by the propaganda in the media or they appear numb to what's going on and don't care as long as it not directly affects them.