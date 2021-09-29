« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 907825 times)

Offline Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 11:45:40 am »
Awful news. I'll still never understand why he went back. Surely he could have seen this coming from a mile away. He could have been a major thorn in Putin's side even while in exile.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 11:48:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:42:35 am
I was sadder than I'd have expected myself to be when I just heard that.
It's tragic, adds to the list of that murderous bastard Putin.
That's it, isn't it - it was just a matter of time; it was inevitable. A truly brave man.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 11:49:47 am »
Probably a relief from the hell on earth of where he was. In a world full of fake heroes he was a genuine hero.

Human life means nothing to that evil twat Putin
Online KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 11:50:03 am »
Do our politicians not read history books?
Online dirkster

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 11:51:51 am »
Terrible news. It really is, even though I've been expecting it for a while now. Actually it's a testament to his strong will that he survived as long as he did.
Rest in peace brave man
Offline b_joseph

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 12:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:45:40 am
Awful news. I'll still never understand why he went back. Surely he could have seen this coming from a mile away. He could have been a major thorn in Putin's side even while in exile.
Sad to say but in death, he could be a bigger thorn. Just depends on if enough people see this as a disgusting tragedy or just another day.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 12:04:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:40:54 am
He was doomed the moment he decided to return to Russia. mind you they still would have been trying to murder him no matter where he went.

Yep. Worth remembering always that Putin has successfully murdered opponents in England (and indeed murdered a British citizen as collateral damage).
Online thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 12:17:20 pm »
Navalny and Prigozhin in a few months of each other.  One a hero, the other despicable, but both thorns in Putin's side.

God bless the citizens of the USA that vote for Biden in November.
Online stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 12:26:25 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 12:02:08 pm
Sad to say but in death, he could be a bigger thorn. Just depends on if enough people see this as a disgusting tragedy or just another day.

Going by what has happened in the past, I don't really think there's a lot of hope of this changing the minds of (enough) people (to make a difference). Putin has created a country where he can get away with the most blatant things and even murders. Countless dead journalists and policital/opposition leaders and blatant murder attemps in the past few years or even decades are proof of that: Anna Politkovskaya, Boris Nemtsov to name two of them. People either seem to be swayed by the propaganda in the media or they appear numb to what's going on and don't care as long as it not directly affects them.
Online Ray K

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 12:35:15 pm »
Can't help but feel that Tucker Carlson missed an important topic in his 'interview' last week. Maybe he should go back and ask a couple of questions, see what happens?
Online BER

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 12:37:06 pm »
All the people he's had knocked off, there's really no one out there with the means and capability of returning the favour? Almost like the rest of world leaders don't mind all this warring going on.
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15131 on: Today at 12:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:35:15 pm
Can't help but feel that Tucker Carlson missed an important topic in his 'interview' last week. Maybe he should go back and ask a couple of questions, see what happens?

He's focussed on more important issues, like the super high tech features of Russian life.

https://twitter.com/chrissteinplays/status/1758180518535799296
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:38:59 am
Putin though. Going back to all the truly evil despots history has thrown up, hes right up there with Hitler, Stalin, Genghis Khan et al.

But not as bad as the Democrats or something.  Amazing he still has so many supporters in the west. Absolute clowns.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 12:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:38:59 am
Putin though. Going back to all the truly evil despots history has thrown up, hes right up there with Hitler, Stalin, Genghis Khan et al.

He's a terrible human, indeed.  He's only been constrained, by modern times.
