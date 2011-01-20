Putins Russia sells gas not for the good of its people, but to line the pockets of its kleptocracy and fund its vast war machine, a large part of which is waging a war on its neighbour and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people from both countries. Putins imperial ambitions are of zero benefit to Russians and even worse for Ukrainians. He's a fucking animal who's career has been about butchering everyone who stands between him and his agendas. No amount of whataboutery changes that.
Do you have unfeasibly large testicles ?
So we're more or less on the same page you say potato and I say spud .
When you google the word Kleptocracy it'll mention the Lobbyist and Corporations bribing Politicians and Politicians directing state funds to themselves and their cronies. Does any of this sound familiar?
If you replaced the words Russia and Ukraine With the words US and Iraq and hundreds of thousands of deaths for example .Would that sound about right ?
Selling gas not for the good of its people I agree with that it's all about the balance sheet hence my f*cking Gas bill and record profits for the oil and gas companies. The vast majority of the profits in russia will go to the Corporations and your average russian gets Gas a bit cheaper than us but their economy which creates the jobs which puts the food on the table of the average Russian does benefit from the cheaper gas.
Which in turn increases tax revenue, which then pays for the war machine. Where state money is then directed billionaire Arms dealers who then pay Lobbyist etc etc and on and on it goes... Does all this sound familiar?
As for the Wars bringing zero benefits to your average Russian, totally agree with that aswell.
Our own wars certainly brought zero benefits to two of my cousins in the US who each lost a Son in Iraq (thanks to Bush ) and zero benefits for my other halfs brother in law,who lost both his legs in Afgan (thanks to Bliar) Its the same shit the World over. Rich old men sending other peoples kids to war.
"Whataboutery" Damn the Blairites will be along soon to say "whatabout Iraq" in the same dismissive way, like they always have...