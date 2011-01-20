^^^ Agree with that. Every country has the right to chose their own partners. But I'd hope they to do it judiciously. If you think that Russia was investing in gas delivery infrastructure to Europe out of the goodness of their heart, that they wanted Europeans to have access to more and cheaper gas... well, that should be clear now. The same is about China, the modern day slavers. But, true, everyone has the right to chose.



Putting the Corporate interest and their fixation wth the balance sheet to one side for a moment...I think the EU may of been willing to buy gas from Russia because it's cheaper and therefore better for their own people But I doubt anyone would think Russia would be doing it for any reasons other than whats good for them and their people. (Food on the table if you like )The same goes for the 34 countrys who along with SA abstained in the same vote and apart from China,Iran,India and possibly Pakistan won't of got any flak in this thread at all.( I haven't read this thread for months so maybe wrong ) Hence my suspicion the Ire aimed at SA is more to do with their relationship with those who cant be named.And I base that on my own observations and interactions over the last 20 years or so (this isn't a dig at you btw).Generally speaking criticism of SA has come from two groups, ex-pats who left after 95 and supporters of those who can't be named. But I realise thats my own perspective and i'm not saying that includes all critics of SA or that all criticism of SA is unfounded or just plain racist .I leave that kind of thinking to the zealots and true believers.You previously mentioned how the will of the people and Governments dont always align which is true and I believe the main driver of this, is the corporate corrupters of Democracy where a lobbyist outweighs a million votes.And while most of would wish our Governments would be more Judicious in their dealings whether its the Oil, Gas or indeed Arms manufacturers the old adage relating to "people in glasshouses" applies (Your Country and mine)And to the rest of the world especially the developing World who look to us for inspiration...Once again it looks like hypocrisy and double standards when we cast moral judgements upon them ...And that hypocrisy has never been as evident as it is right now ...Fucking Lobbyist.