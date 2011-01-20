« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,955
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15040 on: February 6, 2024, 02:23:09 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  6, 2024, 02:17:30 am
I'd like to see us do away with all the war crime threads
alternatively you could just leave the thread alone for people who want to use it, rather than ask for it to be closed for you
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,129
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15041 on: February 6, 2024, 02:23:12 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on February  6, 2024, 01:53:56 am
No it isn't... Your home work for this week is the longstanding strained relations between Israel and SA due to the latters support for Palestine ie origins of the BDS movement etc which predates anything going on this century...Way before the event you ( not me ) referred to.
Probably best if we dont drag this thread into that particular sewer though...It won't end well.

To avoid going down that rabbit hole, I will limit my comments to Putin/Russia. Russia has been positioning in Africa in the last 10 years, mostly through Wagner. OK, strictly speaking Wagner are not Russia / Putin, but they are their tool. Putin tolerated Wagner, provided financing, armed them, but (of course) the official line was that they are private organization, not representing the state. And even though the story with Wagner changed after Prigozhin, Wganer are still in Africa. All you need to do is look at what's happened in Sahel for the last 10 years, and how Russia is replacing the French influence there. There are other conflicts in Africa that the African states have to resolve themselves. And many countries are vying for influence. South Africa is a major player and wants to further increase their status even beyond Africa. Hence they joined BRICS. With Russian invite and support, of course. And South Africa ignored the ICJ warrant for Putin when he visited there.

Bottom line, I'm trying to say that Russia's (and China's) repositioning in the world in the last 10 years, especially in Africa, has been undergoing in collusion with South Africa in particular. Russia is considered the Champion of many African countries, but they see South Africa as their chief representative of their global interests, and not only in Africa. Remember also that BRICS is trying to position themselves as a new World Power, but two of the key players - India and China - are not and will never be under Russian control, and even Brazil will flip depending on their current president. Russia needs pawns, and South Africa is an important one.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15042 on: February 6, 2024, 02:28:17 am
Quote from: classycarra on February  6, 2024, 02:23:09 am
alternatively you could just leave the thread alone for people who want to use it, rather than ask for it to be closed for you

Calm down, I said what I'd like and unlike some I didn't and wouldn't ask for it to get shut down.

And if you are going to quote me, quote the whole post.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,955
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15043 on: February 6, 2024, 02:44:09 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  6, 2024, 02:28:17 am
And if you are going to quote me, quote the whole post.
calm down, i was quoting the only relevant bit i was replying to - still linked to the rest of your message, which is immediately before. don't think you need to worry about it being missed.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  6, 2024, 02:28:17 am
Calm down, I said what I'd like and unlike some I didn't and wouldn't ask for it to get shut down.
That's good, we agree then. For some reason I thought you'd got a few threads locked recently referring to the banned topic, but it was probably someone else.
Logged

bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15044 on: February 6, 2024, 05:40:23 am
Quote from: farawayred on February  6, 2024, 02:23:12 am
To avoid going down that rabbit hole, I will limit my comments to Putin/Russia. Russia has been positioning in Africa in the last 10 years, mostly through Wagner. OK, strictly speaking Wagner are not Russia / Putin, but they are their tool. Putin tolerated Wagner, provided financing, armed them, but (of course) the official line was that they are private organization, not representing the state. And even though the story with Wagner changed after Prigozhin, Wganer are still in Africa. All you need to do is look at what's happened in Sahel for the last 10 years, and how Russia is replacing the French influence there. There are other conflicts in Africa that the African states have to resolve themselves. And many countries are vying for influence. South Africa is a major player and wants to further increase their status even beyond Africa. Hence they joined BRICS. With Russian invite and support, of course. And South Africa ignored the ICJ warrant for Putin when he visited there.

Bottom line, I'm trying to say that Russia's (and China's) repositioning in the world in the last 10 years, especially in Africa, has been undergoing in collusion with South Africa in particular. Russia is considered the Champion of many African countries, but they see South Africa as their chief representative of their global interests, and not only in Africa. Remember also that BRICS is trying to position themselves as a new World Power, but two of the key players - India and China - are not and will never be under Russian control, and even Brazil will flip depending on their current president. Russia needs pawns, and South Africa is an important one.
I don't disagree with any of that I'd liken Wagner to the East India Company very much a colonial enterprise However I can also see why African Nations might not want to deal with the "Western" nations who historically pillaged their continent.
Now we may see it as out of the frying pan into the fire but they like Ukraine have a right to choose their own economic partners, like China for example who've actually bothered to invest in Africa with their infrastructure programs like railways, roads ports etc while "The west " have relied on a take take take mantra with minimum investment and maximum profit for the last century or so. Which brings us back to my original point...Why would they want to bite the hand that feeds them not only literally but economically too ? The priority for any Gov in any country is to put food on the table or at least it should be  Neither the US or EU can feed Africa.
As for the ICJ didn't the US threaten to sanction and arrest members of the court when they where investigating warcrimes in Afgan and Iraq and lets face it neither Bush, Bliar or the Butcher himself are ever going to be arrested and brought to justice are they.
So how do you think the rest of the World view these blatant hypocrisy's ? 
And why should the rest of the world take any notice of an arrest warrant for Vlad da bad ?
Unfortunately the ICJ rulings have been reduced to nothing more than a symbolic or moral judgement and "The west" is as much to blame as anyone for that...
As for Russia itself I agree BDS is the way to go but unfortunately to rest of the World it makes us look like racist hypocrites. 

BTW Any armchair warriors out there who want to fight the good fight I can put you in touch with my friends uncle ( he's helicopter rich )  he'll arrange for transport to Ukraine give you a gun and you can go kill some Russians I'm looking at you Classy :)
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,129
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15045 on: Yesterday at 05:41:53 am
^^^ Agree with that. Every country has the right to chose their own partners. But I'd hope they to do it judiciously. If you think that Russia was investing in gas delivery infrastructure to Europe out of the goodness of their heart, that they wanted Europeans to have access to more and cheaper gas... well, that should be clear now. The same is about China, the modern day slavers. But, true, everyone has the right to chose.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15046 on: Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:41:53 am
^^^ Agree with that. Every country has the right to chose their own partners. But I'd hope they to do it judiciously. If you think that Russia was investing in gas delivery infrastructure to Europe out of the goodness of their heart, that they wanted Europeans to have access to more and cheaper gas... well, that should be clear now. The same is about China, the modern day slavers. But, true, everyone has the right to chose.
Putting the Corporate interest and their fixation wth the balance sheet to one side for a moment...

I think the EU may of been willing to buy gas from Russia because it's cheaper and therefore better for their own people But I doubt anyone would think Russia would be doing it for any reasons other than whats good for them and their people. (Food on the table if you like )
The same goes for the 34 countrys who along with SA abstained in the same vote and apart from China,Iran,India and possibly Pakistan won't of got any flak in this thread at all.( I haven't read this thread for months so maybe wrong )  Hence my suspicion the Ire aimed at SA is more to do with their relationship with those who cant be named.
And I base that on my own observations and interactions over the last 20 years or so (this isn't a dig at you btw).Generally speaking criticism of SA has come from two groups, ex-pats who left after 95 and supporters of those who can't be named. But I realise thats my own perspective and i'm not saying that includes all critics of SA or that all criticism of SA is unfounded or just plain racist .I leave that kind of thinking to the zealots and true believers.
   
You previously mentioned how the will of the people and Governments dont always align which is true and I believe the main driver of this, is the corporate corrupters of Democracy where a lobbyist outweighs a million votes.
And while most of would wish our Governments would be more Judicious in their dealings whether its the Oil, Gas or indeed Arms manufacturers the old adage relating to "people in glasshouses" applies (Your Country and mine)
 
And to the rest of the world especially the developing World who look to us for inspiration...Once again it looks like hypocrisy and double standards when we cast moral judgements upon them ...And that hypocrisy has never been as evident as it is right now ...Fucking Lobbyist. 


Logged

Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15047 on: Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm
Putins Russia sells gas not for the good of its people, but to line the pockets of its kleptocracy and fund its vast war machine, a large part of which is waging a war on its neighbour and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people from both countries. Putins imperial ambitions are of zero benefit to Russians and even worse for Ukrainians.  He's a fucking animal who's career has been about butchering everyone who stands between him and his agendas.  No amount of whataboutery changes that.
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,386
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15048 on: Yesterday at 08:07:55 pm
And if Putin gets control of Ukrainian grain, then he will hold that over the world in the exact same way he has tried to hold nations to ransom over oil and gas.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,955
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15049 on: Yesterday at 08:38:14 pm
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15050 on: Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm
Putting the Corporate interest and their fixation wth the balance sheet to one side for a moment...

I think the EU may of been willing to buy gas from Russia because it's cheaper and therefore better for their own people But I doubt anyone would think Russia would be doing it for any reasons other than whats good for them and their people. (Food on the table if you like )
The same goes for the 34 countrys who along with SA abstained in the same vote and apart from China,Iran,India and possibly Pakistan won't of got any flak in this thread at all.( I haven't read this thread for months so maybe wrong )  Hence my suspicion the Ire aimed at SA is more to do with their relationship with those who cant be named.
And I base that on my own observations and interactions over the last 20 years or so (this isn't a dig at you btw).Generally speaking criticism of SA has come from two groups, ex-pats who left after 95 and supporters of those who can't be named. But I realise thats my own perspective and i'm not saying that includes all critics of SA or that all criticism of SA is unfounded or just plain racist .I leave that kind of thinking to the zealots and true believers.
   
You previously mentioned how the will of the people and Governments dont always align which is true and I believe the main driver of this, is the corporate corrupters of Democracy where a lobbyist outweighs a million votes.
And while most of would wish our Governments would be more Judicious in their dealings whether its the Oil, Gas or indeed Arms manufacturers the old adage relating to "people in glasshouses" applies (Your Country and mine)
 
And to the rest of the world especially the developing World who look to us for inspiration...Once again it looks like hypocrisy and double standards when we cast moral judgements upon them ...And that hypocrisy has never been as evident as it is right now ...Fucking Lobbyist.

Throwing shade at lobbyists and corporate corruption and how the elite outweigh democracy.

While China is indulging in good old fashioned colonialism. Without any of the flashes of goodwill that the British were prone to. The British empire at its absolute worst would recognise what China is now doing.

Corporate corrupted democracy, as tainted as it is, is still better than what China does. And far, far better than what Russia does.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15051 on: Today at 02:13:56 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm
Putins Russia sells gas not for the good of its people, but to line the pockets of its kleptocracy and fund its vast war machine, a large part of which is waging a war on its neighbour and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people from both countries. Putins imperial ambitions are of zero benefit to Russians and even worse for Ukrainians.  He's a fucking animal who's career has been about butchering everyone who stands between him and his agendas.  No amount of whataboutery changes that.
Do you have unfeasibly large testicles ?  ;D

So we're more or less on the same page you say potato and I say spud .
When you google the word Kleptocracy it'll mention the Lobbyist and Corporations bribing Politicians and Politicians directing state funds to themselves and their cronies. Does any of this sound familiar?
If you replaced the words Russia and Ukraine With the words US and Iraq and hundreds of thousands of deaths for example .Would that sound about right ?
Selling gas not for the good of its people I agree with that it's all about the balance sheet hence my f*cking Gas bill and record profits for the oil and gas companies. The vast majority of the profits in russia will go to the Corporations and your average russian gets Gas a bit cheaper than us but their economy which creates the jobs which puts the food on the table of the average Russian does benefit from the cheaper gas.
Which in turn increases tax revenue, which then pays for the war machine. Where state money is then directed billionaire Arms dealers who then pay Lobbyist etc etc and on and on it goes... Does all this sound familiar?
As for the Wars bringing zero benefits to your average Russian, totally agree with that aswell.
Our own wars certainly brought zero benefits to two of my cousins in the US who each lost a Son in Iraq  (thanks to Bush ) and zero benefits for my other halfs brother in law,who lost both his legs in Afgan (thanks to Bliar) Its the same shit the World over. Rich old men sending other peoples kids to war.

"Whataboutery" Damn the Blairites will be along soon to say "whatabout Iraq" in the same dismissive way, like they always have...

 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:54 am by bigbonedrawky »
Logged
