Great news, finally!
But the EU has to reform, especially considering the view to accepting new members. The veto right is great for a handful of parties, but ridiculous for a large organization - the stable situation is "do nothing". The fact that one country blocked the decision of all others for so long when a war is raging should be sobering. Imagine what will happen when Serbia joins, it will be the Russian Trojan Horse. Some votes must be stringent, maybe 75%, but no veto rights. Or replace the veto with three votes, and that's that.
Sorry for the rant, I'm still pissed at Orban. Has he not read of 1956?