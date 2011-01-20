A lot of anti-Putin Russian's have likely left the country by now, they've had a brain drain issue for years and some of the recent conscription drives they've had have resulted in a bit of an exodus of student age people.



They're going to have problems for a very long time due to their actions in Ukraine but unfortunately that doesn't help Ukraine much right now.



The brain drain is indeed a long term issue, not current. And the Soviets dealt with that in all the countries in the Eastern Bloc after occupation by the usually called "People's Court". Most people don't know, but that started in 1947 with Bulgaria. Out of ~7 million population, ~110k were executed or incarcerated by the People's Court. Three men show up at your door, you open up and the last thing you hear is the sentence: "In the name of the people" before they put a bullet in your head. No trial, nothing. And those were the leaders, the intelligence, the priests, etc. I guess we shouldn't call it brain drain, rather brain slain... But the effect is the same. And it worked. Bulgaria never had the equivalent of Hungary's 1956, Prague Spring 1968...This was done to a large extent in all countries in the Soviet sphere. Those closer to the West were more fortunate to have the purge delayed and many ran West from East Germany (especially before the Wall), Hungary, Chechoslovakia...What I'm trying to say is that what was left after the brain drain after WWII was kept under the Russian boot for half a century...