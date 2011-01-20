« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 900061 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15000 on: January 29, 2024, 11:36:44 am »
Quote from: Peabee on January 26, 2024, 11:52:38 pm
I saw a vox pop with an 82 year old Russian woman who said people, especially the youth, need to stop being scared of Putin and stand up to him, because nothing will change otherwise. Her message to Putin was basically "fuck you". I'd like to think I'd be the same if the UK fell to fascism. I'd rather die than acquiesce to a dictator.
Good on her but it's easier to be so outspoken when you've already (largely) lived your life.  A 20-something with a lot to lose is going to be more likely to keep their head down.

I'm sure there's a tipping point where Putin would get ousted but I suspect it would need a seriously heavy weight to tip it.  The punitive treatment of Alexei Navalny and the murder of Prigozhin make it clear to anyone that launching a serious political or military threat is going to end badly.  Similarly for any ground-up movements, the new laws that see you get sent to prison for a decade or more than quite possibly shipped to the front-line in Ukraine as cannon fodder are going to put most people off getting involved.

I'd settle for the the democratic countries just holding a united front.  That's largely been the case up to now but there are grey skies on the horizon in even that respect.
Offline Schmidt

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15001 on: January 29, 2024, 02:58:52 pm »
A lot of anti-Putin Russian's have likely left the country by now, they've had a brain drain issue for years and some of the recent conscription drives they've had have resulted in a bit of an exodus of student age people.

They're going to have problems for a very long time due to their actions in Ukraine but unfortunately that doesn't help Ukraine much right now.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15002 on: January 29, 2024, 04:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on January 29, 2024, 02:58:52 pm
A lot of anti-Putin Russian's have likely left the country by now, they've had a brain drain issue for years and some of the recent conscription drives they've had have resulted in a bit of an exodus of student age people.

They're going to have problems for a very long time due to their actions in Ukraine but unfortunately that doesn't help Ukraine much right now.
The brain drain is indeed a long term issue, not current. And the Soviets dealt with that in all the countries in the Eastern Bloc after occupation by the usually called "People's Court". Most people don't know, but that started in 1947 with Bulgaria. Out of ~7 million population, ~110k were executed or incarcerated by the People's Court. Three men show up at your door, you open up and the last thing you hear is the sentence: "In the name of the people" before they put a bullet in your head. No trial, nothing. And those were the leaders, the intelligence, the priests, etc. I guess we shouldn't call it brain drain, rather brain slain... But the effect is the same. And it worked. Bulgaria never had the equivalent of Hungary's 1956, Prague Spring 1968...

This was done to a large extent in all countries in the Soviet sphere. Those closer to the West were more fortunate to have the purge delayed and many ran West from East Germany (especially before the Wall), Hungary, Chechoslovakia...

What I'm trying to say is that what was left after the brain drain after WWII was kept under the Russian boot for half a century...
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15003 on: January 29, 2024, 05:28:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January 29, 2024, 04:29:34 pm
The brain drain is indeed a long term issue, not current. And the Soviets dealt with that in all the countries in the Eastern Bloc after occupation by the usually called "People's Court". Most people don't know, but that started in 1947 with Bulgaria. Out of ~7 million population, ~110k were executed or incarcerated by the People's Court. Three men show up at your door, you open up and the last thing you hear is the sentence: "In the name of the people" before they put a bullet in your head. No trial, nothing. And those were the leaders, the intelligence, the priests, etc. I guess we shouldn't call it brain drain, rather brain slain... But the effect is the same. And it worked. Bulgaria never had the equivalent of Hungary's 1956, Prague Spring 1968...

This was done to a large extent in all countries in the Soviet sphere. Those closer to the West were more fortunate to have the purge delayed and many ran West from East Germany (especially before the Wall), Hungary, Chechoslovakia...

What I'm trying to say is that what was left after the brain drain after WWII was kept under the Russian boot for half a century...

Aren't they having big demographic issues too that the invasion is only making worse? Pre-war they were very top heavy in terms of age with lots of retirees and not a lot of working age people. The invasion has only accelerated that.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15004 on: January 30, 2024, 03:28:40 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on January 29, 2024, 05:28:31 pm
Aren't they having big demographic issues too that the invasion is only making worse? Pre-war they were very top heavy in terms of age with lots of retirees and not a lot of working age people. The invasion has only accelerated that.
Good point. I don't know the answer. I would also suspect that the top heavy age loading is more in the countryside, not Moscow and St Petersburg. And those two cities alone are dictating the response to the Ukraine war.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15005 on: January 31, 2024, 09:59:40 am »
Are Russia actually making significant progress into Ukraine at the moment? A lot of people are now talking about it as if Ukraine is just done now and it's just a matter of when not if Russia win
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15006 on: January 31, 2024, 10:02:31 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 31, 2024, 09:59:40 am
Are Russia actually making significant progress into Ukraine at the moment? A lot of people are now talking about it as if Ukraine is just done now and it's just a matter of when not if Russia win

No they haven't moved at all, some of the negativity is designed to push the US into getting funding through but a lot of it is Russian propaganda that people end up parroting without even realising it.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15007 on: January 31, 2024, 10:10:11 am »
Looks like Ukraine has received the first batch of GLSDB's. These are glide bombs that combine old rockets and bombs (which the US has huge stockpiles of) using a guidance kit that was designed a few years ago but never manufactured at scale. The first batch of the new production was supposed to go to South Korea IIRC but they allowed Ukraine to jump the queue.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1752488836838343052

Hopefully these and F-16's will give Ukraine some good options for continuing to hit Russia in the rear.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15008 on: January 31, 2024, 11:31:12 am »
Glide bombs can be used to devastating effect if employed correctly. Germans were sinking battleships with those in WW2.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15009 on: January 31, 2024, 01:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 31, 2024, 11:31:12 am
Glide bombs can be used to devastating effect if employed correctly. Germans were sinking battleships with those in WW2.

My dad was a Marine gunner on HMS Spartan sunk in 1944 by a German glide bomb.
https://www.world-war.co.uk/spartan_loss.php

On one of his first foreign holidays to Sorrento he visited the Commonwealth War Cemetery and was pictured standing between the graves of his two 19 year old mates who were killed. He was 18 at the time and he parents received the dreaded telegram saying he was missing presumed drowned.

Obviously he survived or I wouldnt be posting this but rescue attempts were so chaotic due to the risk of submarine attack and identifying men soaked in diesel oil.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15010 on: January 31, 2024, 04:00:28 pm »
Deutsche Welle was reporting that Russians have entered Avdiivka; I need to read more on that, but does anyone have more information?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15011 on: January 31, 2024, 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January 31, 2024, 04:00:28 pm
Deutsche Welle was reporting that Russians have entered Avdiivka; I need to read more on that, but does anyone have more information?

Noel reports confirms further advances in the area, but no more than that.

Russia have thrown a lot of bodies of Avdiivka. As with Bakhmut it's very much politically driven. One can only hope that Ukraine are building formidable defences that they can withdraw to.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15012 on: February 1, 2024, 10:54:15 am »
EU has agreed 50 billion funding deal for Ukraine
Offline Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15013 on: February 1, 2024, 11:11:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on February  1, 2024, 10:54:15 am
EU has agreed 50 billion funding deal for Ukraine

Get the fuck in!
Suck ass Orban you horrible twat.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15014 on: February 1, 2024, 11:22:02 am »
Finally some movement. It sounds like the EU collectively threatened to stop providing funding to Hungary, who are massively dependent on being propped up by the EU (what a shock). I was worried that Slovakia falling to the right would be a huge problem but it sounds like the bigger nations found a way. Hopefully now that the EU has resorted to this they keep their foot on Orban's neck, rather than going through the same rigmarole every time.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15015 on: February 1, 2024, 11:53:08 am »
Seems both Slovakia and Hungary got bitchslapped.

This is bad news for Putin. The EU is going to crank up it's military output to support Ukraine, but in doing so they'll also be beefing up themselves. Once this war is concluded, the Russian military will be shattered, and it will be facing a long European border with nations armed to the teeth and fully prepped.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15016 on: February 1, 2024, 04:35:31 pm »
Great news, finally!

But the EU has to reform, especially considering the view to accepting new members. The veto right is great for a handful of parties, but ridiculous for a large organization - the stable situation is "do nothing". The fact that one country blocked the decision of all others for so long when a war is raging should be sobering. Imagine what will happen when Serbia joins, it will be the Russian Trojan Horse. Some votes must be stringent, maybe 75%, but no veto rights. Or replace the veto with three votes, and that's that.

Sorry for the rant, I'm still pissed at Orban. Has he not read of 1956?

Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15017 on: February 1, 2024, 04:46:52 pm »
They have to introduce a mechanism to override the veto. In this case I think the EU threatened to strip Hungary of its voting rights, along with the economic leverage the bloc holds. Whatever they do, voting/veto reform has to be a must; especially when dealing with countries that have a foot in two different spheres of influence.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15018 on: February 2, 2024, 09:49:42 am »
Quote from: farawayred on February  1, 2024, 04:35:31 pm


Sorry for the rant, I'm still pissed at Orban. Has he not read of 1956?

He was born in 1960 and I doubt that the Russian invasion of his country in 1956 was taught in any of the lessons in school, what with his country being a Soviet satellite.

Hes obviously a product of that system and has bought into it.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15019 on: February 2, 2024, 10:13:33 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February  2, 2024, 09:49:42 am
He was born in 1960 and I doubt that the Russian invasion of his country in 1956 was taught in any of the lessons in school, what with his country being a Soviet satellite.

Hes obviously a product of that system and has bought into it.

Good job Poland has a bit more common sense.

You can't play both sides against the middle. Sooner or later you have to pick a side, otherwise you'll just end up pissing both sides off.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15020 on: February 2, 2024, 10:15:13 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February  2, 2024, 09:49:42 am
He was born in 1960 and I doubt that the Russian invasion of his country in 1956 was taught in any of the lessons in school, what with his country being a Soviet satellite.

Hes obviously a product of that system and has bought into it.
Not at all!  Orban was a revolutionary - in 1989 he gave a speech demanding that Soviet troops leave Hungary and that Hungary hold free elections.  When he first became PM in 1998 he took Hungary into NATO.

It's only really since 2010 that he's shifted ever more towards authoritarianism, Euroscepticism and closer links with China and Russia

Young Orban would hate old Orban.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15021 on: February 2, 2024, 10:21:39 am »
Went to see this woman speaking last night in Oxford. Very large audience. She was icily impressive.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/27/ukrainian-nobel-peace-laureate-oleksandra-matviichuk-calls-for-special-tribunal-to-try-vladimir-putin
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15022 on: February 2, 2024, 03:43:16 pm »
From Reuters via Noel Reports:

Quote
  Senior US lawmakers have said they want Hungary to immediately approve Sweden's entry into NATO, suggesting Budapest risks permanently damaging its relations with Washington if it does not act. 

Looks like Hungary aren't just pissing off the EU.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15023 on: February 2, 2024, 04:56:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February  2, 2024, 09:49:42 am
He was born in 1960 and I doubt that the Russian invasion of his country in 1956 was taught in any of the lessons in school, what with his country being a Soviet satellite.

Hes obviously a product of that system and has bought into it.
His age is not an excuse, mate. Maybe for a common person on the street who doesn't care, but for a president of a country... I too was born after 1956, and I'm nit Hungarian, but i cared to learn about the events albeit after the collapse of the Soviet Block.

Quote from: thaddeus on February  2, 2024, 10:15:13 am
Not at all!  Orban was a revolutionary - in 1989 he gave a speech demanding that Soviet troops leave Hungary and that Hungary hold free elections.  When he first became PM in 1998 he took Hungary into NATO.

It's only really since 2010 that he's shifted ever more towards authoritarianism, Euroscepticism and closer links with China and Russia

Young Orban would hate old Orban.
That's more like it.

And don't underestimate the Russian's hand in this. There was a reason why they kept disproportionately large embassy staff in all EU countries (don't know if that has changed everywhere). Turkey and Hungary are their agents in NATO and EU (the latter), possibly Slovakia now too.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15024 on: February 2, 2024, 10:09:41 pm »
Another Russian warship destroyed, it gets hit by multiple sea drones all in the same spot.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1ag8j9n/hur_posted_a_video_of_ukrainian_sea_kamikaze/
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15025 on: February 2, 2024, 10:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on February  2, 2024, 10:09:41 pm
Another Russian warship destroyed, it gets hit by multiple sea drones all in the same spot.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/1ag8j9n/hur_posted_a_video_of_ukrainian_sea_kamikaze/

If this is the state of the Russian surface fleet, I can't imagine their submarines are up to much. Tom Clancy would have a field day with this shit.
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15026 on: February 2, 2024, 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February  2, 2024, 10:35:13 pm
If this is the state of the Russian surface fleet, I can't imagine their submarines are up to much. Tom Clancy would have a field day with this shit.

Their submarine fleet is getting reinforcements quite regularly.
Offline stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15027 on: February 3, 2024, 12:16:15 am »
Quote from: Sangria on February  2, 2024, 10:59:07 pm
Their submarine fleet is getting reinforcements quite regularly.

Reinforcements in terms of actual reinforcements or surface ships being repurposed for under the surface operation?
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15028 on: February 3, 2024, 12:24:50 am »
Quote from: stoa on February  3, 2024, 12:16:15 am
Reinforcements in terms of actual reinforcements or surface ships being repurposed for under the surface operation?

The latter, of course.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15029 on: February 3, 2024, 12:21:58 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kh5ecYbONTs&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kh5ecYbONTs&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15030 on: Yesterday at 09:13:54 am »
Tucker Carlson reported to be in Russia to interview Putin in his first 'western' interview since the invasion.

Will be interesting to see how this goes down in the USA with GOP viewers. Naturally, the 'I'd rather be a Russian than a Democrat' crowd will lap it up.



Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15031 on: Yesterday at 10:23:53 am »
Fucker Carlson. The 21st Century "Lord Haw Haw".
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15032 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 am »
If I was the Government I would be asking for all tapes pertaining to the interview
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15033 on: Yesterday at 02:25:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January 11, 2024, 02:49:47 am
I realize that my post may polarize opinions a bit, but didn't expect such a reaction. Even though, as the saying goes, each people deserve their government, I do not equate the two. There are many examples all over the world showing that the will of the people and the action of their government don't always align. I do not know SA politics, I don't know what the people there think. But I can see what their government does. The fact of the matter is that the South African government (note, not its people, but the government) is a conduit to Putin's policy. They guaranteed his immunity after an international warrant was issues for him, didn't they? They accepted him for a meeting to which Putin guaranteed them delivery of grain, some of which is likely tied up to the stolen grain from Ukraine (earlier reports in this thread). As said above SA also abstained from condemning the Russian invasion. There is no doubt to whose tune they are playing.
I'm guessing putting food on the table is the main motivation for most of the African nations and they're left in an awkward position... As the saying goes "Don't bite the hand that feeds you".
As for SA itself I suspect most of the ire aimed them recently is more to do with the "other" conflict of which RAWK itself appears to of taken the decision to abstain from discussing... Probably for the best.     
Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15034 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 02:25:55 pm
I'm guessing putting food on the table is the main motivation for most of the African nations and they're left in an awkward position... As the saying goes "Don't bite the hand that feeds you".
As for SA itself I suspect most of the ire aimed them recently is more to do with the "other" conflict of which RAWK itself appears to of taken the decision to abstain from discussing... Probably for the best.     
very unsurprisingly you've suspected wrong
Quote from: classycarra on July 30, 2023, 06:22:34 pm
Can add South Africa to being dishonest and pro Russian too, and that Lula/Brazil do not deserve to have their intent trusted as being honest
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15035 on: Today at 12:49:22 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:41:49 pm
very unsurprisingly you've suspected wrong
I'm not sure why you think you quoting yourself saying SA are dishonest and pro Russian proves anything in regards to my post.
