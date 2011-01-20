« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 888243 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14960 on: January 10, 2024, 04:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 10, 2024, 02:51:55 pm
Why was that?

Not sure. He did post a video on it, but I never watched it - just saw the tagline. Some Russian probably complained he was spouting propaganda.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14961 on: January 10, 2024, 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 10, 2024, 04:26:32 pm
Not sure. He did post a video on it, but I never watched it - just saw the tagline. Some Russian probably complained he was spouting propaganda.
Is it this video from October 2022?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBEoIbDZFpw
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14962 on: January 10, 2024, 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 10, 2024, 08:08:25 pm
Is it this video from October 2022?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBEoIbDZFpw

No it was only a couple of months back. He's had issues with them in the past.

This one, dated 27 December 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TIBOZU8sL4&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14963 on: January 10, 2024, 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January  7, 2024, 12:30:49 am
That has been my fear for a while now - the West showing dwindling support. Call me a conspiracy theorist, but you have to give it to Putin, he knows how to pull strings. I'm of the opinion that he coerced Iran into pulling Hamas strings to attack Israel, which works for both parties - for Puting it diverts attention from Ukraine, for Iran it brings the region on the edge where Hezbollah can tip the scales. Hopefully the latter doesn't happen, but this is like one side testing the defense reaction of the other and watching closely. I also believe that Puting has something to do with South Africa bringing Israel to ICJ, just keep the light on them. He's got very close ties there.

We all read how Ukraine is winning, destroying Russian hardware and is on the verge to a major success somewhere. But the fact of the matter is that they haven't made much progress since the summer offensive started. When Russia invaded Ukraine, perhaps the thought was to change the government and make Ukraine a Russian puppet, or perhaps idea was to split the country in two along pro-Russian support and pro-European support. This is often missed in discussions, but Ukraine was very divided (the war may have changed that). Election maps usually go like this:

If you look at the red area, annexing that may have been the Russian target. That also brings them close to the Trans-Dniester (Transnistria) region in Moldova. Not only that give Russia more territory at the Black Sea, but also a significant buffer zone from a NATO member, Poland. It does border Romania, but they pose no real threat to Russia. Poland, on the other hand, is itching... Annexing that territory would further secure Crimea and the Russian dominance of the Black Sea.

Where Russia is now, they have established the Land Bridge they set out to conquer, built very strong defenses, and liquidated the Azov battalion and thereby the major internal threat to these regions. Annexing and recognizing the four Ukraine regions that form the Land Bridge to Crimea is a satisfactory outcome for Russia.

The Ukraine offensive was marginally successful. Not all of the territories that Russia annexed and recognized are controlled by Russia. But does it appear at this time that Ukraine can push Russia out and break the Land Bridge? I don't think it does. The West is treating Ukraine as a patient on life support, and is giving them enough to barely survive. What's the end game for the West? Peace talks right now mean that Russia has won, they will keep the Land Bridge and the control over the Black Sea.

I have no clue how this war will end, and I have no idea whether democracy and rule of law are winning. It doesn't look like that...


You should have stopped there, especially accusing the South Africans with conspiring with Putin. You know, the group of people that literally know how it is to be oppressed like the Palestinians are in their own homeland. Maybe the South Africans don't like the killing of thousands innocent people.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14964 on: January 10, 2024, 11:10:00 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January 10, 2024, 09:27:57 pm
You should have stopped there, especially accusing the South Africans with conspiring with Putin. You know, the group of people that literally know how it is to be oppressed like the Palestinians are in their own homeland. Maybe the South Africans don't like the killing of thousands innocent people.

If South Africa cared about thousands of innocent people dying it wouldnt have abstained on the UN votes condemning the invasion of Ukraine.
Online Kalito

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14965 on: January 10, 2024, 11:59:42 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January 10, 2024, 09:27:57 pm
You should have stopped there, especially accusing the South Africans with conspiring with Putin. You know, the group of people that literally know how it is to be oppressed like the Palestinians are in their own homeland. Maybe the South Africans don't like the killing of thousands innocent people.
Well said.
Offline rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14966 on: January 11, 2024, 12:48:15 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 10, 2024, 11:10:00 pm
If South Africa cared about thousands of innocent people dying it wouldnt have abstained on the UN votes condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

Exactly this.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14967 on: January 11, 2024, 02:49:47 am »
I realize that my post may polarize opinions a bit, but didn't expect such a reaction. Even though, as the saying goes, each people deserve their government, I do not equate the two. There are many examples all over the world showing that the will of the people and the action of their government don't always align. I do not know SA politics, I don't know what the people there think. But I can see what their government does. The fact of the matter is that the South African government (note, not its people, but the government) is a conduit to Putin's policy. They guaranteed his immunity after an international warrant was issues for him, didn't they? They accepted him for a meeting to which Putin guaranteed them delivery of grain, some of which is likely tied up to the stolen grain from Ukraine (earlier reports in this thread). As said above SA also abstained from condemning the Russian invasion. There is no doubt to whose tune they are playing.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14968 on: January 11, 2024, 12:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 10, 2024, 09:05:27 pm
No it was only a couple of months back. He's had issues with them in the past.

This one, dated 27 December 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TIBOZU8sL4&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine
Cheers!
Offline sashraf1066

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14969 on: January 12, 2024, 11:17:08 pm »
Sad news, US journalist Gonzalo Lira has died in a Ukranian prison. His father claims his son was tortured to death.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14970 on: January 12, 2024, 11:42:43 pm »
Quote from: sashraf1066 on January 12, 2024, 11:17:08 pm
Sad news, US journalist Gonzalo Lira has died in a Ukranian prison. His father claims his son was tortured to death.
I assume your source is TASS - yes? By the way, I can find no credible source for his death. Anyway...

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/gonzalo-lira-elon-musk-tucker-ukraine-putin-b2462324.html

Paywall free version:

https://archive.is/VPl8M
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14971 on: January 13, 2024, 10:44:35 am »
Quote from: sashraf1066 on January 12, 2024, 11:17:08 pm
Sad news, US journalist Gonzalo Lira has died in a Ukranian prison. His father claims his son was tortured to death.

Worth noting that it's also reported that he died of pneumonia.  Either way he was a fascist misogynistic piece of shit
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14972 on: January 13, 2024, 10:48:38 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 12, 2024, 11:42:43 pm
I assume your source is TASS - yes? By the way, I can find no credible source for his death. Anyway...

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/gonzalo-lira-elon-musk-tucker-ukraine-putin-b2462324.html

Paywall free version:

https://archive.is/VPl8M

And Tucker Carlson supports him. Thats where the gullible obtained their claims of torture.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14973 on: January 13, 2024, 01:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on January 13, 2024, 10:44:35 am
Worth noting that it's also reported that he died of pneumonia.  Either way he was a fascist misogynistic piece of shit
If true, that won't stop the cranks.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14974 on: January 13, 2024, 01:17:43 pm »
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on January 13, 2024, 10:48:38 am
And Tucker Carlson supports him. That’s were the gullible obtained their claims of torture.
People who get their news from the fringes of the Net are the ones who fall for this stuff over and over again. Generally, they do not even discover how wrong they are at a later date because said fringe 'media' never posts a correction.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14975 on: January 16, 2024, 10:38:03 pm »
I saw this tonight at the local cinema.

https://20daysinmariupol.com

Has a more gruelling war film ever been made? It only occurred to us after we'd left the picture house that the only dead we see - and there are so many - are civilians.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14976 on: Yesterday at 12:29:00 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 16, 2024, 10:38:03 pm
I saw this tonight at the local cinema.

https://20daysinmariupol.com

Has a more gruelling war film ever been made? It only occurred to us after we'd left the picture house that the only dead we see - and there are so many - are civilians.
I would wish that trailers like this ran on TV instead of stupid drug or lawyer commercials...
Offline PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14977 on: Yesterday at 07:09:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 16, 2024, 10:38:03 pm
I saw this tonight at the local cinema.

https://20daysinmariupol.com

Has a more gruelling war film ever been made? It only occurred to us after we'd left the picture house that the only dead we see - and there are so many - are civilians.

I'm not sure I want to watch that, but I feel I should. Weeping after the trailer, will probably be shaking at the end of the film.
Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14978 on: Today at 01:37:28 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on January 10, 2024, 09:27:57 pm
You should have stopped there, especially accusing the South Africans with conspiring with Putin. You know, the group of people that literally know how it is to be oppressed like the Palestinians are in their own homeland. Maybe the South Africans don't like the killing of thousands innocent people.
you seem confused. South African government are clearly political allies of Putin and your last line is demonstrably untrue.

they certainly don't act as if they have a conern for the welfare of civilians given their actions around Ukraine, including the (embarrassingly transparent, and second rate) political theatre of their diplomatic visit to Ukraine (and the Kremilin-oriented propaganda/lies they shared while there - including trying to lie and obfuscate about the war crimes russia committed).

let us not forget south africa voted in support of Assad in Syria using chemical weapons deliberately targeting civilians https://twitter.com/HillelNeuer/status/1389331727923941386
also abstained on the vote condemning Assad deliberately targeting bombing schools and hospitals https://twitter.com/HillelNeuer/status/1339638054848491520

their visit to Ukraine was a transparent effort, in favour of russian war interests, to encourage Ukraine to surrender and allow Russia to take over the occupied territory in the South East permanently via negotiation.

https://archive.is/fw5OP
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/28/africa/south-africa-russia-manganese-mine-anc-intl-cmd/index.html
https://www.lemonde.fr/en/europe/article/2023/06/16/zelensky-rules-out-talks-with-russia-as-he-meets-african-leaders-in-kyiv_6032760_143.html
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14979 on: Today at 02:49:43 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:37:28 am
you seem confused. South African government are clearly political allies of Putin and your last line is demonstrably untrue.

they certainly don't act as if they have a conern for the welfare of civilians given their actions around Ukraine, including the (embarrassingly transparent, and second rate) political theatre of their diplomatic visit to Ukraine (and the Kremilin-oriented propaganda/lies they shared while there - including trying to lie and obfuscate about the war crimes russia committed).

let us not forget south africa voted in support of Assad in Syria using chemical weapons deliberately targeting civilians https://twitter.com/HillelNeuer/status/1389331727923941386
also abstained on the vote condemning Assad deliberately targeting bombing schools and hospitals https://twitter.com/HillelNeuer/status/1339638054848491520

their visit to Ukraine was a transparent effort, in favour of russian war interests, to encourage Ukraine to surrender and allow Russia to take over the occupied territory in the South East permanently via negotiation.

https://archive.is/fw5OP
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/28/africa/south-africa-russia-manganese-mine-anc-intl-cmd/index.html
https://www.lemonde.fr/en/europe/article/2023/06/16/zelensky-rules-out-talks-with-russia-as-he-meets-african-leaders-in-kyiv_6032760_143.html

It's the old First and Second World spheres again, except with China leading the Second World bloc this time, looking to hoover up anyone willing to swallow the anti-colonialist line (whilst indulging in good old fashioned colonialism themselves).
