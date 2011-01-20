I realize that my post may polarize opinions a bit, but didn't expect such a reaction. Even though, as the saying goes, each people deserve their government, I do not equate the two. There are many examples all over the world showing that the will of the people and the action of their government don't always align. I do not know SA politics, I don't know what the people there think. But I can see what their government does. The fact of the matter is that the South African government (note, not its people, but the government) is a conduit to Putin's policy. They guaranteed his immunity after an international warrant was issues for him, didn't they? They accepted him for a meeting to which Putin guaranteed them delivery of grain, some of which is likely tied up to the stolen grain from Ukraine (earlier reports in this thread). As said above SA also abstained from condemning the Russian invasion. There is no doubt to whose tune they are playing.

