Bits and pieces, nothing of great significance, yes, but this is what sets up strategic gains later on. I'm afraid that the five areas in the east are borderline defendable by Ukraine, and the spread battlefront may help the Russians close the loop around Avdiivka. As for the heavy losses, do the Russians care? They'll just conscript more soldiers outside Moscow ans St. Petersburg.
I don't think there's really much of strategic value being taken, it seems the goal is simply to show some kind of progress ahead of the Russian "elections" in March.
The hope is that the heavy losses to start to tell eventually, Russia has been searching far and wide for people to throw into the front so that suggests that it is having an impact, the question is when, if ever, they'll run out.
Tank/APC/Artillery is also being destroyed at an unsustainable rate. Russia has huge stockpiles of all of them from the USSR days but if things continue as they are they'll eventually run out of equipment to refurbish.
The west does need to step it up though, Ukraine have been right on the edge of running out of a lot of munitions for pretty much the entire invasion.
The one big unknown is Ukrainian losses, they could still have the reserves they were planning to use during the counter offensive or they could be struggling to defend the whole line.