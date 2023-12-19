How does everyone think this is going to end?



I can't see the west ever giving Ukraine enough to fully get them out, especially the Donbas and even if they did it would probably take too many casualties for Ukraine to sustain.



Zelensky said yesterday that they will produce 1 million drones next year.



Maybe build strong defensive lines then just keep hammering the Russians with drones?

A million a year could cause enough casualties that even Russia couldn't accept for too long. Once all the peasants and prisoners are gone and conscription starts reaching the children of the middle classes.



Otherwise it's hard to see how they do it without full NATO intervention, which won't happen.



I've been trying to mull over this since the war started. Clearly, Russia lost the chance to install a puppet government in Ukraine in the first week or two. Then they wanted to split Ukraine east-west along natural support amongst the population (see Ukraine voting maps). They fucked that up with the first bombing of Kiev, I think. The end game for the Russians now is to take over Donetsk, Lugansk and keep the current land bridge to Crimea. I'm convinced that if peace talks take place now, that's what they'd hold on to. And I'm worried that this would be acceptable for the West, which don't want to be bled dry with this conflict extending for years. But as Zbigniew Brzezinski once said, any treaty with Russia is not worth the paper it's written on. Russia will try to take what they want. Which is clear in Ukraine, with who they signed guarantees for territorial integrity and non-aggression in exchange of returning of Ukraine's nuclear arsenal from the Soviet era. Would the West support a new treaty with Russia written on a toilet paper?I don't think the West has any idea how they want to end the war. I think the West is supporting Ukraine like a patient on life support, giving them enough to survive, but not enough to inflict serious pain on the Russians. I have no idea how this is going to end, but the omens are not good for Ukraine. The US has a history of supporting many entities and then abandon them outright. Think the Kurds in Syria and Iraq; gave them everything to fight against ISIS, then abandoned them when it came to setting up independent Kurdistan (which the Great Powers have agreed to before the end of WWII). Ukraine might face a similar circumstances and give up territory, particularly the ones that makes the sea of Azov internal to Russia alongside Crimea.