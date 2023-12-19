« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 866775 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14920 on: December 19, 2023, 11:33:46 pm »
All the rest of us have to do is bullshit about R&D costs.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14921 on: December 20, 2023, 04:14:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on December 19, 2023, 10:48:17 pm
Except that that's not true. Everybody pays their fair share to run Nato and Germany for example funds the same percentage of the Nato budget as the US (slightly more than 16 percent). So, the US aren't bankrolling shit in that respect. What Trump was on about was the member states' spending on their OWN military. A lot of members weren't (and still aren't) following the agreed guidelines there, which are saying that a Nato member's military budget should be at least two percent of the country's GDP. I know that the Germans were lower than that (France as well I think) and that was the issue Trump was focussing on, apparently thinking (or at least trying to make people think) that that money was supposed to go TO Nato directly when that's absolutely not the case. He also got his knickers in a twist, because the US spent shitloads on their military. The problem is, that a lot of that is for stuff that has nothing to do with Nato, but with US interests in various parts of the world.
Except that is not true for the most part. The NATO contribution was set as a target of 2% of GDP, which had not happened for ages. Germany had plans to increase the 1 point something percent to meet their 2% target by 2030. Others did too. Just after the war in Ukraine started, Germany, Denmark and others decided quickly to do the 2% right away. So, what you are saying is true for most countries now, but it wasn't before the war.

Why does it have to take a lunatic to bring up the point and a war to make it happen?!

As for the US interests across the globe, you're right. There is no corner of the world the US hasn't messed in with their affairs.
Offline PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14922 on: December 20, 2023, 07:38:30 am »
Quote from: farawayred on December 20, 2023, 04:14:48 am

Why does it have to take a lunatic to bring up the point and a war to make it happen?!

I thought, at first, you were calling me a lunatic for brining up the point 😊
Thanks all for the corrections about trumps assertion on defence/nato spend.
Typical of him to be changing the lens on truth/outright lying.

Generally speaking for European countries, unless we want to meddle in the rest of the world, is there any point to our own military. Surely better just to group defend Europe.  Though maybe with the way Britain has gone perhaps Europe thing they do need their own country military!
Offline stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14923 on: December 20, 2023, 10:01:24 am »
Quote from: farawayred on December 20, 2023, 04:14:48 am
Except that is not true for the most part. The NATO contribution was set as a target of 2% of GDP, which had not happened for ages. Germany had plans to increase the 1 point something percent to meet their 2% target by 2030. Others did too. Just after the war in Ukraine started, Germany, Denmark and others decided quickly to do the 2% right away. So, what you are saying is true for most countries now, but it wasn't before the war.

Why does it have to take a lunatic to bring up the point and a war to make it happen?!

As for the US interests across the globe, you're right. There is no corner of the world the US hasn't messed in with their affairs.

That's what I was trying to say there. My issue was that Trump made it sound like Nato members weren't paying Nato what they had to and that in fact the US were essentially paying all that money to run Nato (as shown by PaulF saying the US were bankrolling Nato). That simply isn't the case. Nato's budget is and always has been paid for by member states according to an agreed upon ratio, where in the latest iteration Germany pay the same amount as the US. It's 16 point something percent of the whole Nato budget of 3 billion Dollars or whatever it is. Trump however was making it sound as if the US was basically doing and paying everything for Nato while the other countries just leeched off them. That's simply not true.

I've also said in my post that a lot of member states weren't spending the agreed 2 percent of their GDP on their defence budget. They have only started to try and aim for the 2 percent after Russia invaded Ukraine (and I think most of them still haven't achieved that goal or are even close to doing so). Having said that, none of that means that it was just the US doing all the work. Nato members still have done their fair share of work (like German aircraft securing the Baltic airspace, military forces participating in Nato maneuvers and even being involved in Nato missions), they just didn't spend enough money on their military.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14924 on: December 20, 2023, 10:04:10 am »
https://kyivindependent.com/ukraine-finally-moves-to-fortify-front-line-but-could-it-be-too-little-too-late/

Apparently Ukraine has now changed tack and has now ordered the fortification of the entire stretch of frontline. I guess that's an admission that they're done trying to put forward an image to the West of quick process to try and attract non-existent aid, and they're settling in for a long war.

Apparently the military is now also trying to pursuade Zelenskiy to sign off on the mobilization of a further 450,000-500,000 soldiers.

https://kyivindependent.com/zelensky-military-proposes-to-mobilize-450-500-new-soldiers/

This war isn't going anywhere. The West needs to pull its fingers out of its arse and help. Even if Trump gets in Ukraine isn't going to suddenly turn around and capitulate.
Offline rhysd

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14925 on: December 20, 2023, 12:12:21 pm »
How does everyone think this is going to end?

I can't see the west ever giving Ukraine enough to fully get them out, especially the Donbas and even if they did it would probably take too many casualties for Ukraine to sustain.

Zelensky said yesterday that they will produce 1 million drones next year.

Maybe build strong defensive lines then just keep hammering the Russians with drones?
A million a year could cause enough casualties that even Russia couldn't accept for too long. Once all the peasants and prisoners are gone and conscription starts reaching the children of the middle classes.

Otherwise it's hard to see how they do it without full NATO intervention, which won't happen.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14926 on: December 20, 2023, 06:23:25 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on December 20, 2023, 12:12:21 pm
How does everyone think this is going to end?

I can't see the west ever giving Ukraine enough to fully get them out, especially the Donbas and even if they did it would probably take too many casualties for Ukraine to sustain.

Zelensky said yesterday that they will produce 1 million drones next year.

Maybe build strong defensive lines then just keep hammering the Russians with drones?
A million a year could cause enough casualties that even Russia couldn't accept for too long. Once all the peasants and prisoners are gone and conscription starts reaching the children of the middle classes.

Otherwise it's hard to see how they do it without full NATO intervention, which won't happen.
I've been trying to mull over this since the war started. Clearly, Russia lost the chance to install a puppet government in Ukraine in the first week or two. Then they wanted to split Ukraine east-west along natural support amongst the population (see Ukraine voting maps). They fucked that up with the first bombing of Kiev, I think. The end game for the Russians now is to take over Donetsk, Lugansk and keep the current land bridge to Crimea. I'm convinced that if peace talks take place now, that's what they'd hold on to. And I'm worried that this would be acceptable for the West, which don't want to be bled dry with this conflict extending for years. But as Zbigniew Brzezinski once said, any treaty with Russia is not worth the paper it's written on. Russia will try to take what they want. Which is clear in Ukraine, with who they signed guarantees for territorial integrity and non-aggression in exchange of returning of Ukraine's nuclear arsenal from the Soviet era. Would the West support a new treaty with Russia written on a toilet paper?

I don't think the West has any idea how they want to end the war. I think the West is supporting Ukraine like a patient on life support, giving them enough to survive, but not enough to inflict serious pain on the Russians. I have no idea how this is going to end, but the omens are not good for Ukraine. The US has a history of supporting many entities and then abandon them outright. Think the Kurds in Syria and Iraq; gave them everything to fight against ISIS, then abandoned them when it came to setting up independent Kurdistan (which the Great Powers have agreed to before the end of WWII). Ukraine might face a similar circumstances and give up territory, particularly the ones that makes the sea of Azov internal to Russia alongside Crimea.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14927 on: December 22, 2023, 11:21:53 am »
https://www.rte.ie/news/2023-in-review/2023/1222/1423234-russia-sanctions/

Interesting article from rte website about the success and failures of sanctions.  Without doubt they're doing a lot of damage long term.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14928 on: December 24, 2023, 02:14:23 pm »
A basic summary of the current situation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fcCHtNZOidY&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fcCHtNZOidY&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14929 on: December 24, 2023, 02:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 22, 2023, 11:21:53 am
https://www.rte.ie/news/2023-in-review/2023/1222/1423234-russia-sanctions/

Interesting article from rte website about the success and failures of sanctions.  Without doubt they're doing a lot of damage long term.

The West needs to be very clear that the sanctions arent ending regardless of how the war progresses, even if Ukraine and Russia eventually agree to a ceasefire or peace talks or whatever the sanctions are not ending, that Russia will stay financially crippled for as long as it poses a threat to its neighbours and there is no going back to the pre-2020 relationship with Russia (of course none of this will happen, as soon as there is some kind of peace the corporate interests will be kicking the doors down of their governments demanding they get access to the Russian market and pretend the war never happened.)
Offline RedSince86

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14930 on: December 25, 2023, 06:55:10 pm »
Not sure if posted but a brilliant article about the Assassination of Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Wall St Journal.

On the tarmac of a Moscow airport in late August, Yevgeny Prigozhin waited on his Embraer Legacy 600 for a safety check to finish before it could take off. The mercenary army chief was headed home to St. Petersburg with nine others onboard. Through the delay, no one inside the cabin noticed the small explosive device slipped under the wing.

https://www.wsj.com/world/russia/putin-patrushev-plan-prigozhin-assassination-428d5ed8?st=gcgq8plf14ejcho&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink?utm_source=digg
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14931 on: December 26, 2023, 12:34:46 pm »
Looks like another Russian ship got hit in Crimea. Merry Christmas, Vlad.  :D

Quote
After the Ukrainian air force said it struck the Novocherkassk navy ship, which was stationed in Crimean waters controlled by Russia, Ukraines defence ministry said on social media that its troops had modified the ship to a submarine.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14932 on: December 26, 2023, 01:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 26, 2023, 12:34:46 pm
Looks like another Russian ship got hit in Crimea. Merry Christmas, Vlad.  :D

Oh it wasnt hit. It has been commissioned to the super secretive and highly effective underwater fleet of the sea of Azov.

You know, the one thats responsible for demolishing 450 Himars, 750 F-16s and 1500 Leopards.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14933 on: December 26, 2023, 01:19:19 pm »
Quote from: I'm getting the christmas choo choo to Lime Street on December 26, 2023, 01:09:22 pm
Oh it wasnt hit. It has been commissioned to the super secretive and highly effective underwater fleet of the sea of Azov.

You know, the one thats responsible for demolishing 450 Himars, 750 F-16s and 1500 Leopards.

;D

Looks like Ukraine are building massive defences to tide them out over the winter. Now it's Russia exhausting their manpower and equipment in a winter offensive, whilst Ukraine replenishes its elite units. Will be interesting to see the state of the Russian military should Ukraine be able to counter attack in the spring. Hold on, lads!
Offline filopastry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14934 on: December 26, 2023, 05:24:47 pm »
US politics getting trickier for Ukraine though.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14935 on: December 26, 2023, 05:28:58 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on December 26, 2023, 05:24:47 pm
US politics getting trickier for Ukraine though.

There was a good read in the Guardian today, about the current situation - Gaza, Ukraine, the wider implications etc.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14936 on: December 29, 2023, 12:05:51 pm »
Massive Russian missile/drone strike on Ukraine overnight. 87 missiles and 37 drones reported. An "unidentified aerial object" came down in Poland.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14937 on: December 29, 2023, 12:26:42 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on December 26, 2023, 05:24:47 pm
US politics getting trickier for Ukraine though.

Cant EU members and the UK buy the weapons from the US and give them to Ukraine? The US will already have export agreements with most European countries so there shouldnt be any legal blocker to it happening.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14938 on: December 29, 2023, 12:57:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 29, 2023, 12:26:42 pm
Cant EU members and the UK buy the weapons from the US and give them to Ukraine? The US will already have export agreements with most European countries so there shouldnt be any legal blocker to it happening.

That's certainly possible, but there might be restrictions on EU/NATO countries buying US weapons and materials solely for the purpose of selling them on.

The cynic in me wonders if Putin has bought off any number of Republican politicians to try and stonewall aid for Ukraine under the guise of this pathetic culture wars nonsense.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14939 on: December 29, 2023, 01:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 29, 2023, 12:57:41 pm
That's certainly possible, but there might be restrictions on EU/NATO countries buying US weapons and materials solely for the purpose of selling them on.

The cynic in me wonders if Putin has bought off any number of Republican politicians to try and stonewall aid for Ukraine under the guise of this pathetic culture wars nonsense.

Does he even need to buy them off if the Russians no doubt already have large amounts of kompromat?
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14940 on: December 29, 2023, 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 29, 2023, 01:15:26 pm
Does he even need to buy them off if the Russians no doubt already have large amounts of kompromat?

Well it's either or. I'm simply surmising that the GOP has been bought off in some way to stall aid. Whether that leverage takes the form of actual bribes or blackmail doesn't really matter at this point. Bribes likely eventually lead to blackmail anyway.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14941 on: January 2, 2024, 03:45:47 pm »
Russia launched another massive strike against Ukraine last night, over 100 drones and missiles. A number of them seem to have been manufactured recently.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14942 on: January 2, 2024, 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  2, 2024, 03:45:47 pm
Russia launched another massive strike against Ukraine last night, over 100 drones and missiles. A number of them seem to have been manufactured recently.

In Iran.
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14943 on: January 2, 2024, 04:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  2, 2024, 03:45:47 pm
Russia launched another massive strike against Ukraine last night, over 100 drones and missiles. A number of them seem to have been manufactured recently.
Trying to exhaust their supply of air defence missiles since the US are dragging their heels on continued support.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14944 on: January 2, 2024, 04:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on January  2, 2024, 03:59:10 pm
In Iran.

The drones, definitely. The missiles, probably Russia - but likely using parts from China, NK, Iran etc.

Quote from: Lusty on January  2, 2024, 04:17:44 pm
Trying to exhaust their supply of air defence missiles since the US are dragging their heels on continued support.

Not just missiles. Saw from Noel Reports that almost all Ukraine's Leopard tanks are offline for repairs, and that there's a shortage of parts.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14945 on: January 3, 2024, 09:34:24 am »
Temperatures set to plunge next week on the eastern front, down to -15C. Dunno what that might do for Russian human wave attacks, but they might be crazy/desperate enough to start launching mechanised assaults if the ground freezes up. Assuming the vehicles themselves can operate in those conditions.

Looks like Russia is trying to forcibly conscript migrants for the front lines also.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14946 on: January 3, 2024, 04:20:14 pm »
The last few weeks have been bad for Ukraine, and not only the two waves of Russian missile barrage of civil infrastructures. Russians ahev been gaining ground in a few places. The West needs to wake the fuck up! The US is playing shit games, locking border migration together with Israel and Ukraine; this ain't getting resolved soon. Europe has to step up, I'm afraid, or Ukraine may suffer irreversible damage.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14947 on: January 3, 2024, 04:29:54 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January  3, 2024, 04:20:14 pm
The last few weeks have been bad for Ukraine, and not only the two waves of Russian missile barrage of civil infrastructures. Russians have been gaining ground in a few places. The West needs to wake the fuck up!The US is playing shit games, locking border migration together with Israel and Ukraine; this ain't getting resolved soon. Europe has to step up, I'm afraid, or Ukraine may suffer irreversible damage.

Have they? The maps seem to show tiny bits of movement in a few places but nothing remotely significant, and this is with huge losses being suffered for those gains.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14948 on: January 3, 2024, 04:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on January  3, 2024, 04:29:54 pm
Have they? The maps seem to show tiny bits of movement in a few places but nothing remotely significant, and this is with huge losses being suffered for those gains.
Bits and pieces, nothing of great significance, yes, but this is what sets up strategic gains later on. I'm afraid that the five areas in the east are borderline defendable by Ukraine, and the spread battlefront may help the Russians close the loop around Avdiivka. As for the heavy losses, do the Russians care? They'll just conscript more soldiers outside Moscow ans St. Petersburg.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14949 on: January 3, 2024, 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January  3, 2024, 04:42:45 pm
Bits and pieces, nothing of great significance, yes, but this is what sets up strategic gains later on. I'm afraid that the five areas in the east are borderline defendable by Ukraine, and the spread battlefront may help the Russians close the loop around Avdiivka. As for the heavy losses, do the Russians care? They'll just conscript more soldiers outside Moscow ans St. Petersburg.

I don't think there's really much of strategic value being taken, it seems the goal is simply to show some kind of progress ahead of the Russian "elections" in March.

The hope is that the heavy losses to start to tell eventually, Russia has been searching far and wide for people to throw into the front so that suggests that it is having an impact, the question is when, if ever, they'll run out.

Tank/APC/Artillery is also being destroyed at an unsustainable rate. Russia has huge stockpiles of all of them from the USSR days but if things continue as they are they'll eventually run out of equipment to refurbish.

The west does need to step it up though, Ukraine have been right on the edge of running out of a lot of munitions for pretty much the entire invasion.

The one big unknown is Ukrainian losses, they could still have the reserves they were planning to use during the counter offensive or they could be struggling to defend the whole line.
Offline PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14950 on: January 3, 2024, 05:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  3, 2024, 09:34:24 am
Temperatures set to plunge next week on the eastern front, down to -15C. Dunno what that might do for Russian human wave attacks, but they might be crazy/desperate enough to start launching mechanised assaults if the ground freezes up. Assuming the vehicles themselves can operate in those conditions.

Looks like Russia is trying to forcibly conscript migrants for the front lines also.

Don't let our home secretary know.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14951 on: January 3, 2024, 05:28:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  3, 2024, 05:00:08 pm
Don't let our home secretary know.

 :lmao
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14952 on: Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm »
Whats your opinion on this guys take on where the war is right now?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GBCcDWEBRr4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GBCcDWEBRr4</a>

I dont like what the current situation is but its hard to ignore some of the conflicting messages or articles from the internet.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14953 on: Today at 07:09:01 pm »
It's hard to disagree at this stage. The West is simply not playing it's part. Ukraine has shown it has what it takes if it gets the backing. It has shown it is willing to bear enormous costs on behalf of collective democratic and rule of law ideals. We are failing it, pure and simple. And we will pay for it in the long run. Putin will not stop with Ukraine.

If (or when) Trump gets back into the White House, Ukraine will be cut off from US backing. Europe has shown little willingess or ability to pick up that kind of slack. Putin knows this full well, and is more than prepared for the long war to wait out the West.

And what then for Europe? Fascists to the left of us, fascists to the right. Back to pre-WW2 style might-is-right as a proven method of conducting international affairs. A much darker and much scarier world awaits.
