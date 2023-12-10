As I understand it, in almost all Senate votes, 60 votes are required, and 60 votes were required for this Bill.



In the last several years, and I don't remember who started that stupid practice, Republicans or Democrats, they invoked "the nuclear option" several times. Basically, what it means is that if you have a simple majority (below 60 votes) the Senate can vote to bypass the 60 vote rule and then vote on whatever with simple majority. IIRC, Trump's Supreme Court nominees were accepted that way because Democrats had 48 votes. Before that Democrats invoked the rule to vote on a budget. I don't recall when the first instance happened, but it's just dumb to bypass a rule that is in place to protect democracy from partisanship.I'm not into political studies and might be wrong on the following, but in my view, the extreme partisanship started with the election of Bill Clinton. Ross Perot was credited for taking away a lot more Republican vote than Democrat (he appealed to the young people). In his first election, every 5th American voter voted for him (18-19%) and he had nothing to show for it. Not a single representative due to the Electoral College rule (majority required to carry a state). Tell every 5th American who voted for him that their vote mattered!... IIRC, Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the House, and he implemented the extreme "with me or against me" policy. Since then, with extraordinarily rare exceptions, everyone in Congress and Senate votes as their party requires; the first who blinks loses. Presidents don't sign many laws since then, they run the country with Executive Orders, which are temporary laws by definition, but are thrown out when the next president from the opposite party comes in and writes his own. Just my interpretation.Sadly, this debate in the US Congress and Senate is not about Russia or Ukraine, it's multifaceted debate mainly around money. Increased border security is part of it, Israel-Hamas war is part of it, etc. Why not vote in individual issues so the voters see who stands for what? Had this bill been about Ukraine alone, I think it would have passed.I have to give it to Putin though, he knows how to push knobs. I wouldn't be surprised if he pushed Iran to push Hamas to do the atrocities, wouldn't be surprised if he pushed Venezuela to start another conflict with Guyana... Now suddenly the Western world is defocused. It's what he wanted.