« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 849657 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14880 on: Today at 09:31:23 pm »
Good point.
EU did not do enough.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Up
« previous next »
 