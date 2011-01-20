« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 838380 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14800 on: October 25, 2023, 01:28:18 am »
A short about what you might find in a WW2 German minefield. Specifics will be different now of course, but you get the gist.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/H_ZXh2XnbQU
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14801 on: October 25, 2023, 04:03:42 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14802 on: October 25, 2023, 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 24, 2023, 09:42:22 pm
Just as well that I did not thank @Bend It Like Aurelio - or I might now have to retract that too! :P Perhaps Bend It Like Aurelio can provide a reference!?

Just search artillery and minefield on Twitter.

https://x.com/osinttechnical/status/1710436121644081246?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14803 on: October 25, 2023, 04:06:23 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14804 on: October 25, 2023, 04:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 25, 2023, 04:06:23 pm
Wasn't it always somewhat high compared with the west?

Yes, but they have conveniently been pointing the Nazi gun at the Ukrainians. But now its happening on government controlled media calling for ethnic cleansing of Russia itself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14805 on: October 27, 2023, 05:38:18 pm »
So now Putin has met with Hamas im hoping the Israelis start to show Ukraine some more support, including military support.

I know Im walking a very fine line about a subject were not supposed to talk about but I said just after Hamass attack on Israel that I suspect Russia was working hand in hand with the Iranians to open up a second front against the West and distract attention from Ukraine and I still stand by that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14806 on: October 27, 2023, 05:59:33 pm »
So Putin went from trying to imply Ukraine supplied weapons to Hamas to openly meeting with them?

Some real 4D chess going on there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14807 on: October 28, 2023, 04:22:05 pm »
What happened to the @RFU guy with the war updates, he hasn't posted anything since October 22?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14808 on: October 28, 2023, 05:18:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 28, 2023, 04:22:05 pm
What happened to the @RFU guy with the war updates, he hasn't posted anything since October 22?

He said he's sick.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14809 on: October 28, 2023, 05:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 28, 2023, 05:18:23 pm
He said he's sick.
Cheers, thanks! I hope he's recovering quickly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14810 on: October 30, 2023, 03:57:00 pm »
Again, Im keeping this strictly to whats going on Russia The Russians are blaming the Ukrainians for the mob that went through the airport in Dagestan looking for Jewish people FFS, just shows how much contempt the Russians actually have for their people and the rest of the world that they can make that claim with a straight face.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14811 on: October 30, 2023, 04:28:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 30, 2023, 03:57:00 pm
Again, Im keeping this strictly to whats going on Russia The Russians are blaming the Ukrainians for the mob that went through the airport in Dagestan looking for Jewish people FFS, just shows how much contempt the Russians actually have for their people and the rest of the world that they can make that claim with a straight face.
Who are they trying to convince though?

It seems very unlikely that Israel are going to believe it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14812 on: October 30, 2023, 04:36:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 30, 2023, 04:28:56 pm
Who are they trying to convince though?

It seems very unlikely that Israel are going to believe it.

Their own population is the only people I can think of.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14813 on: November 2, 2023, 09:54:52 pm »
Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sent to solitary confinement for the fifth time in a row since hes been moved to a prison in Siberia. In the truest tradition of Soviet oppression, theyre trying to break his health and his spirit:
https://twitter.com/Billbrowder/status/1719991217482539260
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14814 on: November 3, 2023, 07:16:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 27, 2023, 05:38:18 pm
So now Putin has met with Hamas im hoping the Israelis start to show Ukraine some more support, including military support.

I know Im walking a very fine line about a subject were not supposed to talk about but I said just after Hamass attack on Israel that I suspect Russia was working hand in hand with the Iranians to open up a second front against the West and distract attention from Ukraine and I still stand by that.

Pretty sure that is accepted fact among most reasonable observers in the west.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14815 on: November 3, 2023, 07:37:40 pm »
If Russia have tried to distract the west, it's a questionable game to play as presumably Iran are also pretty distracted right now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14816 on: November 4, 2023, 02:07:40 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November  3, 2023, 07:37:40 pm
If Russia have tried to distract the west, it's a questionable game to play as presumably Iran are also pretty distracted right now.
It worked, seemingly. Check the number of posts in this thread before and after the Israel attack... There are not many news anymore, and when I search online they are harder to find (though that's thanks to uncle Google).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14817 on: November 4, 2023, 02:42:22 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November  4, 2023, 02:07:40 am
It worked, seemingly. Check the number of posts in this thread before and after the Israel attack... There are not many news anymore, and when I search online they are harder to find (though that's thanks to uncle Google).

Aside from the arrival of ATACMS (which has only resulted in a one off event so far, at least that we know of), there unfortunately isn't really a lot to report from Ukraine right now.

Russia have gone on the offensive and are burning through a huge amount of people and vehicles, which is potentially great for Ukraine but not something that needs to be reported to the thread every day.

Ukraine's strategy of attrition makes sense for them but doesn't necessarily make for thrilling news. Territory isn't changing hands at any real pace, nobody knows if/when Russian losses might lead to a collapse somewhere, and so we're all just waiting right now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14818 on: November 4, 2023, 11:05:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 27, 2023, 05:38:18 pm
So now Putin has met with Hamas im hoping the Israelis start to show Ukraine some more support, including military support.

I know Im walking a very fine line about a subject were not supposed to talk about but I said just after Hamass attack on Israel that I suspect Russia was working hand in hand with the Iranians to open up a second front against the West and distract attention from Ukraine and I still stand by that.
Last year my wife and I moved away from Russia with war being the final straw, we moved to Israel but the old c*nt managed to get us even here with his new buddies Iran, North Korea and other terrorist states. Stark contrast with 15 years ago when Medveded was telling everyone "our future is with Europe"...

Anyway, hope Ukraine is not forgotten and keeps getting more support, though it doesn't seem to be possible for Russia to "lose" at this point.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14820 on: November 7, 2023, 12:38:54 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November  5, 2023, 12:50:56 am
The country without a navy just blew up another boat.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/17nq5r2/attack_on_russian_rocket_ship_askold_another_video/



Warship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, built in 2021 apparently. Was docked in Kerch when it was hit, right next to the bridge.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14821 on: November 7, 2023, 09:37:31 am »
Up until recently, I'd noticed that Ukraine were taking out around 150-250 Russian artillery pieces a week. Since the Russian offensive around Avdiivka started, this seems to have dropped off to around 100-140 pieces a week.

I don't know if this reflects Russians being more conservative with artillery use, or Ukraine being more selective with their targeting as they manage the attack towards Tokmak and the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson. It might be both. The chap from Reporting from Ukraine looks like he might be back on the air from tomorrow. Hopefully he might shed some light on this.

Do we think the Ukrainian offensive is effectively over for the year now? They've not achieved the same decisive breakthrough of last year, and I don't like the idea of Russia training up more cannon fodder over the winter to deploy to the front as they create yet more lines of defence and construct new supply lines south of Tokmak, out of reach of all but Ukraine's longest range weapons.

Are Ukraine content to spend the winter taking potshots at rail lines, ammunition dumps etc, or will they continue to apply pressure to the lines, testing for weaknesses? Are they waiting for the F-16s to become available? That could be 9 months to a year, based on some of the reports I have read.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14822 on: November 7, 2023, 10:17:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  7, 2023, 09:37:31 am
Up until recently, I'd noticed that Ukraine were taking out around 150-250 Russian artillery pieces a week. Since the Russian offensive around Avdiivka started, this seems to have dropped off to around 100-140 pieces a week.

I don't know if this reflects Russians being more conservative with artillery use, or Ukraine being more selective with their targeting as they manage the attack towards Tokmak and the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson. It might be both. The chap from Reporting from Ukraine looks like he might be back on the air from tomorrow. Hopefully he might shed some light on this.

Do we think the Ukrainian offensive is effectively over for the year now? They've not achieved the same decisive breakthrough of last year, and I don't like the idea of Russia training up more cannon fodder over the winter to deploy to the front as they create yet more lines of defence and construct new supply lines south of Tokmak, out of reach of all but Ukraine's longest range weapons.

Are Ukraine content to spend the winter taking potshots at rail lines, ammunition dumps etc, or will they continue to apply pressure to the lines, testing for weaknesses? Are they waiting for the F-16s to become available? That could be 9 months to a year, based on some of the reports I have read.
I speak primarily from a position of ignorance but I think the Ukraine offensive will carry through over the autumn and winter.  After the initial hype of a huge western-equipment led offensive hit the realities of heavily mined land and vast Russian artillery coverage, the offensive seems to have been driven by drone/missile attacks to undermine defences and relatively small infantry groups to take strategic locations.  Those types of attacks aren't as dependent on the weather as they won't be bogged down in the same way the heavy machinery is.

Ukraine still have the much talked about fighter jets to bring into the battle which sounds like it may happen over the winter.  Russia will have similarly planned for that though so presumably Ukraine will be using them sparingly and in a sensibly risk averse way.

Russia have made some gains recently with the kind of brutal "meat grinder" tactics that Ukraine have avoided.  Even those gains are marginal though and not sustainable.  It feels largely like a stalemate that will only be broken by leadership change in Russia or the US.  If the Democrats keep power in the US then I expect Ukraine will gradually get on top but Trump seems very likely to side with his old mate Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14823 on: November 7, 2023, 10:48:05 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  7, 2023, 10:17:03 am
I speak primarily from a position of ignorance but I think the Ukraine offensive will carry through over the autumn and winter.  After the initial hype of a huge western-equipment led offensive hit the realities of heavily mined land and vast Russian artillery coverage, the offensive seems to have been driven by drone/missile attacks to undermine defences and relatively small infantry groups to take strategic locations.  Those types of attacks aren't as dependent on the weather as they won't be bogged down in the same way the heavy machinery is.

Ukraine still have the much talked about fighter jets to bring into the battle which sounds like it may happen over the winter.  Russia will have similarly planned for that though so presumably Ukraine will be using them sparingly and in a sensibly risk averse way.

Russia have made some gains recently with the kind of brutal "meat grinder" tactics that Ukraine have avoided.  Even those gains are marginal though and not sustainable.  It feels largely like a stalemate that will only be broken by leadership change in Russia or the US.  If the Democrats keep power in the US then I expect Ukraine will gradually get on top but Trump seems very likely to side with his old mate Putin.

The breakthrough is probably going to be reliant on political circumstances. A dictator has greater staying power, but is reliant on the dictator. Democracies waver more, but are less reliant on a single individual. It's cold, but Ukraine has demonstrated that NATO are safe. Ukraine's best chance is to keep NATO onside and not get into stupid diplomatic arguments with the likes of Poland. If Ukraine can last until Putin goes, there may be an opportunity to put pressure on Russia when no one's available to keep Russia fighting.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14824 on: November 7, 2023, 11:15:54 am »
The problem with pausing the offensive is it just gives the Russians time to lay out thousands upon thousands more mines, bringing any resumption of the offensive back to square one. I guess it is harder to properly bury mines into frozen ground, but from what I understand a lot of these mines are scattered from the air anyway, so presumably just sit on top of the ground
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14825 on: November 9, 2023, 09:23:37 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-qYzdJEmQm4&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-qYzdJEmQm4&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14826 on: November 9, 2023, 09:37:32 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  9, 2023, 09:23:37 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-qYzdJEmQm4&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-qYzdJEmQm4&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
It is nice to have his somewhat blind optimism back.  Five minutes a day of propaganda is not a bad way to get started.

(For clarity, I find his videos informative and they are fact based... however if the significance he attached to every victory played out in reality then Russia would have been defeated 12 months ago)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14827 on: November 9, 2023, 09:52:21 am »
At the end of the day, if Russia is not winning then they are losing; and if Ukraine are not losing then they are winning.

That's why this war is not, in fact, a stalemate. Neither side has the initiative right now, but that's not the same thing as a stalemate. We've seen what happens when Russia tries to take the initiative - it's a meat grinder for them.

Russia hopes that Ukraine's support will waver in an extended war of attrition; it's literally Putin's only hope of winning now. He's got a huge army deployed over a massive front at the end of a long logistical string in a hostile country that is well equipped and content to chew up whatever he throws at them.

We've seen it in countless wars before as well - the needs of the battle front leading to a degradation in quality at the front lines; a loss of expertise and experience as increasingly poorly equipped and trained troops are sent to bolster a crumbling front.

It's not sustainable. It's just a question of who cracks first. And the last time Russia fought a war like this, it lead to a revolution...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14828 on: November 9, 2023, 10:20:41 am »
That's one traiin of thought. Here is another perspective:

https://twitter.com/ChrisO_wiki/status/1722538158946910597

That Putin is dependent on this war to maintain political power, and the longer the war drags on (even in a stalemate) the better for him to shore up his support. In this school of thought, actual military success in Ukraine is not even relevant. Of course, if he was to comprehensively lose the war, then there would be problems...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14829 on: November 9, 2023, 12:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November  9, 2023, 10:20:41 am
That's one traiin of thought. Here is another perspective:

https://twitter.com/ChrisO_wiki/status/1722538158946910597

That Putin is dependent on this war to maintain political power, and the longer the war drags on (even in a stalemate) the better for him to shore up his support. In this school of thought, actual military success in Ukraine is not even relevant. Of course, if he was to comprehensively lose the war, then there would be problems...

I'm not on twitter, so I can only see the one tweet in that link, not the thread. But from what you describe, I also agree with that assessment. In terms of tightening controls domestically and restricting freedom of speech ever further, then yeah, the war works in Putin's favour. But I'm fairly sure he didn't anticipate the current impasse - it's just that his political survival has become dependent on winning, or at least not losing.

Even Stalin had enough about him to remove incompetent generals appointed for no other reason than they were politically reliable. Putin has notably failed to do this thus far. And the longer this drags on, losing comprehensively because a possibility. The situation can't remain as it is; time is on Ukraine's side, at least militarily speaking.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14830 on: November 9, 2023, 12:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  9, 2023, 12:10:16 pm
I'm not on twitter, so I can only see the one tweet in that link, not the thread. But from what you describe, I also agree with that assessment.
Same for me. I edit the URL from this:

https://twitter.com/ChrisO_wiki/status/1722538158946910597

To this:

https://nitter.net/ChrisO_wiki/status/1722538158946910597
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14831 on: November 9, 2023, 12:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  9, 2023, 12:14:52 pm
Same for me. I edit the URL from this:

https://twitter.com/ChrisO_wiki/status/1722538158946910597

To this:

https://nitter.net/ChrisO_wiki/status/1722538158946910597

Thanks. Makes a bit more sense now.

I reckon that to say Putin is addicted to war is correct - but with the caveat that it's a series of wars against different, weaker opponents Russia should have no problem pushing about, NOT a country that didn't immediately fold like a a stack of cards.

A series of brief wars that you win easily is a very different situation from a long, drawn out war that chews up your best men and equipment - and dangerously erodes your ability to make war in the future.

If war is Putin's drug, then he's in the closing stages of a crack addiction. It might be the only thing keeping him going, but it's also going to kill him in the end.

Of course, I am not an expert, and who knows what kind of information is kicking around for those who are.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14832 on: November 9, 2023, 01:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  9, 2023, 12:33:48 pm
If war is Putin's drug, then he's in the closing stages of a crack addiction. It might be the only thing keeping him going, but it's also going to kill him in the end.


Probably not a bad analogy! At least I hope so.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14833 on: Today at 05:52:34 am »
Ukraine sank two more Russian ships.  :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/QqZwnpp1tto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/QqZwnpp1tto</a>
