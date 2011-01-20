Up until recently, I'd noticed that Ukraine were taking out around 150-250 Russian artillery pieces a week. Since the Russian offensive around Avdiivka started, this seems to have dropped off to around 100-140 pieces a week.



I don't know if this reflects Russians being more conservative with artillery use, or Ukraine being more selective with their targeting as they manage the attack towards Tokmak and the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson. It might be both. The chap from Reporting from Ukraine looks like he might be back on the air from tomorrow. Hopefully he might shed some light on this.



Do we think the Ukrainian offensive is effectively over for the year now? They've not achieved the same decisive breakthrough of last year, and I don't like the idea of Russia training up more cannon fodder over the winter to deploy to the front as they create yet more lines of defence and construct new supply lines south of Tokmak, out of reach of all but Ukraine's longest range weapons.



Are Ukraine content to spend the winter taking potshots at rail lines, ammunition dumps etc, or will they continue to apply pressure to the lines, testing for weaknesses? Are they waiting for the F-16s to become available? That could be 9 months to a year, based on some of the reports I have read.