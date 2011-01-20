It worked, seemingly. Check the number of posts in this thread before and after the Israel attack... There are not many news anymore, and when I search online they are harder to find (though that's thanks to uncle Google).



Aside from the arrival of ATACMS (which has only resulted in a one off event so far, at least that we know of), there unfortunately isn't really a lot to report from Ukraine right now.Russia have gone on the offensive and are burning through a huge amount of people and vehicles, which is potentially great for Ukraine but not something that needs to be reported to the thread every day.Ukraine's strategy of attrition makes sense for them but doesn't necessarily make for thrilling news. Territory isn't changing hands at any real pace, nobody knows if/when Russian losses might lead to a collapse somewhere, and so we're all just waiting right now.