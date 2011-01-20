« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 366 367 368 369 370 [371]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 835650 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14800 on: October 25, 2023, 01:28:18 am »
A short about what you might find in a WW2 German minefield. Specifics will be different now of course, but you get the gist.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/H_ZXh2XnbQU
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14801 on: October 25, 2023, 04:03:42 pm »
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14802 on: October 25, 2023, 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 24, 2023, 09:42:22 pm
Just as well that I did not thank @Bend It Like Aurelio - or I might now have to retract that too! :P Perhaps Bend It Like Aurelio can provide a reference!?

Just search artillery and minefield on Twitter.

https://x.com/osinttechnical/status/1710436121644081246?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14803 on: October 25, 2023, 04:06:23 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14804 on: October 25, 2023, 04:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 25, 2023, 04:06:23 pm
Wasn't it always somewhat high compared with the west?

Yes, but they have conveniently been pointing the Nazi gun at the Ukrainians. But now its happening on government controlled media calling for ethnic cleansing of Russia itself.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,240
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14805 on: October 27, 2023, 05:38:18 pm »
So now Putin has met with Hamas im hoping the Israelis start to show Ukraine some more support, including military support.

I know Im walking a very fine line about a subject were not supposed to talk about but I said just after Hamass attack on Israel that I suspect Russia was working hand in hand with the Iranians to open up a second front against the West and distract attention from Ukraine and I still stand by that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,707
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14806 on: October 27, 2023, 05:59:33 pm »
So Putin went from trying to imply Ukraine supplied weapons to Hamas to openly meeting with them?

Some real 4D chess going on there.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14807 on: October 28, 2023, 04:22:05 pm »
What happened to the @RFU guy with the war updates, he hasn't posted anything since October 22?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14808 on: October 28, 2023, 05:18:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 28, 2023, 04:22:05 pm
What happened to the @RFU guy with the war updates, he hasn't posted anything since October 22?

He said he's sick.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14809 on: October 28, 2023, 05:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 28, 2023, 05:18:23 pm
He said he's sick.
Cheers, thanks! I hope he's recovering quickly.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,240
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14810 on: October 30, 2023, 03:57:00 pm »
Again, Im keeping this strictly to whats going on Russia The Russians are blaming the Ukrainians for the mob that went through the airport in Dagestan looking for Jewish people FFS, just shows how much contempt the Russians actually have for their people and the rest of the world that they can make that claim with a straight face.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14811 on: October 30, 2023, 04:28:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 30, 2023, 03:57:00 pm
Again, Im keeping this strictly to whats going on Russia The Russians are blaming the Ukrainians for the mob that went through the airport in Dagestan looking for Jewish people FFS, just shows how much contempt the Russians actually have for their people and the rest of the world that they can make that claim with a straight face.
Who are they trying to convince though?

It seems very unlikely that Israel are going to believe it.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,240
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14812 on: October 30, 2023, 04:36:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 30, 2023, 04:28:56 pm
Who are they trying to convince though?

It seems very unlikely that Israel are going to believe it.

Their own population is the only people I can think of.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,936
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14813 on: November 2, 2023, 09:54:52 pm »
Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sent to solitary confinement for the fifth time in a row since hes been moved to a prison in Siberia. In the truest tradition of Soviet oppression, theyre trying to break his health and his spirit:
https://twitter.com/Billbrowder/status/1719991217482539260
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14814 on: Yesterday at 07:16:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on October 27, 2023, 05:38:18 pm
So now Putin has met with Hamas im hoping the Israelis start to show Ukraine some more support, including military support.

I know Im walking a very fine line about a subject were not supposed to talk about but I said just after Hamass attack on Israel that I suspect Russia was working hand in hand with the Iranians to open up a second front against the West and distract attention from Ukraine and I still stand by that.

Pretty sure that is accepted fact among most reasonable observers in the west.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14815 on: Yesterday at 07:37:40 pm »
If Russia have tried to distract the west, it's a questionable game to play as presumably Iran are also pretty distracted right now.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,375
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14816 on: Today at 02:07:40 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:37:40 pm
If Russia have tried to distract the west, it's a questionable game to play as presumably Iran are also pretty distracted right now.
It worked, seemingly. Check the number of posts in this thread before and after the Israel attack... There are not many news anymore, and when I search online they are harder to find (though that's thanks to uncle Google).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14817 on: Today at 02:42:22 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:07:40 am
It worked, seemingly. Check the number of posts in this thread before and after the Israel attack... There are not many news anymore, and when I search online they are harder to find (though that's thanks to uncle Google).

Aside from the arrival of ATACMS (which has only resulted in a one off event so far, at least that we know of), there unfortunately isn't really a lot to report from Ukraine right now.

Russia have gone on the offensive and are burning through a huge amount of people and vehicles, which is potentially great for Ukraine but not something that needs to be reported to the thread every day.

Ukraine's strategy of attrition makes sense for them but doesn't necessarily make for thrilling news. Territory isn't changing hands at any real pace, nobody knows if/when Russian losses might lead to a collapse somewhere, and so we're all just waiting right now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 366 367 368 369 370 [371]   Go Up
« previous next »
 