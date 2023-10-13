Lots of reports coming out from both sides that a Russian-occupied airfield was struck by Ukraine.The Russian side is reporting that the strike made use of cluster variant ATACMS sent by the US, which were never officially confirmed to have been sent, but this would be a hell of a way to announce them!The helicopters are reportedly mixed types but include some more of the KA-52's that have been causing problems for Ukrainian armour. These are relatively small in number and quite a few have been taken out in recent months so every further loss is pretty significant.Source on it potentially being an ATACMS strike.If it is ATACMS it would make a lot of sense. Previously this airfield was out of HIMARS range and Storm Shadows aren't really ideal for taking out helicopters as you'd need one missile per target. Cluster ATACMS have significantly greater range than other HIMARS munition types already in Ukraine and three times the number of bomblets as cluster artillery shells. A few of these rockets fired at a bunch of helicopters would wreak havoc, even if the helicopters are spread out.Hopefully this is the first of many, but it's a pretty significant strike regardless.Edit: WSJ confirming it was ATACMS. Article is paywalled but the headline pretty much says it all.