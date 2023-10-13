« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14760 on: October 13, 2023, 11:12:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on October 13, 2023, 10:35:02 pm
I havent seen anything myself suggesting Russia was involved in Hamass attack but it wouldnt surprise me either. Iran and Russia are as tight as arse cheeks these days, and we know Iran has a lot of sway over Hamas so its certainly a possibility and it certainly benefits Russia to have Ukraines allies spread a bit thinner and distracted from Ukraine.

Russian propagandists were trying to use pictures of western weapons in the hands of Hamas as evidence that Ukraine has been supplying them. Ukraine's counter was that those weapons were trophies claimed by Russia during their offensive and sent to Hamas, possibly via Iran. I don't think Ukraine have suggested Russia were involved in planning the attack necessarily, just that the presence of Ukrainian weapons suggests Russia were at least aware an attack was imminent and used it to their advantage.

It's also possible Russia sent those weapons to Iran some time ago and Iran then supplied them to Hamas, but given Russia were very quick to start pushing the idea that Ukraine supplied Hamas directly, it suggests they had some involvement.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14761 on: October 13, 2023, 11:27:30 pm
Also, looks like Ukraine are on track to receive GLSDB's this autumn. These are kits that can be used to combine rockets and glide bombs, both of which the US has huge stockpiles of they'll never use, so they can be ground launched from HIMARS other similar systems. Ukraine received some of these earlier in the year but they were never mass produced before now so supplies were limited, however it looks like they're being produced now for both Ukraine and Taiwan.

They have enough range to reach the coastline from the southern front, so hopefully this just means Ukraine can step up their destruction of equipment behind the front lines even more. It'll be interesting to see what sort of difference they can make given that Russia won't be able to move their storage beyond the range that Ukraine can reach any more.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14762 on: October 14, 2023, 01:13:28 am
Quote from: Schmidt on October 13, 2023, 11:27:30 pm
Also, looks like Ukraine are on track to receive GLSDB's this autumn. These are kits that can be used to combine rockets and glide bombs, both of which the US has huge stockpiles of they'll never use, so they can be ground launched from HIMARS other similar systems. Ukraine received some of these earlier in the year but they were never mass produced before now so supplies were limited, however it looks like they're being produced now for both Ukraine and Taiwan.

They have enough range to reach the coastline from the southern front, so hopefully this just means Ukraine can step up their destruction of equipment behind the front lines even more. It'll be interesting to see what sort of difference they can make given that Russia won't be able to move their storage beyond the range that Ukraine can reach any more.

The GLSDB has been talked about for months. But it is still in development so you can probably excuse the lateness. Meanwhile the Russians have been using their own glide munitions lately. More or less a copy of the American version.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14763 on: October 14, 2023, 11:45:39 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on October 14, 2023, 01:13:28 am
The GLSDB has been talked about for months. But it is still in development so you can probably excuse the lateness. Meanwhile the Russians have been using their own glide munitions lately. More or less a copy of the American version.

Yeah I believe it was prototyped years ago but never mass produced as it was never purchased. Taiwan recently put in an order which is why production is moving forward, but they agreed to delay their order so Ukraine could get them first.

Hopefully we'll reach a point soon where we have 155mm artillery shells, Gepard ammo (AA) and GLSDB's being produced at a large scale for Ukraine, along with perhaps US ATACMS being supplied (they're putting together contracts for its replacement now) and more cluster ammunition from stockpiles, all going to Ukraine regularly so they can do what they're doing now consistently and at a higher pace.

Ukraine are also producing their own stuff behind closed doors though it's quite secretive. They seem to have their own aerial drones, cruise missiles, boat drones, artillery shells and possibly submersible drones all being produced at home. I'd imagine western countries are assisting them with a lot of this, particularly the missiles, as currently they won't allow donated missiles to be used on Russian soil, so Ukraine having their own supply would open up more options for them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14764 on: October 14, 2023, 12:39:51 pm
According to Ukrainian sources, they're out-shooting Russia in terms of artillery for the first time since the invasion began. From what I can tell this is broken down quarterly so I'd assume the numbers will keep shifting until the end of the year, but still that's huge.



With western hardware at their disposal they're now firing more shells, from further away, with greater accuracy. Hopefully the growth in production of 155mm shells and the supply of cluster shells means they can reach a sustainable number that's beyond what Russia can achieve.

Kind of insane considering Russia's strategy, particularly in defence, is built around artillery superiority.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14765 on: October 14, 2023, 12:44:40 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October 14, 2023, 12:39:51 pm
According to Ukrainian sources, they're out-shooting Russia in terms of artillery for the first time since the invasion began. From what I can tell this is broken down quarterly so I'd assume the numbers will keep shifting until the end of the year, but still that's huge.



With western hardware at their disposal they're now firing more shells, from further away, with greater accuracy. Hopefully the growth in production of 155mm shells and the supply of cluster shells means they can reach a sustainable number that's beyond what Russia can achieve.

Kind of insane considering Russia's strategy, particularly in defence, is built around artillery superiority.

It looks like North Korea is supplying Russia with a wide variety of ammunition and equipment;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67109719
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14766 on: October 14, 2023, 12:50:13 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 14, 2023, 12:44:40 pm
It looks like North Korea is supplying Russia with a wide variety of ammunition and equipment;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67109719

Yeah I saw that, though no specifics were given about what was actually supplied so I didn't include it. There are a couple of different ways to interpret it; bad that Russia has a new supplier of weapons, or good that they're so desperate they're willing to turn to North Korea.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14767 on: October 15, 2023, 06:51:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SGmLb3ZZ7ro&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SGmLb3ZZ7ro&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14768 on: October 17, 2023, 02:11:30 pm
Lots of reports coming out from both sides that a Russian-occupied airfield was struck by Ukraine.

The Russian side is reporting that the strike made use of cluster variant ATACMS sent by the US, which were never officially confirmed to have been sent, but this would be a hell of a way to announce them!



https://nitter.net/wartranslated/status/1714225394553909621

The helicopters are reportedly mixed types but include some more of the KA-52's that have been causing problems for Ukrainian armour. These are relatively small in number and quite a few have been taken out in recent months so every further loss is pretty significant.

Source on it potentially being an ATACMS strike.
https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/179wuih/many_of_you_mightve_heard_about_this_mornings/

If it is ATACMS it would make a lot of sense. Previously this airfield was out of HIMARS range and Storm Shadows aren't really ideal for taking out helicopters as you'd need one missile per target. Cluster ATACMS have significantly greater range than other HIMARS munition types already in Ukraine and three times the number of bomblets as cluster artillery shells. A few of these rockets fired at a bunch of helicopters would wreak havoc, even if the helicopters are spread out.

Hopefully this is the first of many, but it's a pretty significant strike regardless.

Edit: WSJ confirming it was ATACMS. Article is paywalled but the headline pretty much says it all.
https://www.wsj.com/world/europe/ukraine-fires-atacms-missile-at-russian-forces-for-the-first-time-3bebcdb1
« Last Edit: October 17, 2023, 03:13:53 pm by Schmidt »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14769 on: October 17, 2023, 02:27:36 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14770 on: Today at 08:40:50 am
Looks like Ukraine is gearing up to launch a major assault innKherson. They've established a strong foothold across the river, taken a few settlements, and Russian analysts fear a large number of bridging units are moving into position.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14771 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:40:50 am
Looks like Ukraine is gearing up to launch a major assault innKherson. They've established a strong foothold across the river, taken a few settlements, and Russian analysts fear a large number of bridging units are moving into position.



I'm still thinking it's just a distraction rather than an all out offensive, Russia have been pulling resources from all over to deal with the Tokmak push, so Ukraine are taking advantage in the hopes that it creates a dilemma for Russia.

I think we've both had opposing viewpoints about the Kherson offensive for as long as it's been going so it'll be interesting to see how it develops.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14772 on: Today at 12:41:33 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:29:04 pm
I'm still thinking it's just a distraction rather than an all out offensive, Russia have been pulling resources from all over to deal with the Tokmak push, so Ukraine are taking advantage in the hopes that it creates a dilemma for Russia.

I think we've both had opposing viewpoints about the Kherson offensive for as long as it's been going so it'll be interesting to see how it develops.

The thought it was a diversion also crossed my mind, but I think it's more just opportunistic. Ukraine knows Russia can't be strong everywhere along the front, and strengthening one area is typically at the cost of weakening another.

I think Ukraine will take their gains wherever they can. RfU suggested that if Ukraine secured the heights on the approach to Tokmak they might dig in there for the winter. I'm not so sure, but they can pretty much bombard Tokmak at will and tie up a lot of Russian forces there. That might open the door to a major incursion into Kherson, which is logistically far more challenging due to making the river crossing. 

Could be they're getting the hard work done now with expanding their bridge head.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14773 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm
Putin will definitely be happy about what's happening in the ME.
