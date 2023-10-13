The GLSDB has been talked about for months. But it is still in development so you can probably excuse the lateness. Meanwhile the Russians have been using their own glide munitions lately. More or less a copy of the American version.



Yeah I believe it was prototyped years ago but never mass produced as it was never purchased. Taiwan recently put in an order which is why production is moving forward, but they agreed to delay their order so Ukraine could get them first.Hopefully we'll reach a point soon where we have 155mm artillery shells, Gepard ammo (AA) and GLSDB's being produced at a large scale for Ukraine, along with perhaps US ATACMS being supplied (they're putting together contracts for its replacement now) and more cluster ammunition from stockpiles, all going to Ukraine regularly so they can do what they're doing now consistently and at a higher pace.Ukraine are also producing their own stuff behind closed doors though it's quite secretive. They seem to have their own aerial drones, cruise missiles, boat drones, artillery shells and possibly submersible drones all being produced at home. I'd imagine western countries are assisting them with a lot of this, particularly the missiles, as currently they won't allow donated missiles to be used on Russian soil, so Ukraine having their own supply would open up more options for them.