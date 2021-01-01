« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 825551 times)

Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14760 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:35:02 pm
I havent seen anything myself suggesting Russia was involved in Hamass attack but it wouldnt surprise me either. Iran and Russia are as tight as arse cheeks these days, and we know Iran has a lot of sway over Hamas so its certainly a possibility and it certainly benefits Russia to have Ukraines allies spread a bit thinner and distracted from Ukraine.

Russian propagandists were trying to use pictures of western weapons in the hands of Hamas as evidence that Ukraine has been supplying them. Ukraine's counter was that those weapons were trophies claimed by Russia during their offensive and sent to Hamas, possibly via Iran. I don't think Ukraine have suggested Russia were involved in planning the attack necessarily, just that the presence of Ukrainian weapons suggests Russia were at least aware an attack was imminent and used it to their advantage.

It's also possible Russia sent those weapons to Iran some time ago and Iran then supplied them to Hamas, but given Russia were very quick to start pushing the idea that Ukraine supplied Hamas directly, it suggests they had some involvement.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14761 on: Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm »
Also, looks like Ukraine are on track to receive GLSDB's this autumn. These are kits that can be used to combine rockets and glide bombs, both of which the US has huge stockpiles of they'll never use, so they can be ground launched from HIMARS other similar systems. Ukraine received some of these earlier in the year but they were never mass produced before now so supplies were limited, however it looks like they're being produced now for both Ukraine and Taiwan.

They have enough range to reach the coastline from the southern front, so hopefully this just means Ukraine can step up their destruction of equipment behind the front lines even more. It'll be interesting to see what sort of difference they can make given that Russia won't be able to move their storage beyond the range that Ukraine can reach any more.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14762 on: Today at 01:13:28 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:27:30 pm
Also, looks like Ukraine are on track to receive GLSDB's this autumn. These are kits that can be used to combine rockets and glide bombs, both of which the US has huge stockpiles of they'll never use, so they can be ground launched from HIMARS other similar systems. Ukraine received some of these earlier in the year but they were never mass produced before now so supplies were limited, however it looks like they're being produced now for both Ukraine and Taiwan.

They have enough range to reach the coastline from the southern front, so hopefully this just means Ukraine can step up their destruction of equipment behind the front lines even more. It'll be interesting to see what sort of difference they can make given that Russia won't be able to move their storage beyond the range that Ukraine can reach any more.

The GLSDB has been talked about for months. But it is still in development so you can probably excuse the lateness. Meanwhile the Russians have been using their own glide munitions lately. More or less a copy of the American version.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14763 on: Today at 11:45:39 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:13:28 am
The GLSDB has been talked about for months. But it is still in development so you can probably excuse the lateness. Meanwhile the Russians have been using their own glide munitions lately. More or less a copy of the American version.

Yeah I believe it was prototyped years ago but never mass produced as it was never purchased. Taiwan recently put in an order which is why production is moving forward, but they agreed to delay their order so Ukraine could get them first.

Hopefully we'll reach a point soon where we have 155mm artillery shells, Gepard ammo (AA) and GLSDB's being produced at a large scale for Ukraine, along with perhaps US ATACMS being supplied (they're putting together contracts for its replacement now) and more cluster ammunition from stockpiles, all going to Ukraine regularly so they can do what they're doing now consistently and at a higher pace.

Ukraine are also producing their own stuff behind closed doors though it's quite secretive. They seem to have their own aerial drones, cruise missiles, boat drones, artillery shells and possibly submersible drones all being produced at home. I'd imagine western countries are assisting them with a lot of this, particularly the missiles, as currently they won't allow donated missiles to be used on Russian soil, so Ukraine having their own supply would open up more options for them.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14764 on: Today at 12:39:51 pm »
According to Ukrainian sources, they're out-shooting Russia in terms of artillery for the first time since the invasion began. From what I can tell this is broken down quarterly so I'd assume the numbers will keep shifting until the end of the year, but still that's huge.



With western hardware at their disposal they're now firing more shells, from further away, with greater accuracy. Hopefully the growth in production of 155mm shells and the supply of cluster shells means they can reach a sustainable number that's beyond what Russia can achieve.

Kind of insane considering Russia's strategy, particularly in defence, is built around artillery superiority.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:39:51 pm
According to Ukrainian sources, they're out-shooting Russia in terms of artillery for the first time since the invasion began. From what I can tell this is broken down quarterly so I'd assume the numbers will keep shifting until the end of the year, but still that's huge.



With western hardware at their disposal they're now firing more shells, from further away, with greater accuracy. Hopefully the growth in production of 155mm shells and the supply of cluster shells means they can reach a sustainable number that's beyond what Russia can achieve.

Kind of insane considering Russia's strategy, particularly in defence, is built around artillery superiority.

It looks like North Korea is supplying Russia with a wide variety of ammunition and equipment;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67109719
