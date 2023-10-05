« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Schmidt on October  5, 2023, 09:34:35 pm
Half a dozen jetski's is all the navy they need apparently.

Can't work out which would be the better soundtrack for half a dozen jetski's bearing down on the Crimean coast - Flight of the Valkyries, ala Apocalypse now, or the theme from Hawaii Five Oh? :D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reading on the BBC of missile attacks on a funeral and a market I think. Both very much civilian targets. Russia should be treated as a terrorist organisation, although I doubt it makes much difference now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: PaulF on October  5, 2023, 10:20:12 pm
Reading on the BBC of missile attacks on a funeral and a market I think. Both very much civilian targets. Russia should be treated as a terrorist organisation, although I doubt it makes much difference now.
They pretty much already are, given the arrest warrant issued by the ICC for Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
"The stork flew to say goodbye to the Hero 💔

The bird followed the ceremony till the cemetery and then flew away high in the sky."


https://www.twitter.com/AlexBondODUA/status/1710965701433762076

Truly got emotional watching that bird's behavior. 

 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
^ gosh, right  :'(   
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mSmwiA5HEMM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mSmwiA5HEMM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Ukrainian intelligence reporting that Russia gave trophy weapons that they have claimed from Ukraine during the invasion to Hamas, in an attempt to claim that Ukraine were complicit in the attack on Israel.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2023, 04:13:17 pm
Ukrainian intelligence reporting that Russia gave trophy weapons that they have claimed from Ukraine during the invasion to Hamas, in an attempt to claim that Ukraine were complicit in the attack on Israel.

Hmmm. Sounds like a plot from a Tom Clancy book but lets see what the Israelis say.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October  9, 2023, 06:59:47 pm
Hmmm. Sounds like a plot from a Tom Clancy book but lets see what the Israelis say.

Russian sources have already been circulating proof of western weapons in the hands of Hamas. Given that Iran seem to be supporting both Hamas and Russia it's not much of a stretch, Russia has been pushing hard to erode the relationship between Ukraine and the west.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2023, 07:09:11 pm
Russian sources have already been circulating proof of western weapons in the hands of Hamas. Given that Iran seem to be supporting both Hamas and Russia it's not much of a stretch, Russia has been pushing hard to erode the relationship between Ukraine and the west.

And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Perun has made a video on the current Ukrainian strategy, it repeats what some other sources have been saying, that Ukraine's goal is attrition of Russian forces and equipment. As usual it's very long but gives a good assessment of the current situation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vjf_vAkaBS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vjf_vAkaBS8</a>

A few points from it:
- Russia are prioritising losing as little territory as possible, rather than using their multiple lines of defence as intended (fall back, draw enemy in, counter). It's good for propaganda purposes but they run the risk of expending so much equipment and manpower that they won't be able to defend the deeper lines of defence.
- Ukraine conversely are prioritising the destruction of Russian equipment and trying to minimise losses.
- Some of the minefields laid by Russia are literally thousands of times more dense than would typically be expected. Certain areas in the south have five mines per square metre on average.
- Visually confirmed losses of artillery put the ratio at 5:1 in favour of Ukraine. Additionally, Ukraine are primarily losing older Soviet era artillery rather than western equipment.
- Russia still have more artillery and are firing more, but that advantage is being eroded.
- Given the Ukrainian offensive isn't highly mechanised like some anticipated, it'll likely continue through winter.

He didn't offer any insight into which side is likely to break first in terms of losses, his next video is on that topic, but I doubt we'll get anything conclusive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: stoa on October  9, 2023, 07:13:33 pm
And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.

Yeah it's fucking stupid, but there are a lot of stupid people out there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
I've seen suggestions that Russia is trying to build an entirely new rail link as far behind the existing lines as possible, in anticipation of the current positions being overrun; trying to forestall a logistical collapse that enables Ukraine to roll up the lines.

If only the Tories could have built HS2 so easily!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Beret on October  9, 2023, 07:48:58 pm
I've seen suggestions that Russia is trying to build an entirely new rail link as far behind the existing lines as possible, in anticipation of the current positions being overrun; trying to forestall a logistical collapse that enables Ukraine to roll up the lines.

If only the Tories could have built HS2 so easily!

Yeah I saw the same, the rail they use currently runs through Tokmak, which is getting hit by Ukraine pretty consistently. Ukraine reaching Tokmak would put the coast in HIMARS range so it's not much of a fallback strategy. Holding Tokmak is imperative for Russia, which is why they have their best assault forces and their still under capacity new units all on the front sat in trenches right now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: stoa on October  9, 2023, 07:13:33 pm
And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.
And it makes equally as much sense for Western countries to support Hamas... Especially the US...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
I get that the Ukrainian president is himself Jewish, but this is rank hypocrisy from both him and the US, Ukraine under invasion themselves coming out in support of other invaders, fucking hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2023, 07:57:29 pm
Yeah I saw the same, the rail they use currently runs through Tokmak, which is getting hit by Ukraine pretty consistently. Ukraine reaching Tokmak would put the coast in HIMARS range so it's not much of a fallback strategy. Holding Tokmak is imperative for Russia, which is why they have their best assault forces and their still under capacity new units all on the front sat in trenches right now.

And yet they're still getting their asses handed to them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October  9, 2023, 08:05:12 pm
I get that the Ukrainian president is himself Jewish, but this is rank hypocrisy from both him and the US, Ukraine under invasion themselves coming out in support of other invaders, fucking hell.

Iran have been supplying large quantities of drones to Russia and have helped Russia to set up their own drone factory. Iran also seem to be assisting Hamas and have potentially provided Ukrainian weapons to Hamas, resulting in Russian propaganda about western weapons being involved in the attack.

Russia wants the west distracted and divided on supporting Ukraine. It's not a shock to see them standing by Israel, particularly as Israel has at least offered some support to Ukraine during the invasion and potentially could offer more.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Schmidt on October  9, 2023, 10:55:07 pm
Iran have been supplying large quantities of drones to Russia and have helped Russia to set up their own drone factory. Iran also seem to be assisting Hamas and have potentially provided Ukrainian weapons to Hamas, resulting in Russian propaganda about western weapons being involved in the attack.

Russia wants the west distracted and divided on supporting Ukraine. It's not a shock to see them standing by Israel, particularly as Israel has at least offered some support to Ukraine during the invasion and potentially could offer more.
I honestly think the Middle East is a bigger issue than Ukraine/Russia at the moment, there's potential for several other actors in the region to get involved in this crisis, Lebanon are already in the mix, the Jordanians, Syrians and Egyptians have been holding demonstrations in support of Palestine/Hamas, it could spiral badly out of control.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 10, 2023, 09:38:44 pm
I honestly think the Middle East is a bigger issue than Ukraine/Russia at the moment, there's potential for several other actors in the region to get involved in this crisis, Lebanon are already in the mix, the Jordanians, Syrians and Egyptians have been holding demonstrations in support of Palestine/Hamas, it could spiral badly out of control.

Conversely, Russia succeeding in Ukraine gives them further control of grain and rare metal supplies, and perhaps emboldens China to try the same with Taiwan, ditto for nations in the middle east.

Ukraine is also the clearest cut situation, they have a world renowned leader, have lots of similar ideals to the west and are aiming to join both NATO and the EU, which would make them a strong ally and put NATO right along another section of Russia's border. They're also the ones in need of actual support right now, there's very little that can be done in the middle east militarily as far as I'm aware.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Bloody hell.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nZxku2U_SxE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nZxku2U_SxE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Beret on October 11, 2023, 08:53:04 am
Bloody hell.

Over 100 armored vehicles destroyed by Ukraine according to todays daily report. It usually takes them time to gather that data too so we could see high numbers tomorrow as well.

Russian artillery losses are way down the past couple of days, possibly/probably due to bad weather.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Red Beret on October 11, 2023, 08:53:04 am
Bloody hell.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nZxku2U_SxE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nZxku2U_SxE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
It emphasises how difficult it is for either side to make any substantial progress.  The Ukrainian approach of disrupting logistics and gradually eroding Russian equipment does seem the right one, albeit Russia - at the moment at least - appears to have an almost infinite capacity to absorb losses.

In the context of war and people dying of course it's not funny but I did chuckle at the footage of the tank slowly falling off a bridge and the driver of the one behind thinking "fuck this - I'm going home" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxku2U_SxE&t=156s).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Schmidt on October 11, 2023, 01:32:58 pm
Over 100 armored vehicles destroyed by Ukraine according to todays daily report. It usually takes them time to gather that data too so we could see high numbers tomorrow as well.

Russian artillery losses are way down the past couple of days, possibly/probably due to bad weather.

I noticed that too. I'd wondered if Russia had shifted some ammo to this planned attack and reduced artillery assaults in other areas as preparation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: thaddeus on October 11, 2023, 01:38:54 pm
It emphasises how difficult it is for either side to make any substantial progress.  The Ukrainian approach of disrupting logistics and gradually eroding Russian equipment does seem the right one, albeit Russia - at the moment at least - appears to have an almost infinite capacity to absorb losses.

In the context of war and people dying of course it's not funny but I did chuckle at the footage of the tank slowly falling off a bridge and the driver of the one behind thinking "fuck this - I'm going home" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxku2U_SxE&t=156s).

Russia wants us to think their resources are infinite but right now nobody really knows.

Their rate of artillery fire has decreased ten-fold since the early days of the invasion, which is good as Ukraine claimed that artillery accounted for 80% of their losses at the time, so it seems clear that ammo is a problem for them and the two sides are almost firing at parity (Russia still firing slightly more but Ukraine has better range and accuracy).

Some people covering the war have in the past crowdfunded up to date pictures of Russian hardware storage and tried to estimate their remaining stocks are at but it's really difficult. They have huge numbers of equipment that has been left out in the elements for decades, while the maintenance budget likely gets embezzled by the people in charge, so as a result they have lots of equipment but in unknown condition. The assumption is that the equipment in the best condition is being refurbished first and sent into Ukraine, so the longer their losses continue the harder it gets to replenish, but again that's unknown, possibly even to Putin himself.

It seems as though Russia right now is hoping to hold until western support for Ukraine begins to degrade, while Ukraine is hoping to attrite Russian equipment until a catastrophic collapse of the Russian defence happens. It's difficult to see an outcome other than years of war right now, particularly if Russia can build more minefields behind the current defensive lines, though a combination of F-16's and western shell production scaling up might be what turns the tide.

Perun's next video is on the topic of attrition so hopefully he has some insights into how long Russia can sustain these losses. He usually takes a few weeks to put each one out.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: thaddeus on October 11, 2023, 01:38:54 pm
It emphasises how difficult it is for either side to make any substantial progress.  The Ukrainian approach of disrupting logistics and gradually eroding Russian equipment does seem the right one, albeit Russia - at the moment at least - appears to have an almost infinite capacity to absorb losses.

In the context of war and people dying of course it's not funny but I did chuckle at the footage of the tank slowly falling off a bridge and the driver of the one behind thinking "fuck this - I'm going home" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxku2U_SxE&t=156s).

The videos keep coming. It seems like this is more or less verified now that theyve sent an entire battalions worth of vehicles down a winding road and into the minefields. Its reminiscent of the column seen east of Kyiv at the beginning of the war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
From what I've seen, the Russian heavy units have been pretty much annihilated. At least to the point they've pulled them back in preference to sending waves of infantry units over the battlefield.

What's remarkable is that it seems Ukraine only hastily mined the area in response to the attack, and they still managed to do enough damage to stall the entire assault. In contrast, Russian forces have been cowering behind minefields literally miles deep for the best part of 18 months.

Plus, Russia has lost a lot of equipment and bodies in this assault. That's only going to make the defensive job that much more difficult.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Seems like Russia's goal is to strike somewhere that is easier to reach in terms of logistics, in the hope that they can draw Ukrainian forces away from the offensive in the south to stall for time. They may have also bought into their own propaganda about Ukraine not having enough in reserve for further offensives and assumed they could strike quickly and have some success.

Ukraine have apparently been training with the Norwegian military in winter combat, and there was footage a while back of them assaulting flooded trenches in a training exercise, so my guess is they have no interest in stopping over the winter. The current offensive is also further south than last autumn's so the hope will be that mud season is shorter lived. Their current strategy suits the bad weather better too, as they're not doing heavy mechanised assaults like originally planned at the start of this offensive.

Not much is being said about Ukraine's offensive at the minute, ISW reports some gains around Bakhmut and Robotyne but that's it really. I took a quick look on some combat footage subreddits and the bulk of the posts were Russian losses so it seems like perhaps Ukraine is being conservative and just focusing on attrition.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Zelensky being an utter one-sided twat in relation to Israel. I don't know what impact on European public opinion it will have.

(please don't begin a proxy Israel-Palestine discussion here!)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:20:23 pm
(please don't begin a proxy Israel-Palestine discussion here!)

You just did?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:20:23 pm
Zelensky being an utter one-sided twat in relation to Israel. I don't know what impact on European public opinion it will have.

(please don't begin a proxy Israel-Palestine discussion here!)
The bias is crazy, I've even started to see (what looks like) disinformation from the Ukrainian side linking Russia to the Hamas attack, I've never seen a more concerted effort by the British mainstream media to sway public opinion on something in a very long time, a reputable broadcaster has got to be objective in their reporting, it's really the bare minimum.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:20:23 pm
Zelensky being an utter one-sided twat in relation to Israel. I don't know what impact on European public opinion it will have.

(please don't begin a proxy Israel-Palestine discussion here!)



None at all? The guy is Jewish and in the middle of fighting off an enemy that has invaded his homeland. That'll give him quite a bit of leeway I would imagine. I've also not really seen any quotes of him in relation to what has happened in Israel that I would see as super controversial.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: stoa on Today at 06:52:34 pm
None at all? The guy is Jewish and in the middle of fighting off an enemy that has invaded his homeland. That'll give him quite a bit of leeway I would imagine. I've also not really seen any quotes of him in relation to what has happened in Israel that I would see as super controversial.
He should just keep his counsel then, he's enough to worry about without potentially alienating his allies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
tbf, Russia has tried to link Ukraine to Hamas. I'm not surprised at all that Ukraine would try to link Russia to Hamas in return.  And as I understand it, this operation was trained up in Iran, who have been supplying drones to Russia.

It's a web, with multiple, criss crossing threads. It's been pointed out, but now I suggest the issue is put to one side in respects of this discussion thread?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:20:23 pm
Zelensky being an utter one-sided twat in relation to Israel. I don't know what impact on European public opinion it will have.

(please don't begin a proxy Israel-Palestine discussion here!)

I don't think anyone was planning to until you mentioned it! ;)

The main thing I would say is that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has destabilised the global security situation massively by completely shifting the window on what is now considered a realistic course of action within international relations. And that is downright scary.

Would we have seen the Hamas action in Israel were it not for the Russian invasion of Ukraine? It's a hypothetical, but it's worth pondering.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Zelenskiy is Mandela-level. The most authoritative politician in the world today, morally speaking.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:52:08 pm
The bias is crazy, I've even started to see (what looks like) disinformation from the Ukrainian side linking Russia to the Hamas attack, I've never seen a more concerted effort by the British mainstream media to sway public opinion on something in a very long time, a reputable broadcaster has got to be objective in their reporting, it's really the bare minimum.

I havent seen anything myself suggesting Russia was involved in Hamass attack but it wouldnt surprise me either. Iran and Russia are as tight as arse cheeks these days, and we know Iran has a lot of sway over Hamas so its certainly a possibility and it certainly benefits Russia to have Ukraines allies spread a bit thinner and distracted from Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:09:16 pm
Two more Russian boats hit by the navy-less Ukraine.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/176ujiu/buyan_class_corvette_that_carries_kalibr_missiles/
The fucking "Crimean Wind" logo is obstructing the picture...

Good outcome though.
