It emphasises how difficult it is for either side to make any substantial progress. The Ukrainian approach of disrupting logistics and gradually eroding Russian equipment does seem the right one, albeit Russia - at the moment at least - appears to have an almost infinite capacity to absorb losses.



In the context of war and people dying of course it's not funny but I did chuckle at the footage of the tank slowly falling off a bridge and the driver of the one behind thinking "fuck this - I'm going home" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZxku2U_SxE&t=156s).



Russia wants us to think their resources are infinite but right now nobody really knows.Their rate of artillery fire has decreased ten-fold since the early days of the invasion, which is good as Ukraine claimed that artillery accounted for 80% of their losses at the time, so it seems clear that ammo is a problem for them and the two sides are almost firing at parity (Russia still firing slightly more but Ukraine has better range and accuracy).Some people covering the war have in the past crowdfunded up to date pictures of Russian hardware storage and tried to estimate their remaining stocks are at but it's really difficult. They have huge numbers of equipment that has been left out in the elements for decades, while the maintenance budget likely gets embezzled by the people in charge, so as a result they have lots of equipment but in unknown condition. The assumption is that the equipment in the best condition is being refurbished first and sent into Ukraine, so the longer their losses continue the harder it gets to replenish, but again that's unknown, possibly even to Putin himself.It seems as though Russia right now is hoping to hold until western support for Ukraine begins to degrade, while Ukraine is hoping to attrite Russian equipment until a catastrophic collapse of the Russian defence happens. It's difficult to see an outcome other than years of war right now, particularly if Russia can build more minefields behind the current defensive lines, though a combination of F-16's and western shell production scaling up might be what turns the tide.Perun's next video is on the topic of attrition so hopefully he has some insights into how long Russia can sustain these losses. He usually takes a few weeks to put each one out.