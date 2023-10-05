« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 5, 2023, 10:07:17 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October  5, 2023, 09:34:35 pm
Half a dozen jetski's is all the navy they need apparently.

Can't work out which would be the better soundtrack for half a dozen jetski's bearing down on the Crimean coast - Flight of the Valkyries, ala Apocalypse now, or the theme from Hawaii Five Oh? :D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 5, 2023, 10:20:12 pm
Reading on the BBC of missile attacks on a funeral and a market I think. Both very much civilian targets. Russia should be treated as a terrorist organisation, although I doubt it makes much difference now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 5, 2023, 10:30:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October  5, 2023, 10:20:12 pm
Reading on the BBC of missile attacks on a funeral and a market I think. Both very much civilian targets. Russia should be treated as a terrorist organisation, although I doubt it makes much difference now.
They pretty much already are, given the arrest warrant issued by the ICC for Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:14:08 am

"The stork flew to say goodbye to the Hero 💔

The bird followed the ceremony till the cemetery and then flew away high in the sky."


https://www.twitter.com/AlexBondODUA/status/1710965701433762076

Truly got emotional watching that bird's behavior. 

 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:23:42 am
^ gosh, right  :'(   
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:22:55 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mSmwiA5HEMM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mSmwiA5HEMM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:13:17 pm
Ukrainian intelligence reporting that Russia gave trophy weapons that they have claimed from Ukraine during the invasion to Hamas, in an attempt to claim that Ukraine were complicit in the attack on Israel.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:59:47 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:13:17 pm
Ukrainian intelligence reporting that Russia gave trophy weapons that they have claimed from Ukraine during the invasion to Hamas, in an attempt to claim that Ukraine were complicit in the attack on Israel.

Hmmm. Sounds like a plot from a Tom Clancy book but lets see what the Israelis say.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:09:11 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:59:47 pm
Hmmm. Sounds like a plot from a Tom Clancy book but lets see what the Israelis say.

Russian sources have already been circulating proof of western weapons in the hands of Hamas. Given that Iran seem to be supporting both Hamas and Russia it's not much of a stretch, Russia has been pushing hard to erode the relationship between Ukraine and the west.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:13:33 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:09:11 pm
Russian sources have already been circulating proof of western weapons in the hands of Hamas. Given that Iran seem to be supporting both Hamas and Russia it's not much of a stretch, Russia has been pushing hard to erode the relationship between Ukraine and the west.

And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:32:18 pm
Perun has made a video on the current Ukrainian strategy, it repeats what some other sources have been saying, that Ukraine's goal is attrition of Russian forces and equipment. As usual it's very long but gives a good assessment of the current situation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vjf_vAkaBS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vjf_vAkaBS8</a>

A few points from it:
- Russia are prioritising losing as little territory as possible, rather than using their multiple lines of defence as intended (fall back, draw enemy in, counter). It's good for propaganda purposes but they run the risk of expending so much equipment and manpower that they won't be able to defend the deeper lines of defence.
- Ukraine conversely are prioritising the destruction of Russian equipment and trying to minimise losses.
- Some of the minefields laid by Russia are literally thousands of times more dense than would typically be expected. Certain areas in the south have five mines per square metre on average.
- Visually confirmed losses of artillery put the ratio at 5:1 in favour of Ukraine. Additionally, Ukraine are primarily losing older Soviet era artillery rather than western equipment.
- Russia still have more artillery and are firing more, but that advantage is being eroded.
- Given the Ukrainian offensive isn't highly mechanised like some anticipated, it'll likely continue through winter.

He didn't offer any insight into which side is likely to break first in terms of losses, his next video is on that topic, but I doubt we'll get anything conclusive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:32:58 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:13:33 pm
And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.

Yeah it's fucking stupid, but there are a lot of stupid people out there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:48:58 pm
I've seen suggestions that Russia is trying to build an entirely new rail link as far behind the existing lines as possible, in anticipation of the current positions being overrun; trying to forestall a logistical collapse that enables Ukraine to roll up the lines.

If only the Tories could have built HS2 so easily!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:57:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:48:58 pm
I've seen suggestions that Russia is trying to build an entirely new rail link as far behind the existing lines as possible, in anticipation of the current positions being overrun; trying to forestall a logistical collapse that enables Ukraine to roll up the lines.

If only the Tories could have built HS2 so easily!

Yeah I saw the same, the rail they use currently runs through Tokmak, which is getting hit by Ukraine pretty consistently. Ukraine reaching Tokmak would put the coast in HIMARS range so it's not much of a fallback strategy. Holding Tokmak is imperative for Russia, which is why they have their best assault forces and their still under capacity new units all on the front sat in trenches right now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:00:01 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:13:33 pm
And it makes so much sense for Ukraine being involved in this and supporting Hamas. It's not as if they're currently defending their own country and don't have time to get involved in some random conflict a million miles from home.
And it makes equally as much sense for Western countries to support Hamas... Especially the US...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:05:12 pm
I get that the Ukrainian president is himself Jewish, but this is rank hypocrisy from both him and the US, Ukraine under invasion themselves coming out in support of other invaders, fucking hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:14:00 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:57:29 pm
Yeah I saw the same, the rail they use currently runs through Tokmak, which is getting hit by Ukraine pretty consistently. Ukraine reaching Tokmak would put the coast in HIMARS range so it's not much of a fallback strategy. Holding Tokmak is imperative for Russia, which is why they have their best assault forces and their still under capacity new units all on the front sat in trenches right now.

And yet they're still getting their asses handed to them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:55:07 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:05:12 pm
I get that the Ukrainian president is himself Jewish, but this is rank hypocrisy from both him and the US, Ukraine under invasion themselves coming out in support of other invaders, fucking hell.

Iran have been supplying large quantities of drones to Russia and have helped Russia to set up their own drone factory. Iran also seem to be assisting Hamas and have potentially provided Ukrainian weapons to Hamas, resulting in Russian propaganda about western weapons being involved in the attack.

Russia wants the west distracted and divided on supporting Ukraine. It's not a shock to see them standing by Israel, particularly as Israel has at least offered some support to Ukraine during the invasion and potentially could offer more.
