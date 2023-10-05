Perun has made a video on the current Ukrainian strategy, it repeats what some other sources have been saying, that Ukraine's goal is attrition of Russian forces and equipment. As usual it's very long but gives a good assessment of the current situation.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vjf_vAkaBS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vjf_vAkaBS8</a>



A few points from it:

- Russia are prioritising losing as little territory as possible, rather than using their multiple lines of defence as intended (fall back, draw enemy in, counter). It's good for propaganda purposes but they run the risk of expending so much equipment and manpower that they won't be able to defend the deeper lines of defence.

- Ukraine conversely are prioritising the destruction of Russian equipment and trying to minimise losses.

- Some of the minefields laid by Russia are literally thousands of times more dense than would typically be expected. Certain areas in the south have five mines per square metre on average.

- Visually confirmed losses of artillery put the ratio at 5:1 in favour of Ukraine. Additionally, Ukraine are primarily losing older Soviet era artillery rather than western equipment.

- Russia still have more artillery and are firing more, but that advantage is being eroded.

- Given the Ukrainian offensive isn't highly mechanised like some anticipated, it'll likely continue through winter.



He didn't offer any insight into which side is likely to break first in terms of losses, his next video is on that topic, but I doubt we'll get anything conclusive.