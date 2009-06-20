I don't know Red Beret. I thought it was pretty-well understood that China have made clear to Putin, 'no nukes'!? I think if Putin did go nuclear, everyone would isolate Russia, including China and India. I suspect only N. Korea would still be allied with Russia. There would no trade with Russia - none. And then, what of internal forces within Russia? I suspect, when it comes down to it, even most of the hot-heads understand that using nuclear weapons is a step too far. And, Putin surely knows this.
Or, is all this wishful thinking!?