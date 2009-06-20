Are there any 'treaties' that automatically come into play if he takes the nuclear option? US boots on the ground, planes in the sky type thing or is it just more sanctions?



--edit--I'd expect at least the pro Ukrainian nations supply anything they can without dilly dallying.(though that would just be sense. Not a treaty)



--edit 2-- I imagine the Ukrainian commanders are considering where they can push to slowly grind down the Russians rather than have a clear trigger point that is likely to make the midget go nuclear. Not sure anyone could play that game, but it'd be good if they can creep forward to the point that's it's essentially too late for nukes to be an option .



I think NATO have threatened war if Russia deploys nukes, as the potential for radioactive fallout affecting member states would be considered a hostile act. But Russian nuclear doctrine is built around firing first. On the flip side, Russia has threatened many red lines that have been crossed by Ukraine and the allies.My concern in this specific case is the potential dominoe effect. The front line is on the verge of breaking; the potential for another Kherson scale collapse that could isolate Crimea by cutting the overland link and bringing the Kerch Bridge into heavy weapons range is quite real. From Putin's perspective, it could prove an irreversible setback for his war.He has this salient that is gradually filling up with some serious Ukrainian weaponry. In Putin's desperation, it might prove too tempting a target. The shock factor could freeze the entire front line. He could pull troops back out of immediate range of the blast sites and rebuild defences. I'm not saying that's logical thinking, but in Putin's head it might be. He might gamble that "small" nukes won't have sufficient fallout to travel far outside the warzone - it will be him testing NATO's red line.It all comes down to how desperate he is, and who's crazy enough to listen to him. But then again, I might just be concerned over nothing.