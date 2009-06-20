« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 811757 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14640 on: Yesterday at 12:21:20 am »
Their unstoppable hypersonic rockets have been shot down as well. The reason why they're not flying their latest jets is more than likely because they're not really that good, they can't even get air superiority over Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14641 on: Yesterday at 12:25:56 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:21:20 am
Their unstoppable hypersonic rockets have been shot down as well. The reason why they're not flying their latest jets is more than likely because they're not really that good, they can't even get air superiority over Ukraine.

And the boats launching those missiles likely would have been destroyed too. The hardest part would probably be taking out any bombers launching missiles from Russian airspace, as Russia has a huge volume of air defences, but again I think it'd just come down to punching a hole through with HARM missiles.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14642 on: Yesterday at 12:34:48 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:21:20 am
Their unstoppable hypersonic rockets have been shot down as well. The reason why they're not flying their latest jets is more than likely because they're not really that good, they can't even get air superiority over Ukraine.

That would make sense if the jets were that revolutionary like hypersonic missiles but they aint, were not talking about something like a F22 or even a F35, its still a 4 generation plane making use of well established features and technology.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14643 on: Yesterday at 12:39:03 am »
Ukraine have had a fair amount of Soviet AA since before the invasion, which I think is why Russia haven't really used their best jets over there. They don't seem to have any ability to knock out air defences.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14644 on: Yesterday at 02:34:01 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14645 on: Yesterday at 07:51:40 am »
I think we're going to need a new battlefield term - drone superiority.

We're at a point now where highly expensive, difficult to repair/replace equipment, can be badly damaged or destroyed by a saturation attack of cheaply made, easy to produce hardware. Or attacks that overwhelm defences and so allow the really potent weapon, like a storm shadow missile, to hit the target.

That's not a war Russia is equipped to fight.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14646 on: Yesterday at 08:12:54 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:51:40 am
I think we're going to need a new battlefield term - drone superiority.

We're at a point now where highly expensive, difficult to repair/replace equipment, can be badly damaged or destroyed by a saturation attack of cheaply made, easy to produce hardware. Or attacks that overwhelm defences and so allow the really potent weapon, like a storm shadow missile, to hit the target.

That's not a war Russia is equipped to fight.

Remember that exercise in the early 1990s where a US general kept beating the RL US military by spamming cheap units? Technology is turning that into a reality.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14647 on: Yesterday at 08:23:06 am »
Thanks for the replies folks, it was just a thought that popped into my head when reading that if Russia had picked a fight with any other EU country they'd have been trounced.  I hadn't considered the angle that our defences are built around our natural water based border.  Interesting to know how many 'battle hardened' troops we have compared to Ukraine.
I guess Poland would have got them packing their bags, but many other countries would have struggled without NATO and \ or EU backup. Not many actually border Russia I suppose. Belarus would have gone out and bought the lube if Putin made eyes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14648 on: Yesterday at 10:13:39 am »
As was said, the UK is based more on power projection, having two supercarriers. But our ground forces have been engaged in various wars for the past 20 odd years, albeit mostly against insurgents than a professional army.

Outside of Ukraine itself, the UK probably has the most recent combat experience of any Western European country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14649 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:13:39 am
As was said, the UK is based more on power projection, having two supercarriers. But our ground forces have been engaged in various wars for the past 20 odd years, albeit mostly against insurgents than a professional army.

Outside of Ukraine itself, the UK probably has the most recent combat experience of any Western European country.

Other than the carriers and Trident and its replacement everything else has been quite savagely cut. They are planning on cutting the number of Challenger tanks by about 1/3 after already being cut previously so we end up with about half what was previously operational. Halved the number of F35s, and similarly cut the number of surface ships on order for the Navy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14650 on: Yesterday at 11:15:55 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:46 am
Other than the carriers and Trident and its replacement everything else has been quite savagely cut. They are planning on cutting the number of Challenger tanks by about 1/3 after already being cut previously so we end up with about half what was previously operational. Halved the number of F35s, and similarly cut the number of surface ships on order for the Navy.

We still have the experience. In the context of what was discussed - a Russian invasion of Europe - I imagine many of those decisions would be instantly reversed. They're still only at the discussion phase now.

Will be interesting to see what measures a Labour government might take to reverse these decisions.  For all the country's financial problems, now isn't the time to be slashing defence spending.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14651 on: Yesterday at 04:27:12 pm »
from Noel Reports:

Quote
Ukraine will continue its offensive after the winter, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley said at a briefing after the Ramstein meeting. The American general noted that Ukraine has liberated more than 54% of the territory occupied by Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14652 on: Yesterday at 04:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:51:40 am
I think we're going to need a new battlefield term - drone superiority.

We're at a point now where highly expensive, difficult to repair/replace equipment, can be badly damaged or destroyed by a saturation attack of cheaply made, easy to produce hardware. Or attacks that overwhelm defences and so allow the really potent weapon, like a storm shadow missile, to hit the target.

That's not a war Russia is equipped to fight.
Long live the Chinese Empire spanning all continents, where the drones will be produced cheaply! The return to fame of sweat shops and forced labor  ;D

Jokes aside, there have always been these David and Goliath moment in history, when something seemingly much less sophisticated or powerful can overcome a greater or more expensive threat. With drones, pretty soon the war may be carried out on someone's couch. It may be a stretch, but it scares me what the future might hold if someone, who knows nothing about war experience, can pull a trigger like in a video game. Like the mass American shootings that happen routinely here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14653 on: Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm »
I've seen the odd video here and there suggesting that the aircraft carrier might be on the verge of obsolescence. I'm not sure that's the case, but we will definitely see dedicated "drone carriers" in the future. Anything from small, disposable drones for anti armour or anti personnel attacks, or sophisticated jet drones that are more compact, yet just as dangerous as current fighters that have to have all that extra equipment to support a pilot.

And the thing about drones is that any ship could carry decent numbers of them, depending on type and mission profile. Might even get to the point where you have ships with industrial 3D printers that are able to manufacture drones whilst at sea. That's probably a couple of decades away yet though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14654 on: Yesterday at 05:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:27:12 pm
from Noel Reports:


It seems to be a mistake on his part, Milley actually said "there's no intention whatsoever by the Ukrainians to stop fighting during the winter".

He has also reported that Russian channels have confirmed some gains by Ukraine near Svatove in the east. If true then hopefully it's a sign that Ukraine will look to exploit the fact that Russia have relocated a ton of troops and equipment to the south. Good progress to the east would create a big dilemma for Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14655 on: Yesterday at 05:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
I've seen the odd video here and there suggesting that the aircraft carrier might be on the verge of obsolescence. I'm not sure that's the case, but we will definitely see dedicated "drone carriers" in the future. Anything from small, disposable drones for anti armour or anti personnel attacks, or sophisticated jet drones that are more compact, yet just as dangerous as current fighters that have to have all that extra equipment to support a pilot.

And the thing about drones is that any ship could carry decent numbers of them, depending on type and mission profile. Might even get to the point where you have ships with industrial 3D printers that are able to manufacture drones whilst at sea. That's probably a couple of decades away yet though.

How much munitions can a drone carry? How effective is the drone when it's a sufficient size to carry that much firepower?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14656 on: Yesterday at 06:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:32:47 pm
I've seen the odd video here and there suggesting that the aircraft carrier might be on the verge of obsolescence. I'm not sure that's the case, but we will definitely see dedicated "drone carriers" in the future. Anything from small, disposable drones for anti armour or anti personnel attacks, or sophisticated jet drones that are more compact, yet just as dangerous as current fighters that have to have all that extra equipment to support a pilot.

And the thing about drones is that any ship could carry decent numbers of them, depending on type and mission profile. Might even get to the point where you have ships with industrial 3D printers that are able to manufacture drones whilst at sea. That's probably a couple of decades away yet though.

US Navy already prints drones.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14657 on: Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:51:59 pm
How much munitions can a drone carry? How effective is the drone when it's a sufficient size to carry that much firepower?

No idea, but they seem capable of breeching the armour of a Russian tank in certain cases. Of course, they may just be exploiting bad discipline on the part of unwary Russian soldiers who might have the hatch open. But certainly the likes of artillery or personnel carriers have little to no armour - enough to block small arms fire and shrapnel I'd guess, but not much else.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:09:58 pm
US Navy already prints drones.

That's interesting to know. Do they do it at sea, on the move? I was thinking about the potential to have dedicated ships pumping out dozens of the things every day to keep a task force supplied.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14658 on: Yesterday at 07:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:35:31 pm
It seems to be a mistake on his part, Milley actually said "there's no intention whatsoever by the Ukrainians to stop fighting during the winter".

He has also reported that Russian channels have confirmed some gains by Ukraine near Svatove in the east. If true then hopefully it's a sign that Ukraine will look to exploit the fact that Russia have relocated a ton of troops and equipment to the south. Good progress to the east would create a big dilemma for Russia.

Thanks for clarifying. It makes sense though. If the Ukrainians still have reserves ready to exploit a gap, then there's no reason for them to stop fighting and give the Russians four or five months to rebuild defences that are currently stretched to breaking point.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14659 on: Yesterday at 07:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
No idea, but they seem capable of breeching the armour of a Russian tank in certain cases. Of course, they may just be exploiting bad discipline on the part of unwary Russian soldiers who might have the hatch open. But certainly the likes of artillery or personnel carriers have little to no armour - enough to block small arms fire and shrapnel I'd guess, but not much else.

That's interesting to know. Do they do it at sea, on the move? I was thinking about the potential to have dedicated ships pumping out dozens of the things every day to keep a task force supplied.

They have them on the carriers or a carrier. The UK first printed and launched one in 2015 off HMS Mersey, I think it was more proof of concept though.

You might find this interesting.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/clandestine-u-k-program-developed-3d-printed-suicide-drone-for-ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14660 on: Yesterday at 07:52:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:13:57 pm
They have them on the carriers or a carrier. The UK first printed and launched one in 2015 off HMS Mersey, I think it was more proof of concept though.

You might find this interesting.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/clandestine-u-k-program-developed-3d-printed-suicide-drone-for-ukraine

When the UK does proof of concept stuff for the military, it's noted as a curio of interest only to the niche. When Russia does proof of concept for the military, it doesn't even have to go through initial tests to be feted as the next big thing. We now know that the ultra-advanced latest Russian tank had only ever existed on paper as a list of nice to haves, and has never existed in any touchable form.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14661 on: Yesterday at 08:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:52:17 pm
When the UK does proof of concept stuff for the military, it's noted as a curio of interest only to the niche. When Russia does proof of concept for the military, it doesn't even have to go through initial tests to be feted as the next big thing. We now know that the ultra-advanced latest Russian tank had only ever existed on paper as a list of nice to haves, and has never existed in any touchable form.

This is their latest latest Tank, it can do 230mph over boulders.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 06:59:16 am »
Looks like Ukraine are an ace away from bringing Tokmak into artillery range.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1L2WiCO5AMc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1L2WiCO5AMc</a>

Ukraine are feeding are lot of troops and equipment into this salient, ready for an assault. I have an irrational fear that Putin might just be mad enough to drop a tactical nuke in there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14663 on: Today at 07:17:52 am »
Are there any 'treaties' that automatically come into play if he takes the nuclear option? US boots on the ground, planes in the sky type thing or is it just more sanctions?

--edit--I'd expect at least the pro Ukrainian nations supply anything they can without dilly dallying.(though that would just be sense. Not a treaty)

--edit 2-- I imagine the Ukrainian commanders are considering where they can push to slowly grind down the Russians rather than have a clear trigger point that is likely to make the midget go nuclear. Not sure anyone could play that game, but it'd be good if they can creep forward to the point that's it's essentially too late for nukes to be an option .
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14664 on: Today at 08:38:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:17:52 am
Are there any 'treaties' that automatically come into play if he takes the nuclear option? US boots on the ground, planes in the sky type thing or is it just more sanctions?

--edit--I'd expect at least the pro Ukrainian nations supply anything they can without dilly dallying.(though that would just be sense. Not a treaty)

--edit 2-- I imagine the Ukrainian commanders are considering where they can push to slowly grind down the Russians rather than have a clear trigger point that is likely to make the midget go nuclear. Not sure anyone could play that game, but it'd be good if they can creep forward to the point that's it's essentially too late for nukes to be an option .

I think NATO have threatened war if Russia deploys nukes, as the potential for radioactive fallout affecting member states would be considered a hostile act. But Russian nuclear doctrine is built around firing first. On the flip side, Russia has threatened many red lines that have been crossed by Ukraine and the allies.

My concern in this specific case is the potential dominoe effect. The front line is on the verge of breaking; the potential for another Kherson scale collapse that could isolate Crimea by cutting the overland link and bringing the Kerch Bridge into heavy weapons range is quite real. From Putin's perspective, it could prove an irreversible setback for his war.

He has this salient that is gradually filling up with some serious Ukrainian weaponry. In Putin's desperation, it might prove too tempting a target. The shock factor could freeze the entire front line. He could pull troops back out of immediate range of the blast sites and rebuild defences. I'm not saying that's logical thinking, but in Putin's head it might be. He might gamble that "small" nukes won't have sufficient fallout to travel far outside the warzone - it will be him testing NATO's red line.

It all comes down to how desperate he is, and who's crazy enough to listen to him. But then again, I might just be concerned over nothing.
