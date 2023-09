I've seen the odd video here and there suggesting that the aircraft carrier might be on the verge of obsolescence. I'm not sure that's the case, but we will definitely see dedicated "drone carriers" in the future. Anything from small, disposable drones for anti armour or anti personnel attacks, or sophisticated jet drones that are more compact, yet just as dangerous as current fighters that have to have all that extra equipment to support a pilot.



And the thing about drones is that any ship could carry decent numbers of them, depending on type and mission profile. Might even get to the point where you have ships with industrial 3D printers that are able to manufacture drones whilst at sea. That's probably a couple of decades away yet though.