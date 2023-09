Their unstoppable hypersonic rockets have been shot down as well. The reason why they're not flying their latest jets is more than likely because they're not really that good, they can't even get air superiority over Ukraine.



And the boats launching those missiles likely would have been destroyed too. The hardest part would probably be taking out any bombers launching missiles from Russian airspace, as Russia has a huge volume of air defences, but again I think it'd just come down to punching a hole through with HARM missiles.