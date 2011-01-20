Jesus wept, it's not a competition for fuck sake, I'm sure any aid given is appreciated by Ukraine.



It's not a competition, no one suggested that, but it's good when governments put their money where their mouth is. The US has long been footing military conflict bills on behalf of NATO all over the world (a lot of them unnecessary conflicts, I'd be the first to admit that, but nonetheless). Trump was a fucking twat, but his views on some things were spot on - like the European countries not paying their NATO dues, the Chinese imposing their military presence and infringing on several countries sovereignty in South China Sea, the North Korea's nuclear ambitions, and Iran's aggressive interventions in the Arab world. Hate the man, but respect what's right. Only after the Ukraine war NATO countries are starting to take the military spending seriously, and many of them are now contributing the 2% of their GDP. It didn't have to come to that, in my view.Disclaimer: this is coming from a person who thought that NATO was done after the collapse of communism. I still believe that the better solution for Europe was to have its own military alliance in unison with the US, Canada, etc., but not under the NATO umbrella. Had that transpired, I don't believe that the Yougoslavia intervention would have been the same, I don't believe that Putin would have been that aggressive in Ukraine, and I don't believe that many South American and African countries would have shown the support for Russia they do now. Maybe not even India and China. Anyway...