Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 12:41:02 pm
Aye. Crimea gives Russia command of the western edge of the black sea. Probably really helps their cruise missile attacks deep into Ukraine.

This is just another example of Ukraine stretching Russia's defences to breaking point. They've been launching attacks against Crimea for weeks, testing its defences, the disposition, the reaction times, understanding the chain of command. Now they've blown a huge hole in the air defences that Putin is going to have to try and plug when he's barely holding the line south of Robotyne. It's essentially become a whole new front line.

There's no way that Ukraine could launch a substantial amphibious invasion along the Crimean coast, but Russia has little choice but to tie up assets defending it.

Anybody seen the joke going around that Russia is losing the naval war to a country that doesn't have a navy? :D
Lastrador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 02:21:03 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 15, 2023, 10:57:23 am
Does it look like Ukraine are making a concerted effort to retake Crimea, or am I adding 2 articles with comments of attacks on Crimea and making 100?
I think its more about making it untenable for Russia long term, than physically (boots on the ground), retaking it. A bit like they did on the Kherson counter offensive, towards the end. I doubt Putin will ever allow his troops to retreat from Crimea, like they did on that front though. So eventually, if Ukraine see retaking Crimea as theirs long term objective, they will have to launch a land offensive. Still a lot of work to be done before that though. And they will probably need ATACMS and Taurus to be pledged, before they even consider it.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 03:13:33 pm
Ukraine might be trying to trigger an uprising in Crimea. I'm not sure that would be a good idea though. I get the feeling Russia would happily spill the blood of thousands.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 03:24:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 15, 2023, 03:13:33 pm
Ukraine might be trying to trigger an uprising in Crimea. I'm not sure that would be a good idea though. I get the feeling Russia would happily spill the blood of thousands.

Russia has also spent the last 8 years flooding Crimea with Russians to strengthen their grip there, that'll be another problem for Ukraine to deal with in the future.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 03:34:20 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on September 15, 2023, 03:24:34 pm
Russia has also spent the last 8 years flooding Crimea with Russians to strengthen their grip there, that'll be another problem for Ukraine to deal with in the future.

From what I've seen, a fair number have already packed up and left. Notwithstanding suddenly finding themselves in the midst of a battle zone, I daresay any number of them don't want to be there if Ukraine moves south enough to cut the bridges.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 06:09:18 pm
What's the likely reaction if Little Rocket Man extends his aid to actually sending a detachment of troops to aid Putin?, can't really sanction North Korea any further, and NATO can't really do anything either, purely hypothetical of course.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 06:22:01 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 15, 2023, 06:09:18 pm
What's the likely reaction if Little Rocket Man extends his aid to actually sending a detachment of troops to aid Putin?, can't really sanction North Korea any further, and NATO can't really do anything either, purely hypothetical of course.


Blockade and destroy their railway.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 07:05:32 pm
I doubt North Korea could spare the troops. And for all their fanaticism, how much combat experience can they have? In any case it would amount to NK declaring war on Ukraine, no different from Belarus sending a division in.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 07:30:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September 15, 2023, 07:05:32 pm
I doubt North Korea could spare the troops. And for all their fanaticism, how much combat experience can they have? In any case it would amount to NK declaring war on Ukraine, no different from Belarus sending a division in.

Yeah, I dont think its anything to worry about if it happened. Theyve focused so much on their nuclear weapons and so fucked is the rest of the country I cant imagine their regular armed forces being particularly well equipped or trained. Take a look at their airforce as an example, other then a handful of Mig 29s and SU 25s (which are old enough as it is), most of their planes look like they date back to the 60s if not earlier.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 07:46:59 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 15, 2023, 06:09:18 pm
What's the likely reaction if Little Rocket Man extends his aid to actually sending a detachment of troops to aid Putin?, can't really sanction North Korea any further, and NATO can't really do anything either, purely hypothetical of course.

What would they be able to do? Repressive regimes tend to be wary of allowing their people contact with the outside world, so either they'd be stationed somewhere far from the front lines so they can't desert, or they'll need to be sufficiently guarded by reliable Russian troops to ensure this doesn't happen, which detracts from Russian manpower. Chechen troops aren't nearly as vulnerable to desertion, and they're mainly used for propaganda (the selfie army).
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 11:15:57 pm
Quote from: Sangria on September 15, 2023, 07:46:59 pm
What would they be able to do? Repressive regimes tend to be wary of allowing their people contact with the outside world, so either they'd be stationed somewhere far from the front lines so they can't desert, or they'll need to be sufficiently guarded by reliable Russian troops to ensure this doesn't happen, which detracts from Russian manpower. Chechen troops aren't nearly as vulnerable to desertion, and they're mainly used for propaganda (the selfie army).

Speaking of the Chechens, looks like their leader is in a coma. Lots of speculation on the cause but sounds like the one thing they have ruled out is actual battle injuries, which will come as a surprise to absolutely no one.
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 15, 2023, 11:53:13 pm
He looked awful when he had that meeting with Putin a few weeks/months ago. Was shocked to find out that that c*nt is younger than me. He looked like a 60 year old on his last legs. Would be interesting what happens if he croaks. Could be trouble for putin in Chechnya...
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2023, 05:07:06 am
Quote from: stoa on September 15, 2023, 11:53:13 pm
He looked awful when he had that meeting with Putin a few weeks/months ago. Was shocked to find out that that c*nt is younger than me. He looked like a 60 year old on his last legs. Would be interesting what happens if he croaks. Could be trouble for putin in Chechnya...
Ramzan Kadyrov is not a recognized Chechen leader, he was installed by Putin to help him "control extremists". Chechens, in general, are not pro-Russian, and a lot of Chechens are fighting in the war on the Ukrainian side. The same is with the Crimean Tatars, who don't consider themselves (Tatars) as separate ethnicity; they consider themselves as decedents of the Bulgars, who's kingdom occupied that area for centuries (http://www.bulgars.ru/stati/weblgar.htm).

There is a lot in the history that is not Russian, but the Russians take credit for. In fact, history, religion, language and alphabet, none of them is Russian. But they are the power of the day, so all credit taken... Hence, you have all these different-colored conflicts between Russians (whatever that means) and every nation, ethnicity, etc.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2023, 11:40:53 am
Quote
The Ukrainian drone was so 'destroyed', the Samum had to be towed back to the port.

🫠




;D
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 16, 2023, 09:10:46 pm
Promises are good, but it will be better when these pledges become reality.

https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/09/15/european-aid-to-ukraine-now-surpasses-us-contributions-kiel-institute/
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:17:29 am
Quote from: Red Beret on September 16, 2023, 09:10:46 pm
Promises are good, but it will be better when these pledges become reality.

https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/09/15/european-aid-to-ukraine-now-surpasses-us-contributions-kiel-institute/
Jesus wept, it's not a competition for fuck sake, I'm sure any aid given is appreciated by Ukraine.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:00:46 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:17:29 am
Jesus wept, it's not a competition for fuck sake, I'm sure any aid given is appreciated by Ukraine.
It's not a competition, no one suggested that, but it's good when governments put their money where their mouth is. The US has long been footing military conflict bills on behalf of NATO all over the world (a lot of them unnecessary conflicts, I'd be the first to admit that, but nonetheless). Trump was a fucking twat, but his views on some things were spot on - like the European countries not paying their NATO dues, the Chinese imposing their military presence and infringing on several countries sovereignty in South China Sea, the North Korea's nuclear ambitions, and Iran's aggressive interventions in the Arab world. Hate the man, but respect what's right. Only after the Ukraine war NATO countries are starting to take the military spending seriously, and many of them are now contributing the 2% of their GDP. It didn't have to come to that, in my view.

Disclaimer: this is coming from a person who thought that NATO was done after the collapse of communism. I still believe that the better solution for Europe was to have its own military alliance in unison with the US, Canada, etc., but not under the NATO umbrella. Had that transpired, I don't believe that the Yougoslavia intervention would have been the same, I don't believe that Putin would have been that aggressive in Ukraine, and I don't believe that many South American and African countries would have shown the support for Russia they do now. Maybe not even India and China. Anyway...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:06:38 am
What are these NATO dues exactly and when are they mmm due ?
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:19:15 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:06:38 am
What are these NATO dues exactly and when are they mmm due ?
Are you asking about the pledged 2% from the respective GDP contribution?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:25:36 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:19:15 am
Are you asking about the pledged 2% from the respective GDP contribution?

Asking what these so called dues are.

Fuck what the yanks spend on their overpriced hardware and bloated r&d, none of that matters, what matters is the free healthcare and safety nets that other countries put before that shit.

It's also been pointed out by people much more in the know and way smarter than us, that the delusional halfwit Russian stooge was talking bollocks.

His end goal was to destroy NATO from within.


farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:35:04 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:25:36 am
Asking what these so called dues are.

Fuck what the yanks spend on their overpriced hardware and bloated r&d, none of that matters, what matters is the free healthcare and safety nets that other countries put before that shit.

It's also been pointed out by people much more in the know and way smarter than us, that the delusional halfwit Russian stooge was talking bollocks.

His end goal was to destroy NATO from within.

On the bit in bold, 100%. But here (in the US), people don't look at this the same way. Incomprehensible to me (I'm an immigrant), but it is what it is. I dread the time after I retire and I need medical care...

As for Putin, I have no clue what his thoughts were or are. But I can certainly imagine a world in which Europe has its own defense agency with its own geopolitical guidelines, which divert from those of the US. Only in my imagination, apparently...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:46:35 am
I agree that we gave the midget way too much credit and slack, but lets not kid ourselves, had he rolled into a member of the eu, the Russians would've been obliterated before they'd made it to the next border. And that would've been with or without the yanks help.

European armies including our own are already pretty well integrated.


Back to Trump, he was talking bollocks, the 2% was a target (no money went to NATO) that everyone was on schedule to hit. And could have been easily if we decided to do a bit of dodgy accounting on some R&D ourselves.

But he was talking bollocks mate and deserves fuck all credit for anything, mainly because he did fuck all.
