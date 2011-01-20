^^^ the problem with Storm Shadows is that, for all their ability, they have limited range. If they have any left, they're probably saving them for high value targets, rather than using them piecemeal.



Edit: looks like I was wrong about the range issue. Whilst at 300 nautical miles, the Storm Shadow is significantly shorter in range than some Russian counterparts, it's still significantly more than the 190 miles of the ATACMS, and only marginally less than the 310 miles of the Taurus. So yeah, they could be out, or as I said just saving them for high value targets.



Ukraine are crying out for long range missiles that can absolutely mangle Russia's defence in depth - shred their trenches, blow their mines, upend their logistics and wreck their reinforcements before they can be committed.



I'm honestly tired of this. NATO has done a lot of good for Ukraine, but niggling politicking like this really pisses me off. What are the US and Germany bothered about at this point? We're effectively at war with Russia anyway.



We're balls deep in this conflict, and whilst I don't advocate NATO troops pouring into Ukraine, there seems to be some disconnect amongst NATO members over the reality of our involvement. We're way past bet hedging and fence sitting here.