Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c_Bqcg52pr0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c_Bqcg52pr0</a>

Looks like Ukraine have retaken a bit of territory around Avdiivka, not a huge amount but enough to take a bit of pressure off as Russia have been trying to encircle it for a long time.

I've been wondering if we might see Ukraine do something like this, Russia have been pulling reserves away from other areas of the front for a while to defend against the main Ukrainian advance, which so far has gone unpunished by Ukraine as the rest of the front is largely static. I remember around this time last year Ukraine were quietly pushing to take Kreminna/Svatove in the east as it would cut off a major highway that runs along the front, it'll be interesting to see if they try to engage some of their reserves to open up a new direction of attack.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Wtf is up with Germany over these bloody Taurus missiles? It's like the dances of the seven fucking veils with this will they, won't they bs   :wanker
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Just saw that. It'll be interesting to see how quickly Ukraine can exploit the front. Russia clearly still has active artillery in the area, which is quite dangerous.  They will need to take it out before advancing in earnest.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Further to my recent comments to this thread about Musk and his interference of the attempted attack by Ukraine on the Russian fleet last year, I posted a Rachel Maddow video to the Musk thread:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=238529.msg19072125#msg19072125
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yeah, it feels like the US and Germany are hoping the other will send missiles first so they can then say Ukraine don't need more missiles, that was the excuse Biden used to not send ATACMS back when we sent Storm Shadow missiles, however we haven't really seen any Storm Shadow strikes in the news recently so I think Ukraine might be out of them.

Four different US officials have now suggested that cluster ATACMS could be coming soon which would be pretty big, they have a lot more munitions than the cluster shells that were sent previously and a much greater range, they should be really effective on a variety of targets and would force Russia to move a lot of resources further away again. Not sure how effective the cluster variant would be against the Kerch bridge but maybe they send a few more conventional ones too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
^^^ the problem with Storm Shadows is that, for all their ability, they have limited range. If they have any left, they're probably saving them for high value targets, rather than using them piecemeal.

Edit: looks like I was wrong about the range issue. Whilst at 300 nautical miles, the Storm Shadow is significantly shorter in range than some Russian counterparts, it's still significantly more than the 190 miles of the ATACMS,  and only marginally less than the 310 miles of the Taurus. So yeah, they could be out, or as I said just saving them for high value targets.

Ukraine are crying out for long range missiles that can absolutely mangle Russia's defence in depth  - shred their trenches, blow their mines, upend their logistics and wreck their reinforcements before they can be committed.

I'm honestly tired of this. NATO has done a lot of good for Ukraine, but niggling politicking like this really pisses me off. What are the US and Germany bothered about at this point? We're effectively at war with Russia anyway.

We're balls deep in this conflict, and whilst I don't advocate NATO troops pouring into Ukraine, there seems to be some disconnect amongst NATO members over the reality of our involvement. We're way past bet hedging and fence sitting here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
I dont think anyone can knock the US for what its not doing considering all that is still doing, lets not forget its already given the equivalent of our entire defence budget to Ukraine, its the rest of NATO (especially the Western European members) who need to get their arses in gear.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
The hope is that there are good reasons why these stalls are happening and they'll slowly go away. The US doesn't have huge stockpiles of ATACM's because they didn't want to pay for huge amounts of them when there was no conflict to use them in, the idea being that they buy enough to keep themselves supplied while production ramps up if a conflict does start. It sounds like they might now be close to agreeing a contract to produce PrSM's, which are the successor to ATACM's, and as a result the US will have stockpiles that Ukraine could then use.

How quickly all this happens is difficult to say, but time is running out if they want them to have an impact on the current offensive, unless Ukraine plans to keep pushing throughout the winter. Hopefully the next time we hear about them will be when one blows up a supply depot somewhere a week from now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Certainly larger European NATO nations can do more. It's important to remember that smaller countries need to consider their own defensive needs also.

Then of course you have the countries about to join NATO as well.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Hopefully Switzerland gets fucked off a bit after all of this too, there was a recent attempt to send around 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine that the Swiss vetoed because the tanks were produced there, and they're "neutral" so therefore don't want to get involved.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
The eastern countries have had the incentive of giving away all their Soviet era equipment which Ukraine actively want, in exchange for more up to date western equipment. Ukraine are now at the stage that the eastern European countries were formerly at, and looking to progress to the stage where eastern Europe are now at (converting to western standards).

I suspect eastern Europe may rev up their arms industries, and arrange their own entente on top of NATO, supplying equipment to anyone threatened by Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yeah. Russia has messed up badly. Regardless of how this conflict turns out, the Russian military is going to be a shadow of its former self, and facing a Western border armed to the teeth.

Most modern armies are geared up for short wars, and Russia has lost the ability to overwhelm Ukraine with sheer numbers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
The two types of cruise missiles have very similar capabilities in terms of range / payload and guidance. The main difference is that they use different flight trajectories with Storm Shadow using elevated altitudes whilst the Taurus is optimised for low altitude, I'm not sure there is a clear favourite for either in terms of evading Russian Air defences.

https://continental-defence.com/comparing-taurus-vs-storm-shadow-missiles-key-differences-and-russian-countermeasures

The other thing to consider is that these weapons need to be integrated with Ukrainian Aircraft, It sounds like they've done that now with Storm Shadow but they'll need to do the same for Taurus. Actually looks like it's been cleared for use with quite a few platforms.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taurus_KEPD_350
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Storm_Shadow
