I found Frume's arguments persuasive. Since it was a national security matter, Musk should have referred the decision to the US State Department, the White House, etc. I hope Starlink is nationalised and taken way from him.



On what grounds? It is a private company offering network services to the public, it is probably outside of the terms of use for the network to be used for military purposes anyway, a bit like using it for criminal activities. If the US government want to supply a network and services to Ukraine for military use then it should supply it themselves through military contracts which would also ensure it meets the relevant military standards for reliability, security, accuracy, latency etc. - all rather important when used for weapon targeting. As I say, I am far from a Musk fan but it feels a little bit like he is being made a scapegoat for the inability of the US government/military/NATO et al to provide this sort of capability.The nationalisation of the company is an interesting question, I could see there being one hell of a battle in the courts over that and it isn't a given that the verdict would go the governments way. I hate to do this and quote him, but he does have a point here:-How am I in this war? Musk asked rhetorically in an interview with Isaacson. Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes.