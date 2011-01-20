« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 12:29:55 am
Quote from: Peabee on September  6, 2023, 11:55:32 pm


Youre not supposed to change your opinion based on evidence and events. You should stick to one opinion belligerently.

Peabee is a genius...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 12:47:05 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on September  7, 2023, 12:29:55 am
Peabee is a genius...


They say theres a fine line between madness and genius. I am definitely within the former, going off the evidence.  :P
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 01:54:21 am
Quote from: Peabee on September  7, 2023, 12:47:05 am

They say theres a fine line between madness and genius. I am definitely within the former, going off the evidence.  :P

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 08:00:49 am
Quote from: Peabee on September  6, 2023, 11:55:32 pm
  ;D

Youre not supposed to change your opinion based on evidence and events. You should stick to one opinion belligerently. Thats how we build knowledge  ::)

Im not saying I agree with your posts or opinion btw, just that youre entitled to change it when events and information are extremely fluid and swimming in propaganda from all sides.

I think Yorky's point was about changing your opinion and them claiming that's the position you've held all along. Personally I'm rarely arsed going to such lengths to disprove such a thing, but each to their own. ;D

Getting back on topic, seems that destruction of Russian artillery has ramped up the past few days. Seems they are losing them at around 30 odd a day.
Red Beret

Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 08:45:11 am
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/russias-artillery-war-ukraine-challenges-and-innovations

I don't fully understand this, but I found it when trying to visualise what modern artillery looks like (I had ww2 images in my head).  Quite interesting appraisal of how they are using artillery now .
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 09:14:57 am
Quote from: Red Beret on September  7, 2023, 08:00:49 am
I think Yorky's point was about changing your opinion and them claiming that's the position you've held all along. Personally I'm rarely arsed going to such lengths to disprove such a thing, but each to their own. ;D

That's partly it. If you've changed your opinion because of the impact of evidence then why deny it? Why pretend you've always held the same opinion when you clearly haven't.

Mister Flip Flop remains consistent in one thing. He is in permanent panic mode. He panicked at the start of this thing ("Putin is going to nuke us all if we provoke him in any way"). He's panicking now ("Total war, it has to be total war!") A calm, rational examiner of the evidence he is not.

 
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 09:20:49 am
Quote from: Red Beret on September  7, 2023, 08:00:49 am
Getting back on topic, seems that destruction of Russian artillery has ramped up the past few days. Seems they are losing them at around 30 odd a day.

It's a bit less exciting sounding but Russian truck losses have gone up significantly too, likely a result of Ukraine getting close to their main supply lines. Potentially really significant as Ukraine's strategy has often been to starve Russian positions of supplies and reinforcements for long periods before attacking worn out and poorly equipped units, so being able to constantly hit their supply routes is huge.

On a more positive western note, it looks like Germany has delivered the first batch of Gepard ammo from their new production line, with 40k rounds planned for this year and I think 300k for next year. Gepard's are older anti-air guns that were being phased out, but have been proving incredibly effective at dealing with drones, so the more the better as it'll allow Ukraine to save their AA missiles to use on jets and incoming missiles.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 09:38:11 am
Quote from: PaulF on September  7, 2023, 08:45:11 am
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/russias-artillery-war-ukraine-challenges-and-innovations

I don't fully understand this, but I found it when trying to visualise what modern artillery looks like (I had ww2 images in my head).  Quite interesting appraisal of how they are using artillery now .

Artillery needs to be mobile, otherwise they're effectively single use weapons (counter battery fire, eg. Nebelwerfers which didn't survive in Normandy if they hadn't shifted at most 2 minutes after firing) .
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 10:15:11 am
Quote from: Sangria on September  7, 2023, 09:38:11 am
Artillery needs to be mobile, otherwise they're effectively single use weapons (counter battery fire, eg. Nebelwerfers which didn't survive in Normandy if they hadn't shifted at most 2 minutes after firing) .

Yeah, both sides have counter-battery radar which can detect the trajectory of a shell and use it to pinpoint the source, as well as a lot of drones in the sky that can spot artillery getting into position. This is one of the reasons why cluster munitions are so useful, particularly the dual use ones the US supplied to Ukraine. If you've only got enough time to get one shot on a target before it moves then a shell which blankets an area with explosives will be more effective than a single bang.

Ukraine are also rockets that contain 180,000 tungsten balls, giving them a high chance of shredding the target if their aim is roughly correct, as artillery isn't armoured.

Here's a target getting hit with one of these tungsten rockets, safe for work as you don't see any people.
https://www.reddit.com/r/UkraineConflict/comments/146my0l/ukrainian_himars_m30a1_tungsten_balls_from_hell/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 04:22:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September  7, 2023, 08:45:11 am
https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/russias-artillery-war-ukraine-challenges-and-innovations

I don't fully understand this, but I found it when trying to visualise what modern artillery looks like (I had ww2 images in my head).  Quite interesting appraisal of how they are using artillery now .
Thanks for posting, Paul!
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 05:27:06 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on September  7, 2023, 09:20:49 am
It's a bit less exciting sounding but Russian truck losses have gone up significantly too, likely a result of Ukraine getting close to their main supply lines. Potentially really significant as Ukraine's strategy has often been to starve Russian positions of supplies and reinforcements for long periods before attacking worn out and poorly equipped units, so being able to constantly hit their supply routes is huge.

On a more positive western note, it looks like Germany has delivered the first batch of Gepard ammo from their new production line, with 40k rounds planned for this year and I think 300k for next year. Gepard's are older anti-air guns that were being phased out, but have been proving incredibly effective at dealing with drones, so the more the better as it'll allow Ukraine to save their AA missiles to use on jets and incoming missiles.

The Soviets relied on American trucks in WWII. Not glamorous but essential.

And the German 88mm anti aircraft guns made excellent tank destroyers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 06:11:02 pm
Nice to see the head of NATO rail against those complaining about the speed of Ukraine's offensive.

https://mstdn.social/@noelreports/111024230720727254

Plus, a suggestion that  Musk has been denying Ukraine use of Starlink. But there seem to be a lot of tech nerds contesting that allegation, so I'm unsure of the validity.

https://mstdn.social/@noelreports/111024072065484756

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 08:50:23 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on September  7, 2023, 10:15:11 am
Yeah, both sides have counter-battery radar which can detect the trajectory of a shell and use it to pinpoint the source, as well as a lot of drones in the sky that can spot artillery getting into position. This is one of the reasons why cluster munitions are so useful, particularly the dual use ones the US supplied to Ukraine. If you've only got enough time to get one shot on a target before it moves then a shell which blankets an area with explosives will be more effective than a single bang.

Ukraine are also rockets that contain 180,000 tungsten balls, giving them a high chance of shredding the target if their aim is roughly correct, as artillery isn't armoured.

Here's a target getting hit with one of these tungsten rockets, safe for work as you don't see any people.
https://www.reddit.com/r/UkraineConflict/comments/146my0l/ukrainian_himars_m30a1_tungsten_balls_from_hell/

I was going to say that a round like that must be used primarily to shred the crew rather then the artillery piece itself but that was before I saw the video, Im guessing the ball bearings will just set everything off, fuel tanks, the units own ammunition (as looks like it happens in the video with those two rockets going off), as well as tear through the electronic systems that operate and target the artillery.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 10:58:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September  7, 2023, 08:50:23 pm
I was going to say that a round like that must be used primarily to shred the crew rather then the artillery piece itself but that was before I saw the video, Im guessing the ball bearings will just set everything off, fuel tanks, the units own ammunition (as looks like it happens in the video with those two rockets going off), as well as tear through the electronic systems that operate and target the artillery.

As I recall, a lot of anti tank rounds won't necessarily penetrate a tank's armour. But they can fragment the interior wall of the tank's cabin and turn the inside into a shrapnel blender. I imagine ball bearing rounds can do similar on lightly armoured targets, and they're of course much safer than cluster munitions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
September 7, 2023, 11:19:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September  7, 2023, 10:58:14 pm
As I recall, a lot of anti tank rounds won't necessarily penetrate a tank's armour. But they can fragment the interior wall of the tank's cabin and turn the inside into a shrapnel blender. I imagine ball bearing rounds can do similar on lightly armoured targets, and they're of course much safer than cluster munitions.

Known as spalling, and the terror of tank crews. The archetypal British tank round, used by British tanks and no one else, is High Explosive Squashed Head. Its whole purpose is to spall the target.

Incidentally, one of the most famous tank-killing incidents in WW2 led to a piece of technology which is still in use today, and has been adopted by Commonwealth countries and even the US. In 1944, Michael Wittmann found a large group of British tanks and softskins in a laager, their crews brewing tea outside their vehicles. Wittmann's Tiger knocked out a number of tanks, made especially vulnerable because they were unmanned, before it was eventually destroyed in turn by a British tank whose crew got into action rather than dived for cover. Because of this and other similar incidents, resulting in a substantial number of crewmen killed when they were outside their vehicle, the 1945 Centurion introduced the boiling vessel, which meant crews could now brew tea without leaving the safety of their tank.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:39:58 am
Gotta be able to make your tea in safety, if not in comfort.  ;D


I saw that the Wikipedia article on the Challenger 2 has been updated to reflect its first combat loss. It also seems that that, although Ukraine will be going with the Leopard tank as their future mainstay, the CH2 crews are very pleased with their machines.

They call it, the "sniper rifle" of tanks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:51:26 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:39:58 am
Gotta be able to make your tea in safety, if not in comfort.  ;D


I saw that the Wikipedia article on the Challenger 2 has been updated to reflect its first combat loss. It also seems that that, although Ukraine will be going with the Leopard tank as their future mainstay, the CH2 crews are very pleased with their machines.

They call it, the "sniper rifle" of tanks.

The tank did its job. It fell victim to a mine, which you can't do much about other than keep a lookout. The crew survived the vehicle's loss, and will benefit from the experience (unlike the Russian tank crews spread around the landscape).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:53:16 am
Indeed. I can't imagine Russian tank crews are easy to replace either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:55:30 am
Looks like the US have announced the transfer of seized Russian funds to Ukraine. Not a large amount but hopefully it breaks a taboo and more follows, as financial losses to oligarchs could be the best way to put an end to Putin.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/kremlin-loses-the-plot-as-us-sends-oligarchs-cash-to-ukraine?ref=scroll

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:58:59 am
Quote from: Red Beret on September  7, 2023, 10:58:14 pm
As I recall, a lot of anti tank rounds won't necessarily penetrate a tank's armour. But they can fragment the interior wall of the tank's cabin and turn the inside into a shrapnel blender. I imagine ball bearing rounds can do similar on lightly armoured targets, and they're of course much safer than cluster munitions.

There seems to be a special word for this kind of horror.  It appears plenty put secondary armour on tanks in an effort to avoid this. Some of it quite homebrew.  Nothing as makeshift though as my favourite diy armour.


--edit-- I wonder if Luke Shaw has considered this for training to protect his head during headers practice.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:27:51 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:58:59 am
There seems to be a special word for this kind of horror.  It appears plenty put secondary armour on tanks in an effort to avoid this. Some of it quite homebrew.  Nothing as makeshift though as my favourite diy armour.


--edit-- I wonder if Luke Shaw has considered this for training to protect his head during headers practice.....


A lot of tanks have reactive armour added (they look like lots of bricks around the turret and front on the tank). My understanding is those bricks are actually explosive so when a shell hits the tank the brick explodes and the impact of the shell on the tank is reduced as the shell is pushed away from the tank by the explosion of the armour. But then there are shells that can counteract that as they have two warheads, first one is used to set off the reactive armour, the second to deal with the actual tank armour.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:01:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on September  7, 2023, 10:15:11 am

Here's a target getting hit with one of these tungsten rockets, safe for work as you don't see any people.
https://www.reddit.com/r/UkraineConflict/comments/146my0l/ukrainian_himars_m30a1_tungsten_balls_from_hell/
I'm looking at the video, and I see the mortar hitting behind the truck, and after the dust settles, the truck appear whole and fires two rounds. Was it judged that the truck was destroyed? I'm confused...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:39:49 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:01:10 pm
I'm looking at the video, and I see the mortar hitting behind the truck, and after the dust settles, the truck appear whole and fires two rounds. Was it judged that the truck was destroyed? I'm confused...

The truck isnt firing those two rounds out of choice, its because the ball bearings flying all over the place have set the rockets off in an uncontrolled manner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:07:04 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:39:49 pm
The truck isnt firing those two rounds out of choice, its because the ball bearings flying all over the place have set the rockets off in an uncontrolled manner.

Yeah, I saw a video of Ukrainians inspecting a Russian AA radar after it took an indirect hit from one of these rockets and it was absolutely shredded all the way through.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:39:49 pm
The truck isnt firing those two rounds out of choice, its because the ball bearings flying all over the place have set the rockets off in an uncontrolled manner.
I thought so too, perhaps the shock wave set the rockets up, but the truck seems undamaged as far as one could tell from afar. I realize that the damage from shrapnel would be huge in numbers on on a much smaller scale. I'm curious whether the ability of this artillery truck has been permanently compromised.

Edit: I take that back, the shock wave cannot trigger the rocket firing, it happens 3 seconds after the blast.

Another observation - the mortar seems to come almost vertical from the top, not from a side. Is it fired by a drone?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
I thought so too, perhaps the shock wave set the rockets up, but the truck seems undamaged as far as one could tell from afar. I realize that the damage from shrapnel would be huge in numbers on on a much smaller scale. I'm curious whether the ability of this artillery truck has been permanently compromised.

Edit: I take that back, the shock wave cannot trigger the rocket firing, it happens 3 seconds after the blast.

Another observation - the mortar seems to come almost vertical from the top, not from a side. Is it fired by a drone?

It depends what has fired the ball bearing shot, howitzers, rocket launchers fire from such distance that the shot would go up in the air and then arch downwards
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm
Not sure whether anybody has seen Newsnight but Musk was getting criticism about effectively not allowing the Ukrainians to use Starlink to attack the Russian fleet. I don't particularly like the bloke but I have mixed feelings about this. Governments shouldn't be relying on private companies to provide their defensive capabilities unless specifically contracted to do so. As Professor Michael Clarke said, they need to learn from this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001q9b4/newsnight-why-did-elon-musk-foil-crimea-attack
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:47:02 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm
Not sure whether anybody has seen Newsnight but Musk was getting criticism about effectively not allowing the Ukrainians to use Starlink to attack the Russian fleet. I don't particularly like the bloke but I have mixed feelings about this. Governments shouldn't be relying on private companies to provide their defensive capabilities unless specifically contracted to do so. As Professor Michael Clarke said, they need to learn from this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001q9b4/newsnight-why-did-elon-musk-foil-crimea-attack

Musk won't be long for this world if he keeps this up. Real bang of the right wing off him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:53:06 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm
I thought so too, perhaps the shock wave set the rockets up, but the truck seems undamaged as far as one could tell from afar. I realize that the damage from shrapnel would be huge in numbers on on a much smaller scale. I'm curious whether the ability of this artillery truck has been permanently compromised.

Edit: I take that back, the shock wave cannot trigger the rocket firing, it happens 3 seconds after the blast.

Another observation - the mortar seems to come almost vertical from the top, not from a side. Is it fired by a drone?
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm
It depends what has fired the ball bearing shot, howitzers, rocket launchers fire from such distance that the shot would go up in the air and then arch downwards

It's a rocket fired from a HIMARS.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:46:37 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm
Not sure whether anybody has seen Newsnight but Musk was getting criticism about effectively not allowing the Ukrainians to use Starlink to attack the Russian fleet. I don't particularly like the bloke but I have mixed feelings about this. Governments shouldn't be relying on private companies to provide their defensive capabilities unless specifically contracted to do so. As Professor Michael Clarke said, they need to learn from this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001q9b4/newsnight-why-did-elon-musk-foil-crimea-attack
I found Frume's arguments persuasive. Since it was a national security matter, Musk should have referred the decision to the US State Department, the White House, etc. I hope Starlink is nationalised and taken way from him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:22:12 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:47:02 am
Musk won't be long for this world if he keeps this up. Real bang of the right wing off him.
I bet he has had an underground lair built, like a Bond villain.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:04:08 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:46:37 am
I found Frume's arguments persuasive. Since it was a national security matter, Musk should have referred the decision to the US State Department, the White House, etc. I hope Starlink is nationalised and taken way from him.

On what grounds? It is a private company offering network services to the public, it is probably outside of the terms of use for the network to be used for military purposes anyway, a bit like using it for criminal activities. If the US government want to supply a network and services to Ukraine for military use then it should supply it themselves through military contracts which would also ensure it meets the relevant military standards for reliability, security, accuracy, latency etc. - all rather important when used for weapon targeting. As I say, I am far from a Musk fan but it feels a little bit like he is being made a scapegoat for the inability of the US government/military/NATO et al to provide this sort of capability.

The nationalisation of the company is an interesting question, I could see there being one hell of a battle in the courts over that and it isn't a given that the verdict would go the governments way. I hate to do this and quote him, but he does have a point here:-

How am I in this war? Musk asked rhetorically in an interview with Isaacson. Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:13:12 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:04:08 pm
On what grounds? It is a private company offering network services to the public, it is probably outside of the terms of use for the network to be used for military purposes anyway, a bit like using it for criminal activities. If the US government want to supply a network and services to Ukraine for military use then it should supply it themselves through military contracts which would also ensure it meets the relevant military standards for reliability, security, accuracy, latency etc. - all rather important when used for weapon targeting. As I say, I am far from a Musk fan but it feels a little bit like he is being made a scapegoat for the inability of the US government/military/NATO et al to provide this sort of capability.

Depends on whether and what agreements are in place and who's paying for it, which all seems pretty unclear. However, there were reports last year that the US and Poland (and possibly other countries) were paying for at least parts of the terminals and usage costs. In June Bloomberg reported that the there'll be an agreement between the Pentagon and Starlink for the US to pay for it. If that's actually the case, Musk was clearly in the wrong here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:46:10 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:04:08 pm
On what grounds? It is a private company offering network services to the public, it is probably outside of the terms of use for the network to be used for military purposes anyway, a bit like using it for criminal activities. If the US government want to supply a network and services to Ukraine for military use then it should supply it themselves through military contracts which would also ensure it meets the relevant military standards for reliability, security, accuracy, latency etc. - all rather important when used for weapon targeting. As I say, I am far from a Musk fan but it feels a little bit like he is being made a scapegoat for the inability of the US government/military/NATO et al to provide this sort of capability.

The nationalisation of the company is an interesting question, I could see there being one hell of a battle in the courts over that and it isn't a given that the verdict would go the governments way. I hate to do this and quote him, but he does have a point here:-

How am I in this war? Musk asked rhetorically in an interview with Isaacson. Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes.
Musk decision directly impacted US foreign policy. It really wasn't his decision to take. If he was so worried about involving himself in the war,* he should passed off the decision to the Government of the country in which he resides and is a citizen.

* Laughable, since the war had already started and Starlink was already in use by the Ukraine military.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1699979622048301199.html

https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/08/musk-says-he-limited-ukraines-starlink-to-prevent-attack-on-russia

The decision was not this arrogant fuck's to take.
