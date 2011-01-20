As I recall, a lot of anti tank rounds won't necessarily penetrate a tank's armour. But they can fragment the interior wall of the tank's cabin and turn the inside into a shrapnel blender. I imagine ball bearing rounds can do similar on lightly armoured targets, and they're of course much safer than cluster munitions.
Known as spalling, and the terror of tank crews. The archetypal British tank round, used by British tanks and no one else, is High Explosive Squashed Head. Its whole purpose is to spall the target.
Incidentally, one of the most famous tank-killing incidents in WW2 led to a piece of technology which is still in use today, and has been adopted by Commonwealth countries and even the US. In 1944, Michael Wittmann found a large group of British tanks and softskins in a laager, their crews brewing tea outside their vehicles. Wittmann's Tiger knocked out a number of tanks, made especially vulnerable because they were unmanned, before it was eventually destroyed in turn by a British tank whose crew got into action rather than dived for cover. Because of this and other similar incidents, resulting in a substantial number of crewmen killed when they were outside their vehicle, the 1945 Centurion introduced the boiling vessel, which meant crews could now brew tea without leaving the safety of their tank.