I think NATO have followed a good roadmap of slowly escalating their support for Ukraine, but they've often fallen short when it comes to the amount of support they're sending and also in terms of the bigger items.



Ukraine have been asking for Taurus missiles from Germany and ATACMS from the US for example, to fill the role the missiles sent by the UK and France have, but neither have been forthcoming and we haven't heard of many missile strikes for a while now, which suggests they're running low or gone completely.



The production of artillery has taken a long time, F-16's were talked about for 6-12 months before training even started, cluster munitions took a long time and were only eventually sent because artillery production was taking so long. Tanks were also sent in very small numbers and now it looks like they'll be getting closer to half of the F-16's originally discussed.



The exception to all of this has been the Baltic States, who have all donated a lot relative to their GDP.