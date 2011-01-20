« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 801891 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:45:56 pm
That's more about exploiting their raw materials.

Yeah but thats still a proxy war. Raw materials are finite and we are using more and more.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 06:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm
Yeah but thats still a proxy war.

Not really though is it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:54:38 pm
Not really though is it.

I disagree. Resources are finite.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:46:41 pm
Neither does the midget.

My point was that NATO strategy is built around air superiority, which means that a lot of the stuff that Ukraine desperately needs, such as artillery, isn't available in huge quantities.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm
Yeah but thats still a proxy war. Raw materials are finite and we are using more and more.
The Chinese have been exploiting the Tantalum from Congo for years, it's for consumer electronics officially, but I'm sure it can be used for missile guidance systems etc, there'll be war in Africa if the West decides they need it too.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,839
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 07:53:11 pm »
As I said yesterday, I don't consider this a proxy war, but defacto WW3, ie as good as. That doesn't mean it has to get as bad or worse than WW2, but it's clear that factions on both sides are coalescing. The longer this drags on, the greater the risk becomes.

War production is ramping up. But the days of building a ship a month, or tanks by the barrel load are long gone. Modern equipment is too sophisticated for that; it's not easily replaced once it has been destroyed.  What we will see, though, are huge numbers of drones, by air and sea, trying to overwhelm defences through sheer numbers.

There's still a choice that can be made. But there will come a point where there's no longer much of a choice other than all in or all out. Only history will really judge how this conflict will be viewed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm
The Chinese have been exploiting the Tantalum from Congo for years, it's for consumer electronics officially, but I'm sure it can be used for missile guidance systems etc, there'll be war in Africa if the West decides they need it too.

Agreed. Its been playing out for a while. Theyve even being using anti-colonialist feelings about the west while implementing their own version of colonialism.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14487 on: Today at 05:19:23 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm
NK  Russia . China/Iran


Fucking hell. No problem deciding who the baddies are  ;D
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14488 on: Today at 07:14:01 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:19:23 am


Fucking hell. No problem deciding who the baddies are  ;D

Puts me in mind if the Eurasia/Eastasia alliance in 1984
Logged
Believer

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14489 on: Today at 07:38:02 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm
How is it half hearted?, that's ludicrous, the only other thing they can do is send troops in, and that would start World War 3

Sending troops is not the only other thing. We could have ramped up production of missiles and shells 18 months ago to a war time footing but had our finger up our arse. F-16's still not in the field and it looks like the west is finding every excuse under the sun to avoid sending them. But hey Ukraine isn't in NATO right so their innocent people who are being killed aren't as important. We've failed them.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,000
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14490 on: Today at 09:33:46 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:38:02 am
Sending troops is not the only other thing. We could have ramped up production of missiles and shells 18 months ago to a war time footing but had our finger up our arse. F-16's still not in the field and it looks like the west is finding every excuse under the sun to avoid sending them. But hey Ukraine isn't in NATO right so their innocent people who are being killed aren't as important. We've failed them.

The West has been slow but its also worth clarifying that its not a case of us ramping up production, we actually need to start from scratch in most cases. Typically ammunition is made in large one off batches and then production finishes and thats pretty much the end, say when we sent Ukraine those 2,000 Javlin missiles, its not like we can just order another 2000 from Raytheon because the chances are they manufactured say 50,000 10 years ago and we bought some of those, there isnt a production line that churning out a 1,000 a month we can ask them to increase, they will need to start from pretty much zero production and start sourcing components, somewhere to make them, machinery etc, luckily the Russians are in the same situation.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,839
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14491 on: Today at 10:17:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:33:46 am
The West has been slow but its also worth clarifying that its not a case of us ramping up production, we actually need to start from scratch in most cases. Typically ammunition is made in large one off batches and then production finishes and thats pretty much the end, say when we sent Ukraine those 2,000 Javlin missiles, its not like we can just order another 2000 from Raytheon because the chances are they manufactured say 50,000 10 years ago and we bought some of those, there isnt a production line that churning out a 1,000 a month we can ask them to increase, they will need to start from pretty much zero production and start sourcing components, somewhere to make them, machinery etc, luckily the Russians are in the same situation.

That's true. As an example,  the UK's spearfish torpedo is one of the most advanced in the world, but it's already 30 years old. It is in the process of being upgraded.

One would hope producing ammunition and shells would be a relatively easy task, but it depends on whether the production lines are intact.

One thing I think we can all agree on - by the time this war ends, all of Europe is going to be armed to the teeth, and every gun and cannon it has will be aimed right at the Russian/Belarus border. Putin won't be sneaking up on anyone else, and Eastern Europe will be an even tougher prospect than it already was.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,053
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14492 on: Today at 11:36:06 am »
It does feel like we are doing the bare minimum to support Ukraine.  And I fully accept that bare minimum is billions of pounds worth of equipment. Though in terms of military spend, a billion seems to be about the least you can spend on anything.

I guess Nato should commit to building and funding a production line for ammunition.  I don't know what they launch shells from these days, I envisage the old WW2 type canons, but an essentially unlimited supply of those and shells should be possible?

On a side note, can't Russia do that now? Then they don't need massive hi tech equipment. Just massive volumes of production lines and raw materials (which I believe they have?)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,839
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14493 on: Today at 11:54:21 am »
One of the reasons the US provided Ukraine with cluster munitions was because of a shortage of general purpose 155mm shells.

When we think of what has been promised to Ukraine compared to what has been delivered, we have to remember that NATO countries will have to spend money and resources reactivating production lines to mass produce what's needed.

And we're going to need a lot, as we're going to need to stockpile materials for NATO itself, as well as supplying Ukraine.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:36:06 am

On a side note, can't Russia do that now? Then they don't need massive hi tech equipment. Just massive volumes of production lines and raw materials (which I believe they have?)

Russia has burned through its stockpiles of ammunition. It will never "run out", but now it's being produced and used in real time. As a consequence, usage has fallen off.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:55:59 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14494 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:54:21 am
One of the reasons the US provided Ukraine with cluster munitions was because of a shortage of general purpose 155mm shells.

When we think of what has been promised to Ukraine compared to what has been delivered, we have to remember that NATO countries will have to spend money and resources reactivating production lines to mass produce what's needed.

And we're going to need a lot, as we're going to need to stockpile materials for NATO itself, as well as supplying Ukraine.

Russia has burned through its stockpiles of ammunition. It will never "run out", but now it's being produced and used in real time. As a consequence, usage has fallen off.

The positive is that NATO munitions are heavily standardised, so any ammunition produced for any NATO country can be used by any NATO country. The main barrier is agreement on how they can be used by Ukraine, which is a political one.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14495 on: Today at 02:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:38:02 am
Sending troops is not the only other thing. We could have ramped up production of missiles and shells 18 months ago to a war time footing but had our finger up our arse. F-16's still not in the field and it looks like the west is finding every excuse under the sun to avoid sending them. But hey Ukraine isn't in NATO right so their innocent people who are being killed aren't as important. We've failed them.
The West could have just done fuck all, as Ukraine aren't a NATO or EU member, they weren't obligated to do anything, but they have, the West can't supply Ukraine with their own state of the art weaponry as it'll instantly weaken them should the Chinese or North Korea decide to start anything, in the words of Paulie Walnuts "woid to the wise, rememba Pearl Harba".
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14496 on: Today at 03:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:38:02 am
Sending troops is not the only other thing. We could have ramped up production of missiles and shells 18 months ago to a war time footing but had our finger up our arse. F-16's still not in the field and it looks like the west is finding every excuse under the sun to avoid sending them. But hey Ukraine isn't in NATO right so their innocent people who are being killed aren't as important. We've failed them.

I hope I'm not doing you a disservice, but weren't were once worried sick that NATO might escalate the conflict by doing precisely what you're now wishing had been done?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,839
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14497 on: Today at 03:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:05:38 pm
I hope I'm not doing you a disservice, but weren't were once worried sick that NATO might escalate the conflict by doing precisely what you're now wishing had been done?

As I recall, Flip Flop has long advocated that NATO should set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14498 on: Today at 03:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:05:38 pm
I hope I'm not doing you a disservice, but weren't were once worried sick that NATO might escalate the conflict by doing precisely what you're now wishing had been done?

IIRC the above poster has long been an advocate of going into a full-on WW3.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14499 on: Today at 04:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:14:52 pm
As I recall, Flip Flop has long advocated that NATO should set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

This is correct. I've said since day one we must be doing more including a no fly zone. I understand it's risky and pilots most likely would be shot down and captured but what's the point in just standing by and watching as the below happens?  I've never advocated for boots on the ground but im disgusted at the "they aren't in NATO" approach, they're human beings for goodness sake.

https://twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine/status/1699407401772843266

People going about their daily business being slaughtered  :no

It also turns out the early reports from Ukraine of Russian drones hitting Romania are correct. If we keep letting the Moscow dwarf take the piss like this then we stand for absolutely fcuk all.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:05 pm by Mister Flip Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14500 on: Today at 04:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:33:56 pm
This is correct. I've said since day one we must be doing more including a no fly zone. I understand it's risky and pilots most likely would be shot down and captured but what's the point in just standing by and watching as the below happens?  I've never advocated for boots on the ground but im disgusted at the "they aren't in NATO" approach, they're human beings for goodness sake.

https://twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine/status/1699407401772843266

People going about their daily business being slaughtered  :no

It also turns out the early reports from Ukraine of Russian drones hitting Romania are correct. If we keep letting the Moscow dwarf take the piss like this then we stand for absolutely fcuk all.

Tell me the last time a Russian jet flew into and attacked Ukraine ? 

It's not a trick question, I honestly cannot remember but you don't need planes to turn an area into a no fly zone.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,084
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14501 on: Today at 05:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:14:01 am
Puts me in mind if the Eurasia/Eastasia alliance in 1984
News report: "Everything is quiet on the Polish-Chinese border."
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14502 on: Today at 05:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:33:56 pm
This is correct. I've said since day one we must be doing more including a no fly zone

I just checked what you were saying from "Day one" because this didn't sound right.

Two things obsessed your mind in the build up to the invasion. The first was that the United States and Biden (who you refer to as a "senile old fart") were deliberately creating a scare where none existed. The second was a screaming fear that Putin would drop a nuke at the smallest provocation:

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February  6, 2022, 09:11:50 am
Looks like a full scale war on the European continent is imminent  :'( It really wouldn't take much for it to go nuclear unfortunately.

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February  6, 2022, 11:04:32 am
Nobody said full scale nuclear war but Russia has battlefield tactical nukes at their disposal that nobody can say with 100% clarity won't be deployed if backed into a corner. Nobody knows but only a complete fool would rule out the possibility.

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 18, 2022, 10:39:15 pm
Senile old fart doesn't know whst dsy it is ffs.

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 17, 2022, 05:41:34 pm
The first casualty of any war is the truth. I would trust US/UK "intelligence" about as much as i would Prince Andrew at a teenage girls disco.

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 24, 2022, 03:20:35 pm
All i know is that Putin is a madman and has a massive army/airforce/navy with nuclear weapons. He will not lose nicely. This is far far more dangerous a situation than the cuban missile crisis.

I'm not to proud to say im fearful.

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 24, 2022, 10:07:02 am
That speech from Putin is chilling. Basically threatening the west with nuclear weapons if they come to Ukraines defence

I find all this hard to square with your current mania for all-out World War Three.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,839
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14503 on: Today at 05:18:15 pm »
I don't think it's fair or appropriate to take what someone said almost 18 months ago when their war first started and use it against them now. We all thought Ukraine would be steamrollered in a matter of weeks. It's testament to their fighting spirit and NATO's support that they still even have a country. The situation has changed and people are allowed to change their minds as a result.

That said...

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:33:56 pm
This is correct. I've said since day one we must be doing more including a no fly zone. I understand it's risky and pilots most likely would be shot down and captured but what's the point in just standing by and watching as the below happens?  I've never advocated for boots on the ground but im disgusted at the "they aren't in NATO" approach, they're human beings for goodness sake.

https://twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine/status/1699407401772843266

People going about their daily business being slaughtered  :no

It also turns out the early reports from Ukraine of Russian drones hitting Romania are correct. If we keep letting the Moscow dwarf take the piss like this then we stand for absolutely fcuk all.


The point is containment and preventing needless escalation that could quickly spiral out of control. And as WAP says, Russia doesn't dare use its aircraft over Ukraine. Their drones are increasingly easy targets, but they're more easily replaced than Migs and pilots.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14504 on: Today at 05:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:18:15 pm
I don't think it's fair or appropriate to take what someone said almost 18 months ago when their war first started and use it against them now.

It is when someone claims they wanted a No-Fly zone "from Day One".

I also  think it's  fair to scrutinise the judgment of someone who seems so cavalier about a massive NATO military response against Russia. One way of doing that is to sample what they've said over the last eighteen months. On this evidence Flip Flop's judgment seems to me to be consistently skew-whiff.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14505 on: Today at 05:38:48 pm »
The senile old fart post really boiled my piss, it had MAGA written all over it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14506 on: Today at 06:03:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:38:48 pm
The senile old fart post really boiled my piss, it had MAGA written all over it.

Indeed. And the "senile old fart" was absolutely right about Putin's intention to invade (Mister Flip Flop being, of course, absolutely wrong).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14507 on: Today at 06:14:01 pm »
I think NATO have followed a good roadmap of slowly escalating their support for Ukraine, but they've often fallen short when it comes to the amount of support they're sending and also in terms of the bigger items.

Ukraine have been asking for Taurus missiles from Germany and ATACMS from the US for example, to fill the role the missiles sent by the UK and France have, but neither have been forthcoming and we haven't heard of many missile strikes for a while now, which suggests they're running low or gone completely.

The production of artillery has taken a long time, F-16's were talked about for 6-12 months before training even started, cluster munitions took a long time and were only eventually sent because artillery production was taking so long. Tanks were also sent in very small numbers and now it looks like they'll be getting closer to half of the F-16's originally discussed.

The exception to all of this has been the Baltic States, who have all donated a lot relative to their GDP.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14508 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:14:01 pm
I think NATO have followed a good roadmap of slowly escalating their support for Ukraine, but they've often fallen short when it comes to the amount of support they're sending and also in terms of the bigger items.

Ukraine have been asking for Taurus missiles from Germany and ATACMS from the US for example, to fill the role the missiles sent by the UK and France have, but neither have been forthcoming and we haven't heard of many missile strikes for a while now, which suggests they're running low or gone completely.

The production of artillery has taken a long time, F-16's were talked about for 6-12 months before training even started, cluster munitions took a long time and were only eventually sent because artillery production was taking so long. Tanks were also sent in very small numbers and now it looks like they'll be getting closer to half of the F-16's originally discussed.

The exception to all of this has been the Baltic States, who have all donated a lot relative to their GDP.
Given that they're right at the front I can understand their eagerness.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14509 on: Today at 06:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:12:58 pm
I just checked what you were saying from "Day one" because this didn't sound right.

Two things obsessed your mind in the build up to the invasion. The first was that the United States and Biden (who you refer to as a "senile old fart") were deliberately creating a scare where none existed. The second was a screaming fear that Putin would drop a nuke at the smallest provocation:

I find all this hard to square with your current mania for all-out World War Three.

Wow, talk about creepy. Will you be going through my bins also?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14510 on: Today at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:38:48 pm
The senile old fart post really boiled my piss, it had MAGA written all over it.

Yes because anyone who thinks Biden is a senile old fart is a fan of Trump.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14511 on: Today at 06:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:31:16 pm
Wow, talk about creepy. Will you be going through my bins also?
It is not remotely creepy. These are public posts at a forum to which you both belong, relevant to the subject at hand. Your miserable attempt to re-frame normal actions as 'creepy' only further undermines your credibility.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14512 on: Today at 06:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:18:15 pm
I don't think it's fair or appropriate to take what someone said almost 18 months ago when their war first started and use it against them now. We all thought Ukraine would be steamrollered in a matter of weeks. It's testament to their fighting spirit and NATO's support that they still even have a country. The situation has changed and people are allowed to change their minds as a result.

That said...

The point is containment and preventing needless escalation that could quickly spiral out of control. And as WAP says, Russia doesn't dare use its aircraft over Ukraine. Their drones are increasingly easy targets, but they're more easily replaced than Migs and pilots.

I don't think it will spiral out of control and i did at one point, people change their minds based on events. If anything the last 18 months have shown us that all Putin's red lines are bluster. I'm just desperatly disappointed at the lack of urgency to back Ukraine all the way. It's massively frustrating when you see events like today.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14513 on: Today at 06:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:35:49 pm
It is not remotely creepy. These are public posts at a forum to which you both belong, relevant to the subject at hand. Your miserable attempt to re-frame normal actions as 'creepy' only further undermines your credibility.

That's fair enough and an opinion i'll take on board. I still think quoting someone who made posts almost 2 years ago is a bit weird.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14514 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:34:12 pm
Yes because anyone who thinks Biden is a senile old fart is a fan of Trump.

That senile old fart was spot on though wasn't he.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14515 on: Today at 06:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:31:16 pm
Wow, talk about creepy. Will you be going through my bins also?

No need. There's plenty of your rubbish available at the click of a mouse.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14516 on: Today at 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:38:30 pm
I don't think it will spiral out of control and i did at one point, people change their minds based on events. If anything the last 18 months have shown us that all Putin's red lines are bluster. I'm just desperatly disappointed at the lack of urgency to back Ukraine all the way. It's massively frustrating when you see events like today.

What is all the way ?

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14517 on: Today at 06:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:40:57 pm
That's fair enough and an opinion i'll take on board. I still think quoting someone who made posts almost 2 years ago is a bit weird.
But it happens all the time here (and elsewhere). If someone posts something contradictory, and they seemingly fail to acknowledge their apparent volte-face, someone is likely to bring it up. I am sure just about all of us have changed our position on various matters here over the years, and do not always realise that 'our views have evolved'. I am all but certain this is true for me too.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 