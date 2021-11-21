As I said yesterday, I don't consider this a proxy war, but defacto WW3, ie as good as. That doesn't mean it has to get as bad or worse than WW2, but it's clear that factions on both sides are coalescing. The longer this drags on, the greater the risk becomes.



War production is ramping up. But the days of building a ship a month, or tanks by the barrel load are long gone. Modern equipment is too sophisticated for that; it's not easily replaced once it has been destroyed. What we will see, though, are huge numbers of drones, by air and sea, trying to overwhelm defences through sheer numbers.



There's still a choice that can be made. But there will come a point where there's no longer much of a choice other than all in or all out. Only history will really judge how this conflict will be viewed.