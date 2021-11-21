« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 801330 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:45:56 pm
That's more about exploiting their raw materials.

Yeah but thats still a proxy war. Raw materials are finite and we are using more and more.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 06:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm
Yeah but thats still a proxy war.

Not really though is it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:54:38 pm
Not really though is it.

I disagree. Resources are finite.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,256
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:46:41 pm
Neither does the midget.

My point was that NATO strategy is built around air superiority, which means that a lot of the stuff that Ukraine desperately needs, such as artillery, isn't available in huge quantities.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm
Yeah but thats still a proxy war. Raw materials are finite and we are using more and more.
The Chinese have been exploiting the Tantalum from Congo for years, it's for consumer electronics officially, but I'm sure it can be used for missile guidance systems etc, there'll be war in Africa if the West decides they need it too.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,825
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 07:53:11 pm »
As I said yesterday, I don't consider this a proxy war, but defacto WW3, ie as good as. That doesn't mean it has to get as bad or worse than WW2, but it's clear that factions on both sides are coalescing. The longer this drags on, the greater the risk becomes.

War production is ramping up. But the days of building a ship a month, or tanks by the barrel load are long gone. Modern equipment is too sophisticated for that; it's not easily replaced once it has been destroyed.  What we will see, though, are huge numbers of drones, by air and sea, trying to overwhelm defences through sheer numbers.

There's still a choice that can be made. But there will come a point where there's no longer much of a choice other than all in or all out. Only history will really judge how this conflict will be viewed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:33:02 pm
The Chinese have been exploiting the Tantalum from Congo for years, it's for consumer electronics officially, but I'm sure it can be used for missile guidance systems etc, there'll be war in Africa if the West decides they need it too.

Agreed. Its been playing out for a while. Theyve even being using anti-colonialist feelings about the west while implementing their own version of colonialism.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14487 on: Today at 05:19:23 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm
NK  Russia . China/Iran


Fucking hell. No problem deciding who the baddies are  ;D
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14488 on: Today at 07:14:01 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:19:23 am


Fucking hell. No problem deciding who the baddies are  ;D

Puts me in mind if the Eurasia/Eastasia alliance in 1984
Logged
Believer

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14489 on: Today at 07:38:02 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm
How is it half hearted?, that's ludicrous, the only other thing they can do is send troops in, and that would start World War 3

Sending troops is not the only other thing. We could have ramped up production of missiles and shells 18 months ago to a war time footing but had our finger up our arse. F-16's still not in the field and it looks like the west is finding every excuse under the sun to avoid sending them. But hey Ukraine isn't in NATO right so their innocent people who are being killed aren't as important. We've failed them.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,999
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14490 on: Today at 09:33:46 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:38:02 am
Sending troops is not the only other thing. We could have ramped up production of missiles and shells 18 months ago to a war time footing but had our finger up our arse. F-16's still not in the field and it looks like the west is finding every excuse under the sun to avoid sending them. But hey Ukraine isn't in NATO right so their innocent people who are being killed aren't as important. We've failed them.

The West has been slow but its also worth clarifying that its not a case of us ramping up production, we actually need to start from scratch in most cases. Typically ammunition is made in large one off batches and then production finishes and thats pretty much the end, say when we sent Ukraine those 2,000 Javlin missiles, its not like we can just order another 2000 from Raytheon because the chances are they manufactured say 50,000 10 years ago and we bought some of those, there isnt a production line that churning out a 1,000 a month we can ask them to increase, they will need to start from pretty much zero production and start sourcing components, somewhere to make them, machinery etc, luckily the Russians are in the same situation.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 