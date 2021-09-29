« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:19:37 pm
I would say that, under the circumstances, China needs its chips more than Russia does. At the moment, the Russian military seems to be running out of just about everything. It's little wonder they're not risking their aircraft. This is an age where a $5m tank can be crippled by a $250k drone.
For a long time we've been hearing that Russia would run out of ammunition, out of weapons, out of people, and yet, somehow Russia didn't run out of anything important all this time... CHina and Iran keep supporting their war needs, I reckon North Korea may start doing that too (otherwise, why Shoigu's visit there).

You are right that the warfare shifted from expensive tanks being outperformed by cheap drones, absolutely. But can you name the top three hacker nations? I'd think North Korea, Russia and China would be vying for these prestigious titles. While some Ukrainian drones still manage to hit their targets, the majority of the launched drones have been hacked and diverted or rendered ineffective. That electronic warfare may even be extending to North Korea at this time (pure speculation on my part, but it's not unthinkable).

All I'm trying to say is that we must not underestimate Russia, nor the support they are getting from China, North Korea, Iran and other states. The West has done a fair amount of underestimation already.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:30:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:19:37 pm
I would say that, under the circumstances, China needs its chips more than Russia does. At the moment, the Russian military seems to be running out of just about everything. It's little wonder they're not risking their aircraft. This is an age where a $5m tank can be crippled by a $250k drone.

Those $3500 paper drones are pretty good as well  ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:37:41 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
The West has done a fair amount of underestimation already.

How, everyone thought they were going to roll into Kyiv but they got a gnats cock away & stalled due to running out of all of those things that you listed.

If anything I'd say people are still overestimating their capabilities, even after them showing their arse to the world. They could try and flood Ukraine with 5 million men & all that would happen now is that they'd end up needing a few million body bags.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
For a long time we've been hearing that Russia would run out of ammunition, out of weapons, out of people, and yet, somehow Russia didn't run out of anything important all this time... CHina and Iran keep supporting their war needs, I reckon North Korea may start doing that too (otherwise, why Shoigu's visit there).

You are right that the warfare shifted from expensive tanks being outperformed by cheap drones, absolutely. But can you name the top three hacker nations? I'd think North Korea, Russia and China would be vying for these prestigious titles. While some Ukrainian drones still manage to hit their targets, the majority of the launched drones have been hacked and diverted or rendered ineffective. That electronic warfare may even be extending to North Korea at this time (pure speculation on my part, but it's not unthinkable).

All I'm trying to say is that we must not underestimate Russia, nor the support they are getting from China, North Korea, Iran and other states. The West has done a fair amount of underestimation already.

Nobody is underestimating Russia that I can see. Least of all Ukraine. As WWP says, people are more overestimating Russia - but I'd rather overestimate them than underestimate them.

I see nothing to suggest the "majority" of Ukrainian drones are being hacked, because Russia seems to have no effing clue where or when the next drone strike is coming from. Ukraine has just started using drones said to be more resistant to the electronic warfare Russia is employing, so I'm interested to see how that progresses.  https://mstdn.social/@noelreports/111005609853902080

Maybe this video might reassure you

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gnRIRP3vo6o&amp;t=300s&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gnRIRP3vo6o&amp;t=300s&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>

I'm not discounting your concerns. Propaganda is being used by both sides. This war is a literal information-iceberg. We are probably seeing only a small fraction of what is going on, and what we are seeing has been heavily processed. In that regard, it's almost pointless trying to draw conclusions anyway.

With that said, none of us know better than NATO planners or the collective intelligence gathering capacity of multiple nations. Unless the truth is being completely obscured, then I think we would know if Russia and its allies were being more effective than they seem to be.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:13:22 pm
So, did Russias drone attack deliberately creep into NATO territory?, or was it just wreckage that fell in to Romania after being shot down by Ukrainian air defences?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
For a long time we've been hearing that Russia would run out of ammunition, out of weapons, out of people, and yet, somehow Russia didn't run out of anything important all this time... CHina and Iran keep supporting their war needs, I reckon North Korea may start doing that too (otherwise, why Shoigu's visit there).

Their artillery and missile usage has declined significantly, and they haven't ordered a mass mobilisation for a long time. China are supplying them with some stuff but it's limited and not supplied overtly, as western sanctions would cripple China. They've largely given up on any sort of armoured offensive as they don't have the hardware for it, and Ukraine are comfortably outperforming them at night because sanctions have led to a serious shortage of night and thermal optics.

The idea that sanctions aren't working because they haven't run out of ammo completely is ludicrous.

Probably the biggest concern at this stage is that they're trying to ramp up drone production as that appears to be an effective tactic for both sides. Ukraine do have solutions to deal with drones but not enough to protect their whole territory. Russia have also reportedly been trying to stockpile missiles for months now, so we'll likely see another attack on energy infrastructure in the winter, though nothing like the scale of last winter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:37:41 pm
How, everyone thought they were going to roll into Kyiv but they got a gnats cock away & stalled due to running out of all of those things that you listed.

If anything I'd say people are still overestimating their capabilities, even after them showing their arse to the world. They could try and flood Ukraine with 5 million men & all that would happen now is that they'd end up needing a few million body bags.
If Russia are throwing everything they have at Ukraine - which is surely highly likely - this means a sudden collapse is also highly likely. When you use anything at a much greater rate than they can be replaced (in this case: men, weapons and ammunition), when any one of those things are truly exhausted, it is surely the end of Russia's campaign.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:58:20 pm
I saw a video saying Russia had been using North Korean artillery, but that it's absolute garbage. I cannot, however, verify the validity of that report. ;D

It's basically a race at this point as to whether Russia or NATO can ramp up military production fast enough for it to make a difference. Russia don't seem to be in a position to stockpile munitions or other equipment ready to launch an offensive of their own. The attack they launched in the north in the hopes of forestalling the Ukrainian offensive seems to have pretty much ground to a halt. And they just sent a newly formed army to the front before training was finished and without a full equipment load, just to free up experienced troops to try and plug the gaps forming in the southern front, which seems to be on the verge of collapse.

If the Russian front does collapse in the south, it's hard to predict what happens. Russia made a strategic withdrawal in Kherson last year because they knew their position was untenable and they wanted to avoid a rout. This time they don't seem to have anywhere to fall back to - they don't seem to have had time to throw up any more in-depth defences beyond the third line.

If Ukraine break through, then they have about a month before the seasonal rains to make it count.

I found this map showing the front in real time: https://liveuamap.com/

The salient around Robotyne is clearly visible. I'm not tactician, but if Ukraine breaks through, they will probably want to roll up the lines and destroy as much of the Russian army and equipment as they can rather than drive straight for the coast. I guess Russia will be trying to fortify the coastal cities if they can.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm
If Russia are throwing everything they have at Ukraine - which is surely highly likely - this means a sudden collapse is also highly likely. When you use anything at a much greater rate than they can be replaced (in this case: men, weapons and ammunition), when any one of those things are truly exhausted, it is surely the end of Russia's campaign.

It's not just the manufacture of the equipment either - it's getting it to the frontline in one piece. Russian supply lines are increasingly vulnerable to attack. Equipment is being damaged or destroyed before it can be committed to battle, and the supply dumps are having to be located further behind the front to try and protect them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:57:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:58:20 pm
I saw a video saying Russia had been using North Korean artillery, but that it's absolute garbage. I cannot, however, verify the validity of that report. ;D

It's basically a race at this point as to whether Russia or NATO can ramp up military production fast enough for it to make a difference. Russia don't seem to be in a position to stockpile munitions or other equipment ready to launch an offensive of their own. The attack they launched in the north in the hopes of forestalling the Ukrainian offensive seems to have pretty much ground to a halt. And they just sent a newly formed army to the front before training was finished and without a full equipment load, just to free up experienced troops to try and plug the gaps forming in the southern front, which seems to be on the verge of collapse.

If the Russian front does collapse in the south, it's hard to predict what happens. Russia made a strategic withdrawal in Kherson last year because they knew their position was untenable and they wanted to avoid a rout. This time they don't seem to have anywhere to fall back to - they don't seem to have had time to throw up any more in-depth defences beyond the third line.

If Ukraine break through, then they have about a month before the seasonal rains to make it count.

I found this map showing the front in real time: https://liveuamap.com/

The salient around Robotyne is clearly visible. I'm not tactician, but if Ukraine breaks through, they will probably want to roll up the lines and destroy as much of the Russian army and equipment as they can rather than drive straight for the coast. I guess Russia will be trying to fortify the coastal cities if they can.

Im not sure Ukraine needs to necessarily take coastal cities yet, urban combat is always a good way to lose a lot of men in a short period of time. Id imagine they just need to either get to the coast or close enough that Russian supply lines are in range and the land bridge to Crimea is no longer available to the Russians. But also we cant discount how hard its going to be for Ukraine to protect and supply a salient when they are surrounded on three sides by Russian forces.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:08:40 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:57:29 pm
Im not sure Ukraine needs to necessarily take coastal cities yet, urban combat is always a good way to lose a lot of men in a short period of time. Id imagine they just need to either get to the coast or close enough that Russian supply lines are in range and the land bridge to Crimea is no longer available to the Russians. But also we cant discount how hard its going to be for Ukraine to protect and supply a salient when they are surrounded on three sides by Russian forces.

Yeah, this makes a lot of sense.

What we've seen in the past is Russians abandoning positions without much of a fight to avoid being encircled. A Ukrainian salient certainly gives them the chance to strike back, but I have a feeling that the Russians may panic if Ukraine punches through the line and starts to fan out. They'll likely reinforce the flanks heavily, and are taking high ground positions that they can fortify with artillery etc.

I think Ukraine will remain patient and see how Russian forces react.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:58:20 pm

I found this map showing the front in real time: https://liveuamap.com/

Thanks for posting that link, really interesting!

I went to do some chores and missed some interesting discussions. Maybe I'm a bit paranoid about China, ever since the war started if you look back ad my posts, and now North Korea will play some role. But I don't want to dwell on that. Russia and the West operate differently, almost like in different worlds. The West supports Ukraine openly, sends them weapons and resources that are approved by the respective parliaments, all actions are legitimized. Whereas Russia, China, Iran and bad actors like that would steal grain, transfer ship-to-ship grain oil, weapons, embargoed goods, China will send arms and claim that never happened... I, for one, don't trust that everything that Russia deals with is known, but I hope that Western intelligence services have a good handle on most of that.

I also don't see what the end game is, and I think that the war will last longer than I first thought. It won't finish next year either...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
For me, it's not just another proxy war, like we saw in the Cold War. It's de facto WW3. This isnt  an off the books shadow op. It's NATO openly active and engaged against Russia. It's just that, for the moment, the fight is contained within Ukraine and largely confined to Ukrainian forces against Russia and it's allies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm
Thanks for posting that link, really interesting!

I went to do some chores and missed some interesting discussions. Maybe I'm a bit paranoid about China, ever since the war started if you look back ad my posts, and now North Korea will play some role. But I don't want to dwell on that. Russia and the West operate differently, almost like in different worlds. The West supports Ukraine openly, sends them weapons and resources that are approved by the respective parliaments, all actions are legitimized. Whereas Russia, China, Iran and bad actors like that would steal grain, transfer ship-to-ship grain oil, weapons, embargoed goods, China will send arms and claim that never happened... I, for one, don't trust that everything that Russia deals with is known, but I hope that Western intelligence services have a good handle on most of that.

I also don't see what the end game is, and I think that the war will last longer than I first thought. It won't finish next year either...

Its a worry, but I wouldnt over blow it either. China has enough economic problems to deal with right now that I dont think they will want to run the risk of further sanctions from the US and EU but longer term its definitely the one to worry about more so then even Russia. Russia just wants to be taken seriously and restore what it sees as its sphere of influence, China I think is actually bent on world domination as its ultimate goal.

North Korea is just a fly in the ointment. Its industry isnt large enough to make any significant impact on the war in terms of ammunition and the rate at which they are being consumed, other then the ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons its weapons are pretty dated and considering the state of the country probably not well maintained.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:11:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
For me, it's not just another proxy war, like we saw in the Cold War. It's de facto WW3. This isnt  an off the books shadow op. It's NATO openly active and engaged against Russia. It's just that, for the moment, the fight is contained within Ukraine and largely confined to Ukrainian forces against Russia and it's allies.
I don't see it as WW3 yet, and I hope it is never considered that. That will legitimize the Russian invasion in the eyes of all anti-American governments. As I see it, the reason NATO is assisting Ukraine is legitimate - Ukraine had received guarantees for territorial integrity and non-aggression from Russia when Ukraine was pushed by the US to gave up their nuclear arsenal. US / NATO essentially became guarantors to that deal, and their hands were forced. If NATO didn't do anything, the credibility goes down the drain; it would be like Russia - say whatever someone wants to hear, do whatever you want. I think the abandonment of principles was the worse alternative.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
Its a worry, but I wouldnt over blow it either. China has enough economic problems to deal with right now that I dont think they will want to run the risk of further sanctions from the US and EU but longer term its definitely the one to worry about more so then even Russia. Russia just wants to be taken seriously and restore what it sees as its sphere of influence, China I think is actually bent on world domination as its ultimate goal.

North Korea is just a fly in the ointment. Its industry isnt large enough to make any significant impact on the war in terms of ammunition and the rate at which they are being consumed, other then the ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons its weapons are pretty dated and considering the state of the country probably not well maintained.
I hear what you are saying, but we'd have to disagree. You way of thinking shows the Western conceptualization of the issues, which is not necessarily wrong, but it misses important points. If you asked Westerners in the 50s and 60s how long they would think North Korea would exist as a communist country, the expectations would not extend to today, let alone hear news about it that matter in any way. But here we are. They were developing economically on par with South Korea until the 80s, even better in some aspects. That didn't happen through democratic or capitalist principles, it happened through the most brutal communist regime exercising power. That aspect is (in my view) poorly understood in the West. I studied with a few North Koreans in the University back in the 80s, and I can assure you, their mentality was extraordinarily different, even compared to another communist country. The point I'm trying to make is that dictators can make things happen that do not make sense in the Western economic framework. That is the reason that sanctions, as exercised at this time, often miss their goal. They do a bit, but they are hardly effective by and large.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:53:35 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
I hear what you are saying, but we'd have to disagree. You way of thinking shows the Western conceptualization of the issues, which is not necessarily wrong, but it misses important points. If you asked Westerners in the 50s and 60s how long they would think North Korea would exist as a communist country, the expectations would not extend to today, let alone hear news about it that matter in any way. But here we are. They were developing economically on par with South Korea until the 80s, even better in some aspects. That didn't happen through democratic or capitalist principles, it happened through the most brutal communist regime exercising power. That aspect is (in my view) poorly understood in the West. I studied with a few North Koreans in the University back in the 80s, and I can assure you, their mentality was extraordinarily different, even compared to another communist country. The point I'm trying to make is that dictators can make things happen that do not make sense in the Western economic framework. That is the reason that sanctions, as exercised at this time, often miss their goal. They do a bit, but they are hardly effective by and large.

Agreed and very interesting, but I suppose the counter argument is that if a dictator like Putin with all the resources and industry that Russia still has cant produce enough ammunition (even the US with its massive industrial and military capacity cant produce enough for Ukraine) Im not sure how a dictator like Kim Jong Un with scarce resources will be able to do a better job. I get that there is probably a hierarchy of dictators and Kim Jong Un is probably a level above Putin in that regards, but theres still limitations in terms of things like plant, machinery etc that limit production, and then semiconductors and more high tech components that are required for more advanced ammunition that Russia is struggling with and so will North Korea.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:06:54 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:53:35 pm
Agreed and very interesting, but I suppose the counter argument is that if a dictator like Putin with all the resources and industry that Russia still has cant produce enough ammunition (even the US with its massive industrial and military capacity cant produce enough for Ukraine) Im not sure how a dictator like Kim Jong Un with scarce resources will be able to do a better job. I get that there is probably a hierarchy of dictators and Kim Jong Un is probably a level above Putin in that regards, but theres still limitations in terms of things like plant, machinery etc that limit production, and then semiconductors and more high tech components that are required for more advanced ammunition that Russia is struggling with and so will North Korea.
It's true that the Western semiconductor technology is a bar too high for China, Russia, never mind North Korea. No arguments there. But there are ways to counter that threat. I'm of the opinion that most of the advanced technology is being developed to remove a person from harm in the battlefield. Being precision targeting, threat alerts, whatever. The Western war concepts are based on the value of the soldier's life. Not the same in Russia. Instead of long-range precision targeting weapons they will either send someone nearby to tag it, or will target the vicinity. Soldiers are expendable there, and many advantages (albeit not all) of the high-tech weapons can by circumvented by sending soldiers to face the danger. During the Cold War, shortly before his death, Brezhnev was bragging that whatever technology the West comes up with, can be countered with something else by spending only 5% of that budget. I may be naive, but I think that number is not far off the truth, otherwise Russia probably wouldn't last long.

Little did Brezhnev know about Reagan's plan to outspend Russia... ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:17:06 am
That's was a nice line but we all now know that isn't the case with Russia, they daren't even use their jets because they know that we've provided the Ukraine with the tech that'll bring that shit down before they've realised that they're in range.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:29:54 am
As far as sanctions are concerned, we shouldn't forget, that there is always a way around sanctions and they will lose some of their effect, because there'll always be states who either don't go along with sanctions or are actively helping a state to get around it. It happens all the time, like China helping North Korea. It seems Russia has found ways around sanctions as well. For example, there were reports some months ago that imports to Kazakhstan from Germany have gone way up in 2022 and at the same time exports from Kazakhstan to Russia have gone up as well. It is believed that Kazakhstan are buying electronics and other tech stuff from Germany and then sell it to Russia. It's a way around the sanctions. However, that doesn't mean that Western sanctions are useless. They still cut  the supply to  Russia in a significant way and in turn it gets harder and more expensive for Russia to get what little amount of stuff they get. So, of course  sanctions should be kept and even extended if necessary. At the same time, it should be made sure that it's as hard as possible for Russia to circumvent sanctions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:41:52 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:57:29 pm
Im not sure Ukraine needs to necessarily take coastal cities yet, urban combat is always a good way to lose a lot of men in a short period of time. Id imagine they just need to either get to the coast or close enough that Russian supply lines are in range and the land bridge to Crimea is no longer available to the Russians. But also we cant discount how hard its going to be for Ukraine to protect and supply a salient when they are surrounded on three sides by Russian forces.

Fortunately for Ukraine, currently at least, they have Russian minefields protecting their flanks pretty much all the way up to the front. I think their current big aim will be to reach and cut off Tokmak from supplies, as I believe that cuts off the train line that Russia has been using all across the front, with Tokmak being a major logistical hub. That would also put most of the territory up to the coast into range of artillery and pretty much everything in HIMARS range, allowing them to chip away at Russia from a comfortable distance throughout winter.

There was some footage published yesterday of Ukrainians training to take flooded trenches, so I get the impression that they won't be stopping their advance when the weather turns this time as they won't want to give Russia time to build more defences.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:12:03 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:11:42 pm
I don't see it as WW3 yet, and I hope it is never considered that. That will legitimize the Russian invasion in the eyes of all anti-American governments. As I see it, the reason NATO is assisting Ukraine is legitimate - Ukraine had received guarantees for territorial integrity and non-aggression from Russia when Ukraine was pushed by the US to gave up their nuclear arsenal. US / NATO essentially became guarantors to that deal, and their hands were forced. If NATO didn't do anything, the credibility goes down the drain; it would be like Russia - say whatever someone wants to hear, do whatever you want. I think the abandonment of principles was the worse alternative.

I don't agree with your take on that. Those with anti American agendas will peddle them regardless, be they individuals or nation states. 

We saw what Russia did in Chechnya and Georgia,  and they've been meddling in Ukrainian affairs for decades. It's not Russia against the world; it's Russia and its allies against Ukraine and its allies. But as you said yourself, Russian allies are being covert, whilst NATO is openly backing Ukraine.

Hopefully this war doesn't last much longer and no other countries get dragged into this, which has always been my biggest worry.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:30:18 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:41:52 am
Fortunately for Ukraine, currently at least, they have Russian minefields protecting their flanks pretty much all the way up to the front. I think their current big aim will be to reach and cut off Tokmak from supplies, as I believe that cuts off the train line that Russia has been using all across the front, with Tokmak being a major logistical hub. That would also put most of the territory up to the coast into range of artillery and pretty much everything in HIMARS range, allowing them to chip away at Russia from a comfortable distance throughout winter.

There was some footage published yesterday of Ukrainians training to take flooded trenches, so I get the impression that they won't be stopping their advance when the weather turns this time as they won't want to give Russia time to build more defences.
Thought this was a good thread on the strategic picture:

https://twitter.com/ThreshedThought/status/1696092944472670680

Basically they need to get the main road along the coast into range of their 155mm artillery, so about 30km from it.  At that point it will force a Russian withdrawal from everywhere West of Melitopol.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:54:38 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:30:18 am
Thought this was a good thread on the strategic picture:

https://twitter.com/ThreshedThought/status/1696092944472670680

Basically they need to get the main road along the coast into range of their 155mm artillery, so about 30km from it.  At that point it will force a Russian withdrawal from everywhere West of Melitopol.

Cheers. For anyone without a Twitter account who can't read the full thread, Nitter seems to be working again.

https://nitter.net/ThreshedThought/status/1696092944472670680
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:56:45 pm
Bad news on the F-16 front. Belgium has decided it's planes are too old and worn out to be worth sending to Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:18:38 pm
The F-16 conversation has been happening for a year and they only just realised that none of them are viable? Seems like incompetence is a prerequisite for politics.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:35:39 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:18:38 pm
The F-16 conversation has been happening for a year and they only just realised that none of them are viable? Seems like incompetence is a prerequisite for politics.

It's not just a UK thing, seemingly.

But they have to be useful for spares at least, or training.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:10:15 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:56:45 pm
Bad news on the F-16 front. Belgium has decided it's planes are too old and worn out to be worth sending to Ukraine.
Surely you tell the Ukrainians this and send them anyway, for pripoganda if nowt else. Unless there is internal political pressure not to send.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:21:28 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:34:35 pm
Seems nobody really has a clue as to how to end this. Isn't it time russia lost comprehensively with all the support ukraine's been getting? Is it out of fear of a nuclear reaction if putin is cornered that they are not crushing him?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:45:27 pm
Ukraine will end it but only if the west stops the half hearted support they've given them this far.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:53:20 pm
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 05:34:35 pm
Seems nobody really has a clue as to how to end this. Isn't it time russia lost comprehensively with all the support ukraine's been getting? Is it out of fear of a nuclear reaction if putin is cornered that they are not crushing him?

That's not typically how wars end.

You only have to look at the defeat of Germany in WW2 to see how a war dies. Their economy was destroyed, their armies were shattered and Berlin was being crushed by the Soviets, but they were still putting up fanatical resistance right till the end.  There's many reasons for that, not least being the surviving military leadership was trying to ensure as many people escaped and surrendered to the Western Allies as possible.

But in this war, it's more a case of bureaucracy and political manoeuvring. It's not a fear of Russia parse; but likely more trying to avoid some random incident or mistake that leads to a sudden, catastrophic escalation. If that were to happen, even if we could regain control of the situation, public opinion on supporting the war might shift drastically.

Another reason is that we're not in an age of war economies, geared up totally to producing weapons and equipment. It's taken time to start ramping up production of war materials. Like Russia, NATO countries have been relying on stockpiles. Unlike Russia, we have the ability to manufacture advanced equipment because we're not crippled by sanctions.

As an example, it looks like Russia has lost more than 5,600 artillery pieces since the war started. In theory, based on a quick google search, they might still have as many as 12,000 systems in storage - but nobody has any clue what condition any of these systems might be in, or how much work needs to be done to make them operable. And then they have to be transported to the front lines and deployed without being blown up along the way.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:58:58 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:45:27 pm
Ukraine will end it but only if the west stops the half hearted support they've given them this far.

This annoys me because they have had and continue to have billions of pounds worth of support.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:20:10 pm
This is a proxy world war. Anyone else wondering when it will become a full scale world war now NK are going to supply Russia and China/Iran are clearly supplying them too?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:20:22 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:45:27 pm
Ukraine will end it but only if the west stops the half hearted support they've given them this far.
How is it half hearted?, that's ludicrous, the only other thing they can do is send troops in, and that would start World War 3
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:22:04 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:20:22 pm
How is it half hearted?, that's ludicrous, the only other thing they can do is send troops in, and that would start World War 3

I do think thats inevitable anyway. Russia and China havent been working on most of the continent of Africa for fun.
