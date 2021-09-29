Seems nobody really has a clue as to how to end this. Isn't it time russia lost comprehensively with all the support ukraine's been getting? Is it out of fear of a nuclear reaction if putin is cornered that they are not crushing him?



That's not typically how wars end.You only have to look at the defeat of Germany in WW2 to see how a war dies. Their economy was destroyed, their armies were shattered and Berlin was being crushed by the Soviets, but they were still putting up fanatical resistance right till the end. There's many reasons for that, not least being the surviving military leadership was trying to ensure as many people escaped and surrendered to the Western Allies as possible.But in this war, it's more a case of bureaucracy and political manoeuvring. It's not a fear of Russia parse; but likely more trying to avoid some random incident or mistake that leads to a sudden, catastrophic escalation. If that were to happen, even if we could regain control of the situation, public opinion on supporting the war might shift drastically.Another reason is that we're not in an age of war economies, geared up totally to producing weapons and equipment. It's taken time to start ramping up production of war materials. Like Russia, NATO countries have been relying on stockpiles. Unlike Russia, we have the ability to manufacture advanced equipment because we're not crippled by sanctions.As an example, it looks like Russia has lost more than 5,600 artillery pieces since the war started. In theory, based on a quick google search, they might still have as many as 12,000 systems in storage - but nobody has any clue what condition any of these systems might be in, or how much work needs to be done to make them operable. And then they have to be transported to the front lines and deployed without being blown up along the way.