Its a worry, but I wouldnt over blow it either. China has enough economic problems to deal with right now that I dont think they will want to run the risk of further sanctions from the US and EU but longer term its definitely the one to worry about more so then even Russia. Russia just wants to be taken seriously and restore what it sees as its sphere of influence, China I think is actually bent on world domination as its ultimate goal.



North Korea is just a fly in the ointment. Its industry isnt large enough to make any significant impact on the war in terms of ammunition and the rate at which they are being consumed, other then the ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons its weapons are pretty dated and considering the state of the country probably not well maintained.



I hear what you are saying, but we'd have to disagree. You way of thinking shows the Western conceptualization of the issues, which is not necessarily wrong, but it misses important points. If you asked Westerners in the 50s and 60s how long they would think North Korea would exist as a communist country, the expectations would not extend to today, let alone hear news about it that matter in any way. But here we are. They were developing economically on par with South Korea until the 80s, even better in some aspects. That didn't happen through democratic or capitalist principles, it happened through the most brutal communist regime exercising power. That aspect is (in my view) poorly understood in the West. I studied with a few North Koreans in the University back in the 80s, and I can assure you, their mentality was extraordinarily different, even compared to another communist country. The point I'm trying to make is that dictators can make things happen that do not make sense in the Western economic framework. That is the reason that sanctions, as exercised at this time, often miss their goal. They do a bit, but they are hardly effective by and large.