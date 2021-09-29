« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14440 on: Today at 07:30:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:19:37 pm
I would say that, under the circumstances, China needs its chips more than Russia does. At the moment, the Russian military seems to be running out of just about everything. It's little wonder they're not risking their aircraft. This is an age where a $5m tank can be crippled by a $250k drone.
For a long time we've been hearing that Russia would run out of ammunition, out of weapons, out of people, and yet, somehow Russia didn't run out of anything important all this time... CHina and Iran keep supporting their war needs, I reckon North Korea may start doing that too (otherwise, why Shoigu's visit there).

You are right that the warfare shifted from expensive tanks being outperformed by cheap drones, absolutely. But can you name the top three hacker nations? I'd think North Korea, Russia and China would be vying for these prestigious titles. While some Ukrainian drones still manage to hit their targets, the majority of the launched drones have been hacked and diverted or rendered ineffective. That electronic warfare may even be extending to North Korea at this time (pure speculation on my part, but it's not unthinkable).

All I'm trying to say is that we must not underestimate Russia, nor the support they are getting from China, North Korea, Iran and other states. The West has done a fair amount of underestimation already.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14441 on: Today at 07:30:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:19:37 pm
I would say that, under the circumstances, China needs its chips more than Russia does. At the moment, the Russian military seems to be running out of just about everything. It's little wonder they're not risking their aircraft. This is an age where a $5m tank can be crippled by a $250k drone.

Those $3500 paper drones are pretty good as well  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14442 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:30:39 pm
The West has done a fair amount of underestimation already.

How, everyone thought they were going to roll into Kyiv but they got a gnats cock away & stalled due to running out of all of those things that you listed.

If anything I'd say people are still overestimating their capabilities, even after them showing their arse to the world. They could try and flood Ukraine with 5 million men & all that would happen now is that they'd end up needing a few million body bags.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14443 on: Today at 07:48:16 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:30:39 pm
For a long time we've been hearing that Russia would run out of ammunition, out of weapons, out of people, and yet, somehow Russia didn't run out of anything important all this time... CHina and Iran keep supporting their war needs, I reckon North Korea may start doing that too (otherwise, why Shoigu's visit there).

You are right that the warfare shifted from expensive tanks being outperformed by cheap drones, absolutely. But can you name the top three hacker nations? I'd think North Korea, Russia and China would be vying for these prestigious titles. While some Ukrainian drones still manage to hit their targets, the majority of the launched drones have been hacked and diverted or rendered ineffective. That electronic warfare may even be extending to North Korea at this time (pure speculation on my part, but it's not unthinkable).

All I'm trying to say is that we must not underestimate Russia, nor the support they are getting from China, North Korea, Iran and other states. The West has done a fair amount of underestimation already.

Nobody is underestimating Russia that I can see. Least of all Ukraine. As WWP says, people are more overestimating Russia - but I'd rather overestimate them than underestimate them.

I see nothing to suggest the "majority" of Ukrainian drones are being hacked, because Russia seems to have no effing clue where or when the next drone strike is coming from. Ukraine has just started using drones said to be more resistant to the electronic warfare Russia is employing, so I'm interested to see how that progresses.  https://mstdn.social/@noelreports/111005609853902080

Maybe this video might reassure you

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gnRIRP3vo6o&amp;t=300s&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gnRIRP3vo6o&amp;t=300s&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>

I'm not discounting your concerns. Propaganda is being used by both sides. This war is a literal information-iceberg. We are probably seeing only a small fraction of what is going on, and what we are seeing has been heavily processed. In that regard, it's almost pointless trying to draw conclusions anyway.

With that said, none of us know better than NATO planners or the collective intelligence gathering capacity of multiple nations. Unless the truth is being completely obscured, then I think we would know if Russia and its allies were being more effective than they seem to be.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14444 on: Today at 08:13:22 pm
So, did Russias drone attack deliberately creep into NATO territory?, or was it just wreckage that fell in to Romania after being shot down by Ukrainian air defences?
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14445 on: Today at 08:27:19 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:30:39 pm
For a long time we've been hearing that Russia would run out of ammunition, out of weapons, out of people, and yet, somehow Russia didn't run out of anything important all this time... CHina and Iran keep supporting their war needs, I reckon North Korea may start doing that too (otherwise, why Shoigu's visit there).

Their artillery and missile usage has declined significantly, and they haven't ordered a mass mobilisation for a long time. China are supplying them with some stuff but it's limited and not supplied overtly, as western sanctions would cripple China. They've largely given up on any sort of armoured offensive as they don't have the hardware for it, and Ukraine are comfortably outperforming them at night because sanctions have led to a serious shortage of night and thermal optics.

The idea that sanctions aren't working because they haven't run out of ammo completely is ludicrous.

Probably the biggest concern at this stage is that they're trying to ramp up drone production as that appears to be an effective tactic for both sides. Ukraine do have solutions to deal with drones but not enough to protect their whole territory. Russia have also reportedly been trying to stockpile missiles for months now, so we'll likely see another attack on energy infrastructure in the winter, though nothing like the scale of last winter.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14446 on: Today at 08:56:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:37:41 pm
How, everyone thought they were going to roll into Kyiv but they got a gnats cock away & stalled due to running out of all of those things that you listed.

If anything I'd say people are still overestimating their capabilities, even after them showing their arse to the world. They could try and flood Ukraine with 5 million men & all that would happen now is that they'd end up needing a few million body bags.
If Russia are throwing everything they have at Ukraine - which is surely highly likely - this means a sudden collapse is also highly likely. When you use anything at a much greater rate than they can be replaced (in this case: men, weapons and ammunition), when any one of those things are truly exhausted, it is surely the end of Russia's campaign.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #14447 on: Today at 08:58:20 pm
I saw a video saying Russia had been using North Korean artillery, but that it's absolute garbage. I cannot, however, verify the validity of that report. ;D

It's basically a race at this point as to whether Russia or NATO can ramp up military production fast enough for it to make a difference. Russia don't seem to be in a position to stockpile munitions or other equipment ready to launch an offensive of their own. The attack they launched in the north in the hopes of forestalling the Ukrainian offensive seems to have pretty much ground to a halt. And they just sent a new formed army to the front before training was finished and without a full equipment load, just to free up experienced troops to try and plug the gaps forming in the southern front, which seems to be on the verge of collapse.

If the Russian front does collapse in the south, it's hard to predict what happens. Russia made a strategic withdrawal in Kherson last year because they knew their position was untenable and they wanted to avoid a rout. This time they don't seem to have anywhere to fall back to - they don't seem to have had time to throw up any more in-depth defences beyond the third line.

If Ukraine break through, then they have about a month before the seasonal rains to make it count.

I found this map showing the front in real time: https://liveuamap.com/

The salient around Robotyne is clearly visible. I'm not tactician, but if Ukraine breaks through, they will probably want to roll up the lines and destroy as much of the Russian army and equipment as they can rather than drive straight for the coast. I guess Russia will be trying to fortify the coastal cities if they can.
