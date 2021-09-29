I saw a video saying Russia had been using North Korean artillery, but that it's absolute garbage. I cannot, however, verify the validity of that report.
It's basically a race at this point as to whether Russia or NATO can ramp up military production fast enough for it to make a difference. Russia don't seem to be in a position to stockpile munitions or other equipment ready to launch an offensive of their own. The attack they launched in the north in the hopes of forestalling the Ukrainian offensive seems to have pretty much ground to a halt. And they just sent a new formed army to the front before training was finished and without a full equipment load, just to free up experienced troops to try and plug the gaps forming in the southern front, which seems to be on the verge of collapse.
If the Russian front does
collapse in the south, it's hard to predict what happens. Russia made a strategic withdrawal in Kherson last year because they knew their position was untenable and they wanted to avoid a rout. This time they don't seem to have anywhere to fall back to - they don't seem to have had time to throw up any more in-depth defences beyond the third line.
If Ukraine break through, then they have about a month before the seasonal rains to make it count.
I found this map showing the front in real time: https://liveuamap.com/
The salient around Robotyne is clearly visible. I'm not tactician, but if Ukraine breaks through, they will probably want to roll up the lines and destroy as much of the Russian army and equipment as they can rather than drive straight for the coast. I guess Russia will be trying to fortify the coastal cities if they can.