I would say that, under the circumstances, China needs its chips more than Russia does. At the moment, the Russian military seems to be running out of just about everything. It's little wonder they're not risking their aircraft. This is an age where a $5m tank can be crippled by a $250k drone.



For a long time we've been hearing that Russia would run out of ammunition, out of weapons, out of people, and yet, somehow Russia didn't run out of anything important all this time... CHina and Iran keep supporting their war needs, I reckon North Korea may start doing that too (otherwise, why Shoigu's visit there).You are right that the warfare shifted from expensive tanks being outperformed by cheap drones, absolutely. But can you name the top three hacker nations? I'd think North Korea, Russia and China would be vying for these prestigious titles. While some Ukrainian drones still manage to hit their targets, the majority of the launched drones have been hacked and diverted or rendered ineffective. That electronic warfare may even be extending to North Korea at this time (pure speculation on my part, but it's not unthinkable).All I'm trying to say is that we must not underestimate Russia, nor the support they are getting from China, North Korea, Iran and other states. The West has done a fair amount of underestimation already.