« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 799389 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14400 on: August 29, 2023, 02:00:09 pm »
It's the crumbling phase. To use the Alamein example, where Montgomery coined the break-in, crumble, break-out formula, the Axis were engaged in successively different areas to commit their reserves and stretch their resources, until they didn't have any more to commit, and only then did the Commonwealth forces break through.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,807
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14401 on: August 29, 2023, 02:10:34 pm »
Old senile old fuck making it worse for everyone. Seriously I wish Putler chokes on a bone and die on his own vomit.

A senseless war and a countless men dying all for his micro dick fragile ego.

'Dying by the dozens every day' - Ukraine losses climb
Source: BBC
Quote
There has been a dramatic rise in Ukraine's number of dead, according to new estimates by unnamed US officials. The BBC's Quentin Sommerville has been on the front line in the east, where the grim task of counting the dead has become a daily reality.

The unknown soldiers lie piled high in a small brick mortuary, not very far from the front line in Donetsk, where 26-year-old Margo says she speaks to the dead.

"It may sound weird but I'm the one who wants to apologise for their deaths. I want to thank them somehow. It's as if they can hear, but they can't respond."

At her cluttered desk outside the mortuary's heavy door, she sits, pen in hand. It is her job to record the particulars of the fallen.

Ukraine gives no official toll of its war dead - the Ukrainian armed forces have reiterated that their war casualty numbers are a state secret - but Margo knows the losses are huge.

The figures remain classified. But US officials, quoted by the New York Times, recently put the number at 70,000 dead and as many as 120,000 injured. It is a staggering figure, from an armed forces estimated at only half a million strong. The UN has recorded 9,177 civilian deaths to date.

On Margo's inside right arm is a small tattoo of a mother and child, with the birthdate of her son recorded. Her manicured nails are painted in Ukrainian colours. She wears a black T-shirt with the words "I'M UKRAINIAN" on the front.

"The hardest is when you see a dead young guy who hasn't even reached 20, 22 years old. And realising they didn't die their own death," she says. "They were killed. They were killed for their own land. That's the most painful. You cannot get used to this. It's now getting to the point where it's just about [helping] the boys reach home."

The most difficult day of her life, she says, was when her common-law husband was brought into the mortuary on the day he died. Twenty-three-year-old Andrii was killed in battle on 29 December 2022.

"He died while defending his motherland," she says. "But then, for the umpteenth time, I've convinced myself that I should be here, I should be helping the fallen."

The job has made her hard - like steel, she says. And no matter how painful it is to see the bodies being brought into the mortuary, she says she never cries in public.

"I keep all of this inside me [until] the evening when I come home. No-one sees my tears."

As recently as April, leaked estimates from the Pentagon put Ukrainian deaths at the much lower figure of 17,500. The alleged jump to more than 70,000 can be partly explained by the counter-offensive in the south. In its early days it was especially hard on Ukrainian infantry - "worse than Bakhmut" one brigade commander who is fighting there told me. The city in Donetsk fell to Russia in May in one of the bloodiest battles of the war so far.

Ukraine has now changed tactics there, but the beginning of the push to breach Russia's occupation defences in June was costly, for young newly trained soldiers in particular. They were dying "by the dozens" every day, one senior sergeant fighting around the Donetsk village of Velyka Novosilka told me in June.

At the mortuary, one of a number along the front line, they work to put names to the unknown soldiers, who come direct from the battlefield.

Body bags are brought outside, one at a time, and the search for clues begins. Inside the first body bag is the corpse of a young man, his eyes still open, his hands folded carefully across his lap. His face is cut, and there is a gash on the side of his leg. Another body is brought out, the fingers missing on the right hand, blood and battlefield mud stain his uniform.

Their pockets are cut open by mortuary staff, still full of the artefacts of everyday life - keys, a mobile phone, a wallet with family snaps. In death, these items are now clues that might reunite the unidentified with their families.

Written in black marker pen on another body bag, the word "Unidentified" is scored out and replaced with a man's name and army company details.

More body bags emerge, but reporting restrictions don't allow me to say how many.

A group of soldiers - commanders of various ranks - arrive in an army pick-up truck and pace outside the mortuary, smoking cigarettes. They inspect one body, to see if the soldier is from their platoon, company or battalion. It looks like he was killed in an artillery strike - part of his head is missing and the wounds to his body are severe, even worse when he is turned over.

"This is difficult. Unpleasant. But it's needed, part of our job. We have to give the boys a proper send-off," says a deputy battalion commander who goes by the call sign "Avocat".

More men from his unit will be brought to aid in the identification of the body, he says.

The reality of the scale of casualties is laid bare in Ukraine's cemeteries.

In the late afternoon sun around Krasnopilske cemetery in Dnipro, the heads of the sunflowers hang heavy - an honour-guard for the freshly dug graves that spread ever closer to the perimeter.

At one such graveside, 31-year-old Oksana weeps alone. Pictures of her dead husband Pavlo gaze down on her. The bearded and brawny junior sergeant was a power-lifting champion and personal trainer. He was killed during Ukraine's previous counter-offensive, near the city of Izium in November when a missile from a Russian helicopter struck his convoy.

"He voluntarily went to defend our country," Oksana says. "He was a warrior at heart - freedom loving. He was the embodiment of our Ukrainian spirit."

It took time to identify Pavlo's body - he, along with others in the car, was badly burnt. Eventually he was recognised by a tattoo.

The yellow and blue of Ukrainian flags whip above each grave in the gentle breeze - there are hundreds of them. Each is a marker in the great tide of loss that sweeps daily across eastern and southern battlefields, filling cemeteries in towns and villages the length and breadth of Ukraine.

A year and a half into this war, few families here have been left untouched by grief.

But still, there appears to be no slackening in the will to fight. If anything, the losses have, for now, galvanised the determination for victory.

Oksana and Pavlo made a wartime pact that if he died, she would join the military. For the past two months she's been serving as part of an aerial surveillance drone unit, on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

A week after we met in the cemetery, Oksana is in full body armour and heading to a forward position in search of a Russian anti-tank unit which is targeting Ukrainian forces. When we get there, the sound of artillery, almost entirely outgoing fire, is deafening.

I ask her why she put herself in harm's way? It is her moral duty, she says, as she plays with the silver wedding ring on her right hand.

She says: "I just need to continue what he started. So, all his efforts were not in vain. Volunteering and donations are all good, but I want to be a part of it, a part of our victory in the future."

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar earlier released a statement warning that those who release casualty numbers would be liable to criminal prosecution.

"Why is this data secret?" she asked rhetorically. "Because during the active phase of the war, the enemy uses the number of dead and wounded to calculate our likely further actions If the enemy has this information, they will begin to understand some of our next steps."

The toll of the war hangs heavy on the men of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, who are fighting to stop Russian advances on the eastern front, near the town of Kupiansk.

In 35C-plus temperatures, we sought some shelter under camouflage netting, away from the midday heat and the ever-present danger of Russian drones. A deputy battalion commander who goes by the call-sign "Lermontov" was in a reflective and dark mood. Over freshly brewed coffee, he predicted a long war.

The Russians won't stop, he said, "you can't negotiate with them". The West doesn't understand this. Young soldiers who expected to be home in a year realise now, he said, they will be gone longer.

He is a veteran of the fight in Donbas, he's been fighting Russia and its proxies since 2014. How long then did he expect this war to last? "Another 10 years," he replied.

His grim mood was understandable. On 1 August, the brigade's sergeant major and two other sergeants were killed in a single Russian mortar strike. "He was a legend," Lermontov said. The dead man's car was parked where he had left it, a few feet away. His personal belongings still inside.

As we spoke, Lermontov's phone buzzed. It was the mother of a soldier killed the week before. She wanted to know why young men with guns were being sent to attack Russian trenches if Ukraine had been gifted so much modern Western weaponry. But on this 600-mile front line many brigades lack the latest armoured vehicles or long-range guns. The reality is that in many of the trenches, Ukrainian soldiers have to make do. "I don't have an answer for her, she doesn't understand we don't have everything," he told me.

At a medal ceremony, in the garden of a house which serves as a company base, I meet the brigade's commander, Colonel Oleksii. He had just returned from the sergeant major's funeral.

He told me: "We had two big [Russian attacks]. I think we were very successful, we found around 35 bodies. So I think basically we demolished one company."

Overall Russia's casualties are far greater, some 120,000 dead according to the latest US estimate. But its army, and population, is far larger. Ukrainian soldiers at the front line say Russia's ability to absorb pain appears limitless.

I ask Colonel Oleksii what he tells the families of the fallen.

"I just ask for forgiveness that I have not provided enough safety. Maybe I was a bad leader, bad planning. And I thank them for what they gave for this fight."
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14402 on: August 29, 2023, 03:29:16 pm »
The world can count small fortunes, like Putin being unable to throw an endless stream of bodies onto the front lines and overwhelm Ukraine through sheer numbers of poorly trained schmucks. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,249
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14403 on: August 29, 2023, 05:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 29, 2023, 03:29:16 pm
The world can count small fortunes, like Putin being unable to throw an endless stream of bodies onto the front lines and overwhelm Ukraine through sheer numbers of poorly trained schmucks. :(

Yeah. According to the Ukrainian MoD they estimate Russia has quietly mobilised around 20k troops per month since their last mass mobilisation, but they haven't been able to meet any of their quotas. They're offering really high wages for sign ups now, though I doubt most of those who go to Ukraine will ever see that money.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14404 on: August 29, 2023, 05:38:39 pm »
Don't have to pay them if they get their asses killed.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14405 on: August 29, 2023, 08:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 29, 2023, 03:29:16 pm
The world can count small fortunes, like Putin being unable to throw an endless stream of bodies onto the front lines and overwhelm Ukraine through sheer numbers of poorly trained schmucks. :(

I wouldnt discount that still not happening at some point in the future. Theres still millions of men to throw into the meat grinder which he can draft with little opposition likely.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14406 on: August 29, 2023, 09:04:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 29, 2023, 08:41:19 pm
I wouldnt discount that still not happening at some point in the future. Theres still millions of men to throw into the meat grinder which he can draft with little opposition likely.

I'm not entirely convinced about that. Putin will have to plunder the ethnic minorities to get the manpower he needs, and there's no guarantee they will be reliable in battle. And Putin's running out of death squads ready to shoot them in the back if they try retreating or surrendering.

I think the time where Putin could just swamp the front lines with disposables has passed. He may as well send herds of sheep with bombs strapped to them. (something I believe the Russians did try in WW2 with dogs.)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14407 on: August 29, 2023, 10:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 29, 2023, 09:04:35 pm
I'm not entirely convinced about that. Putin will have to plunder the ethnic minorities to get the manpower he needs, and there's no guarantee they will be reliable in battle. And Putin's running out of death squads ready to shoot them in the back if they try retreating or surrendering.

I think the time where Putin could just swamp the front lines with disposables has passed. He may as well send herds of sheep with bombs strapped to them. (something I believe the Russians did try in WW2 with dogs.)

Back of fag packet calculations I come up with Russia having about 22 million men between 18 and 44 using Wikipedia numbers, only a fraction of thats been mobilised as of yet. Hopefully Im wrong and your right, but with such massive numbers of people at Putins disposal I would put nothing past the bastard.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14408 on: August 29, 2023, 10:44:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 29, 2023, 10:43:02 pm
Back of fag packet calculations I come up with Russia having about 22 million men between 18 and 44 using Wikipedia numbers, only a fraction of thats been mobilised as of yet. Hopefully Im wrong and your right, but with such massive numbers of people at Putins disposal I would put nothing past the bastard.

All well and good but they'd be kitted out like Dads Army.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14409 on: August 29, 2023, 11:02:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 29, 2023, 10:43:02 pm
Back of fag packet calculations I come up with Russia having about 22 million men between 18 and 44 using Wikipedia numbers, only a fraction of thats been mobilised as of yet. Hopefully Im wrong and your right, but with such massive numbers of people at Putins disposal I would put nothing past the bastard.

Isn't the white population in the west of the country supposed to be treated with a light touch?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14410 on: August 29, 2023, 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on August 29, 2023, 11:02:04 pm
Isn't the white population in the west of the country supposed to be treated with a light touch?

Thats the point though isnt it? With approximately 22 million people to play with they could mobilise another 200k and its not even 1% of their young male population.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14411 on: August 29, 2023, 11:51:56 pm »
Sky reporting another Russian airport/airbase is under attack by drones and one of Moscows main airports has been closed
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14412 on: August 29, 2023, 11:54:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 29, 2023, 11:46:57 pm
Thats the point though isnt it? With approximately 22 million people to play with they could mobilise another 200k and its not even 1% of their young male population.
But if the bottlenecks are lack of training and equipment, more dead Russian soldiers, with no meaningful gains, only results in more unrest in the homeland.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,985
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14413 on: August 30, 2023, 12:02:08 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 29, 2023, 11:54:06 pm
But if the bottlenecks are lack of training and equipment, more dead Russian soldiers, with no meaningful gains, only results in more unrest in the homeland.

Completely possible, depends how desperate Vlad is and ultimately how much more pressure and progress the Ukrainians make. Ultimately none of us know, were trying to rationalise and guess the potential actions of someone whose completely irrational.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14414 on: August 30, 2023, 12:45:46 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 30, 2023, 12:02:08 am
Completely possible, depends how desperate Vlad is and ultimately how much more pressure and progress the Ukrainians make. Ultimately none of us know, were trying to rationalise and guess the potential actions of someone whose completely irrational.
Actually, I expect that is the way Putin will go, because he's psychopath and likely there are no better options for him. I just do not expect it to be successful and might end up only further weakening his position.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14415 on: August 30, 2023, 07:59:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 30, 2023, 12:02:08 am
Completely possible, depends how desperate Vlad is and ultimately how much more pressure and progress the Ukrainians make. Ultimately none of us know, were trying to rationalise and guess the potential actions of someone whose completely irrational.

Yeah mate. I'm not saying Putin won't try it, he's certainly desperate enough. I'm just saying it's my belief the tactical gains would be minimal, and the losses so catastrophic it could politically destabilise regions at home that Putin no longer has the forces to keep in line. That's why I say I think the point where this tactic may have been effective has passed.

We saw in Bakhmut that Ukraine will cede ground if it turns an area into a Russian meat grinder. Then when Russia runs out of bodies Ukraine just counter attacks. And any new troops will be coming under attack long before they get to the front.

Russia already tried a counter attack against a weak area of the Ukrainian front. It fizzled out. And it seems they had to strip the front of troops to make that attack.

I don't know anything about warfare beyond the odd Tom Clancy book, but it seems to me that Russian lines are overextended. But Putin's ego prevents them from being shortened to something more manageable, as that would mean ceding yet more territory.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14416 on: August 30, 2023, 08:03:29 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 29, 2023, 11:51:56 pm
Sky reporting another Russian airport/airbase is under attack by drones and one of Moscows main airports has been closed

Looks like a massive series of drone strikes took place last night. Quite a bit of damage and some Il-76 heavy lift aircraft damaged or destroyed. Lovely stuff.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14417 on: August 30, 2023, 11:07:59 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 29, 2023, 02:10:34 pm
Old senile old fuck making it worse for everyone. Seriously I wish Putler chokes on a bone and die on his own vomit.

A senseless war and a countless men dying all for his micro dick fragile ego.

'Dying by the dozens every day' - Ukraine losses climb
Source: BBC

Unfortunately the part that jumped out at me from that piece was "Russia's ability to absorb pain appears limitless".

As i have always feared the west's lack of will to give Ukraine the weapons and equipment to get the job done from the very start will mean this war will drag on for years as Russia throw endless men into the grinder something that Ukraine just can't do.

And then there it is in the not to distant future, a possible Trump Whitehouse which will be a disaster for us all but mostly Ukraine.  :-\
« Last Edit: August 30, 2023, 11:10:11 am by Mister Flip Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,249
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14418 on: August 30, 2023, 11:08:55 am »
Russia's population skews heavily towards their major cities, and Putin seems very hesitant to let the invasion affect those cities as it would undermine the lie that it's all going great. They were also reportedly having population issues before the invasion even started, and there has since been a mass exodus of people of mobilisation age trying to avoid being called up, to the point where they've had to change the law to increase the maximum age and to bar anyone in that age group from leaving the country.

They need to keep their own country running too, while trying to scale up their wartime production as they're burning through ammo and equipment right now.

They might be able to do another big mobilisation, and I'm sure they'll continue to quietly mobilise quite a few each month, but I don't think they really can afford to call up people on the scale that some fear without it being the beginning of the end for Putin.

It's telling that each time they move troops around they have to make concessions elsewhere on the line, their numbers aren't limitless and the constant degradation of their equipment and forces these past few months is starting to create real dilemmas. Ukraine's growing ability to hit locations like Crimea, Russia and the black sea fleet with impunity and the uptick of progress on the frontline is testament to that.
« Last Edit: August 30, 2023, 11:12:34 am by Schmidt »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,249
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14419 on: August 31, 2023, 05:32:05 pm »
Had no idea that Sean Penn was in Ukraine filming a documentary when Russia invaded, the result looks like a really interesting watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U5sP7pBJ-SI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U5sP7pBJ-SI</a>
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14420 on: September 1, 2023, 08:42:24 am »
Looks very positive for Ukraine in this video. 

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/xTNp3RphCEg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xTNp3RphCEg</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14421 on: September 1, 2023, 11:49:29 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on August 31, 2023, 05:32:05 pm
Had no idea that Sean Penn was in Ukraine filming a documentary when Russia invaded, the result looks like a really interesting watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U5sP7pBJ-SI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U5sP7pBJ-SI</a>

That looks excellent. Incredible he was there when it all kicked off.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14422 on: September 1, 2023, 05:00:17 pm »
Indeed.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,668
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14423 on: September 2, 2023, 11:59:22 am »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,072
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14424 on: September 2, 2023, 05:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  2, 2023, 11:59:22 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/02/russia-adds-nobel-prize-winning-journalist-dmitry-muratov-to-list-of-foreign-agents
I always had the perception that totalitarian power establishes quickly with a swift acts of seizing power, suppressing opposition and curbing liberties. I'm not a historian, but I've never seen such slow and steady erosion of democratic principles (not that they truly ever existed in Russia). The process has taken about 20 years and is not yet complete. The timeline becomes compatible to the existence of communism in Eastern Europe for 50 years, which caused irreparable damage to social mentality that will take generations to recover from. It will take generations in Russia to recover from Putin as well. If ever.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14425 on: September 2, 2023, 06:03:38 pm »
I think it was Herman Goring who talked about taking people's liberties one at a time.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,668
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14426 on: September 2, 2023, 08:34:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September  2, 2023, 05:54:53 pm
I always had the perception that totalitarian power establishes quickly with a swift acts of seizing power, suppressing opposition and curbing liberties. I'm not a historian, but I've never seen such slow and steady erosion of democratic principles (not that they truly ever existed in Russia). The process has taken about 20 years and is not yet complete. The timeline becomes compatible to the existence of communism in Eastern Europe for 50 years, which caused irreparable damage to social mentality that will take generations to recover from. It will take generations in Russia to recover from Putin as well. If ever.

I don't like there "if ever" though I share that thought in my pessimistic moments.

Russia has never recovered from centuries of Tsarism I suppose. Leninism and Stalinism weren't so different from rule by the Tsars after all. Both systems relied ultimately on the secret police and Siberia.

Alastair Campbell or Rory Stewart made an interesting observation about Putin in a recent 'Rest is Politics' podcast. When Stalin eliminated high-profile political opponents he liked the illusion of legality and staged show trials. Putin tends not to bother with that and prefers spectacular murders - planes exploding, people being garrotted in their baths, executions in central Moscow, men falling out of windows, others being poisoned in restaurants. The Mafia method in other words.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14427 on: September 2, 2023, 09:04:34 pm »
Putin's Russia will be a threat to world stability as long as the little goblin draws breath. That's why it's important to support Ukraine. If he is allowed to succeed, it won't end there.

And yes, he's old and unwell, and probably not long for this world; and yes, the visage of his military being some mighty, unstoppable juggernaut has been well and truly shattered. But there are others there who will have noted the mistakes and be keen to correct them.

Can Russia ever be trusted again? As long as the corrupt bastards in charge remain, it will be a beast that needs to be permanently shackled. Otherwise they will keep trying this shit again and again for the next fifty years.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,072
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14428 on: September 2, 2023, 09:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  2, 2023, 09:04:34 pm
Putin's Russia will be a threat to world stability as long as the little goblin draws breath. That's why it's important to support Ukraine. If he is allowed to succeed, it won't end there.

And yes, he's old and unwell, and probably not long for this world; and yes, the visage of his military being some mighty, unstoppable juggernaut has been well and truly shattered. But there are others there who will have noted the mistakes and be keen to correct them.

Can Russia ever be trusted again? As long as the corrupt bastards in charge remain, it will be a beast that needs to be permanently shackled. Otherwise they will keep trying this shit again and again for the next fifty years.
That's too true. It's not about Putin, it's about the mentality of the people who determine Russia's fate. Yes, Putin is a threat to world stability, but whoever comes after him would likely be even worse. And if he fails in Ukraine, others in his place would want to succeed. I really can't see an acceptable to both sides solution that can last a decade, never mind forever. Even if Ukraine cedes territory and Russia promises territorial integrity and nonaggression, we already know how that ends.

It is critical that Russia is pushed back to the original borders much like the outcome of the Korean war. Even if it ends in armistice, not peace treaty, it's essentially the same as Russia could always start a war.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,249
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14429 on: September 2, 2023, 10:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  2, 2023, 09:04:34 pm
Putin's Russia will be a threat to world stability as long as the little goblin draws breath. That's why it's important to support Ukraine. If he is allowed to succeed, it won't end there.

And yes, he's old and unwell, and probably not long for this world; and yes, the visage of his military being some mighty, unstoppable juggernaut has been well and truly shattered. But there are others there who will have noted the mistakes and be keen to correct them.

Can Russia ever be trusted again? As long as the corrupt bastards in charge remain, it will be a beast that needs to be permanently shackled. Otherwise they will keep trying this shit again and again for the next fifty years.

Hopefully the sanctions against Russia stay in place until both Ukraine has its territory back and Russia has paid reparations. I wouldn't actually expect them to pay reparations of course, but it would mean they'd be financially crippled indefinitely, making it much harder for them to threaten anything.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14430 on: Today at 10:18:49 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on September  2, 2023, 10:05:16 pm
Hopefully the sanctions against Russia stay in place until both Ukraine has its territory back and Russia has paid reparations. I wouldn't actually expect them to pay reparations of course, but it would mean they'd be financially crippled indefinitely, making it much harder for them to threaten anything.

have the sanctions actually made a difference?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14431 on: Today at 10:20:15 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:18:49 am
have the sanctions actually made a difference?

Yes. Why else would they be targeting a huge chunk of the world's grain supply?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14432 on: Today at 05:46:49 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:18:49 am
have the sanctions actually made a difference?

Somewhat yes but not as much as hoped for.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14433 on: Today at 06:09:21 pm »
Putin trying to claim during a press conference that Ukraine's offensive has failed. Poor Vlad. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14434 on: Today at 06:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:46:49 pm
Somewhat yes but not as much as hoped for.

It's stopping them from rebuilding anything that needs a microchip, turns out that they didn't stockpile a million years worth before the attack like some claimed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,072
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14435 on: Today at 06:43:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:28:41 pm
It's stopping them from rebuilding anything that needs a microchip, turns out that they didn't stockpile a million years worth before the attack like some claimed.
China is helping with that though. They steal Western technology and make copies pretty quickly.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14436 on: Today at 06:44:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:43:58 pm
China is helping with that though. They steal Western technology and make copies pretty quickly.

Not quickly enough, seemingly.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14437 on: Today at 07:12:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:43:58 pm
China is helping with that though. They steal Western technology and make copies pretty quickly.
They're still a long way away from the West when it comes to certain kinds of high tech manufacturing though. Things like jet engines. And they can't make their own microchips without Western equipment. With Biden restricting their supply, they're not going to waste what little they have on helping Putin with his mad adventures.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,072
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14438 on: Today at 07:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:44:41 pm
Not quickly enough, seemingly.
I'm not sure about that. The cutting edge technology is only implemented in the most modern weapons, which are not even used in Ukraine, apart from a few Kinzhal missiles (not sure if they use state of the art electronic technology). In the age that witnessed China and India land on the Moon but Russia failed, I reckon China has more advanced electronic technology than Russia, sufficiently advanced at that.

Edit: To Lusty's post above, that's true, but the effect of that action will be apparent in a decade, it's not immediate. The wrong attitude of the US toward China since the 80s is what made China the third "superpower" today.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:53 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,786
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14439 on: Today at 07:19:37 pm »
I would say that, under the circumstances, China needs its chips more than Russia does. At the moment, the Russian military seems to be running out of just about everything. It's little wonder they're not risking their aircraft. This is an age where a $5m tank can be crippled by a $250k drone.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 356 357 358 359 360 [361]   Go Up
« previous next »
 