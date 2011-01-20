Russia's population skews heavily towards their major cities, and Putin seems very hesitant to let the invasion affect those cities as it would undermine the lie that it's all going great. They were also reportedly having population issues before the invasion even started, and there has since been a mass exodus of people of mobilisation age trying to avoid being called up, to the point where they've had to change the law to increase the maximum age and to bar anyone in that age group from leaving the country.



They need to keep their own country running too, while trying to scale up their wartime production as they're burning through ammo and equipment right now.



They might be able to do another big mobilisation, and I'm sure they'll continue to quietly mobilise quite a few each month, but I don't think they really can afford to call up people on the scale that some fear without it being the beginning of the end for Putin.



It's telling that each time they move troops around they have to make concessions elsewhere on the line, their numbers aren't limitless and the constant degradation of their equipment and forces these past few months is starting to create real dilemmas. Ukraine's growing ability to hit locations like Crimea, Russia and the black sea fleet with impunity and the uptick of progress on the frontline is testament to that.