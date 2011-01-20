You have to remember Nazi Germany was a war economy for 6 years, everything was dedicated to the war and just about every well known company thats still around was involved in some way or another, Siemens was involved in building gas chambers, the big car manufacturers built engines for bombers and military vehicles, some of pharmaceutical companies were involved in experiments using concentration camp prisoners, and they all benefited from forced labour.
This is very true. All tarred with a particularly horrid brush.
According to wikipedia (I know, I know) Hugo himself was an early member of the Nazi party though.
(which got me wondering, was the party originally, generally speaking, ever 'ok' or was its doctrine always so against everything we now hold to be good).