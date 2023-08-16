« previous next »
An interesting challenge, (terrible choice to use these kind of bombs)  around the cluster munitions that Ukraine is starting to use with more success against RU.

https://twitter.com/UAWeapons/status/1689694053770604545


I am against War and using these munitions, however with RU  using them and other war crimes, targeting civilian targets, huge use of mines (that also need to be removed adter the conflict)  fighting an illegal war and occupation of UKraine, lesser of the two evils.

interesting to see that some of  RU military are not happy and confirming that they are having an effect.

Both sides are running low on some munitions, and these provide the UKR with a huge stockpile of an effective, deadly bomb.
USA was going to destroy millions of them and there could be some military justification to allow the Ukrainians to destroy them on "valid RU military targets"
Surprising to see US support amongst the public not being stronger. For a generation, the Russians were the bogeyman . The red army. The Communists.
Watch any action/espionage movie with Russians in and they're always the bad guys.
Both Denmark and the Netherlands have confirmed they will send F 16s to Ukraine.
Surprising to see US support amongst the public not being stronger. For a generation, the Russians were the bogeyman . The red army. The Communists.
Watch any action/espionage movie with Russians in and they're always the bad guys.

That same generation are now wearing soviet style shirts.
Both Denmark and the Netherlands have confirmed they will send F 16s to Ukraine.
Have they said what's changed? Do they need permission from the US that want in place before?
Have they said what's changed? Do they need permission from the US that want in place before?
They received permission. F16s will be flying in Ukraine in a few months' time.
They received permission. F16s will be flying in Ukraine in a few months' time.
I'd venture a guess that it will be next year. The pilots need to be trained, and that takes about a year from what I read.
I'd venture a guess that it will be next year. The pilots need to be trained, and that takes about a year from what I read.

They've been in training for most of the year haven't they or at least some have.
They've been in training for most of the year haven't they or at least some have.
a couple of months, I thought. Though I could be wrong.
a couple of months, I thought. Though I could be wrong.

Could've sworn I heard it on the news at the beginning of the year, maybe they were reporting that they were due to go soon.
I think it's more a case of training Ukrainian pilots so that they can train the rest of them. It makes no sense to send the first batch of trainees into combat. It's all about establishing a self sufficient flight school.

What's important is that the US has okayed the export version of the F-16 to be deployed in Ukraine. Let's ee if the other aircraft they have requested will follow suit. I've heard the Eurofighter is a bugger to fly!
